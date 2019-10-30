IMO 2020 Drives Lower Fuel Costs And Creates Additional Demand For Scorpio Tankers, Inc.

As the most modern and largest product tanker fleet in the world, STNG is best positioned to handle the associated increased demand to ship distillates as a result of IMO.

At 1035 Capital, our investment strategy is to look for catalysts that positively improve the fundamentals of the companies we invest in. With IMO 2020, Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG) has a significant regulatory catalyst ahead of it that should help increase demand for its services for the long term. Additionally, due to management's foresight, STNG has the world's largest, scrubber equipped product tanker fleet which positions the company well to take advantage of lower priced HSFO driven by IMO 2020 implementation. We believe these factors combined with historically low new ship builds places STNG as the best positioned public tanker company to benefit from IMO 2020. We discuss each of these topics and more below.

Background

Scorpio Tankers was founded on July 1, 2009, and went public in April of 2010. The company is focused on becoming a leader in international transportation of refined petroleum products. STNG currently operates the most modern and largest fleet of 124 product tankers with an average age of only 3.7 years (compared to the industry's average age for the total fleet of more than 10 years old). With a much younger fleet, STNG can demand higher dayrates while also minimizing operating costs through better fuel efficiency.

STNG aims to provide the best risk adjusted returns in the tanker fleet market through the industry cycle. The slide below provides useful information for understanding the product and crude tanker market and shows the differentiation between ship sizes, products, and uses.

(Source: STNG October 2019 Investor Presentation)

IMO 2020

IMO 2020 is changing the marine shipping market by requiring lower sulfur emissions from large ships. There are three primary methods to comply with the new IMO sulfur dioxide regulations. The first is burning low sulfur compliant fuels, the second is to use an alternative fuel like LNG, or finally, use high sulfur fuel with an emissions scrubber to minimize the sulfur dioxide released into the atmosphere.

The price of LNG is quite low relative to the other fuels. Unfortunately, there is limited fueling infrastructure and conversions to use LNG are quite costly. This combination has relegated LNG to niche applications and new build ships. As a result, the upcoming IMO 2020 rule implementation is causing companies to position their existing fleets to either use lower sulfur content fuel or exhaust scrubbers. However, the available installation capacity for scrubbers is also limited. This means that in the early days of IMO implementation, many shippers will be required to use low sulfur fuels. The combination of high demand for low sulfur fuels and constrained demand for high sulfur fuels means that the spread between the two fuel types is expected to widen considerably post IMO 2020.

(Source: IMO 2020: What Every Shipper Needs to Know )

Therefore, the primary decision for shipowners, such as STNG, is whether to install scrubbers and continue to burn, much cheaper, high sulfur fuel, or save the cap-ex required to install the scrubber and use more expensive low sulfur fuel. The spread between low sulfur and high sulfur fuel drives the payback period for ship owners buying scrubbers. Currently, the spread price is expected to drive an attractive payback period for scrubber installation.

As a result, shipowners trying to take advantage of this spread have maxed the capacity of scrubber installers limiting their ability to meet this high demand. It is expected to take until at least 2023 before the number of ships with scrubbers installed will be enough to drive a recovery in high sulfur fuel oil prices. Consequently, those shipowners who installed scrubbers early, like STNG, are poised to benefit from this spread for the next few years.

Where Does HSFO Come From?

High Sulfur fuel oil (HSFO) is a byproduct of the refining process and is effectively made of the least desirable remnants left over once all the good stuff like gasoline, jet fuel, kerosene, etc. are taken. The issue stems from the production of sour crude which is oil that contains more than 0.5% sulfur. High sulfur content oil, or sour crude, is less desirable for refiners due to the additional difficulty in refining and lower resulting product quality. According to the EIA, "sour crude oil requires more complex refinery processing to meet low-sulfur fuel specifications and to avoid damage to refinery units." There are three primary uses for HSFO including marine bunker fuel, bitumen for asphalt, or burned as fuel in utilities.

The EIA put together the below chart to show how much of various distillates and products are produced from a barrel of oil. The process of refining sour crude oil creates the byproduct HSFO that refineries then need to find a way to sell. As mentioned above, there are only three primary markets for this product. With one of the largest markets for this product now being severely restricted due to IMO 2020, it creates a headache for refiners to figure out what do to with this product. The net result is likely to be significant price reductions in order to entice new demand.

(Source: Refining crude oil - U.S. Energy Information Administration "EIA")

According to the below data from the EIA, the world is generally adequately supplied with oil and rarely significantly over- or -undersupplied even through the 08/09 recession. As a result, it would be nearly impossible to stop the production of sour crude which is the source for HSFO. As shown in the second chart below, there is a considerable amount of world oil production that is sour and relatively little sweet crude.

(Source: compiled by author using EIA data)

(Source: Changing quality mix is affecting crude oil price differentials and refining decisions)

Mark Waddington, Associate Director of Channoil, commented "the problem is the world is dependent on all of the crude oil streams and a certain amount of that crude is high in sulfur. We cannot get away from that, even if we change the specification on bunker fuel oil. Heavy fuel oil has to find a home somewhere, whether that is pricing its way in scrubbers, being tanked for [a] few years, used to make roads as bitumen or burned in power stations." Waddington added "HSFO has got to price itself in somewhere."

According to the BP 2019 Statistical Review of World Energy, global refinery throughput in 2019 was 82.9 M barrels per day (bpd) with fuel oil production of 7.3 M bpd. Per the EIA, global marine fuel use is 4.3 million bpd which is more than half the 7.3 M bpd being produced, assuming all 7.3 M barrels are fuel oil. Given this information, the concern is there will be a large surplus of HSFO for the next several years. However, this scenario provides attractive fuel pricing spreads for companies that chose to purchase and install scrubbers before the new IMO 2020 regulations kick in. As mentioned above, it may take until 2023 or later before there is enough demand from ships equipped with scrubbers to balance the market.

What Happens to The Leftover HSFO?

The above reality begs the question - what happens to all the leftover HSFO that the refineries create between now and 2023 once scrubber equipped ship demand can re-balance the market? The two main options are using it for bitumen or fuel for utilities but neither are likely capable of solving the problem. According to Mordor Intelligence, "The bitumen market is anticipated to register a CAGR of more than 4% during the forecast period, 2019-2024." This level of growth is not likely to offset an almost 50% increase in HSFO supply.

If utilities burned HSFO, they would likely receive negative public pushback from burning dirty high sulfur fuel for energy generation. Additionally, Charles Daly, chairman of Channoil, argues that in order for HSFO to be used by utilities to generate electricity, "HSFO prices will have to come down to compete with coal, or even undercut coal." Daly further explains, "But a lot of the climate change pressures are coming on to developing countries as well. Why would they not just go one step further [and transition directly] to LNG?"

Another potential destination for HSFO, according to Daly, is for it to be broken down into coke using cokers, most of which are in the US, India, and China. Stuart Dunphy, a business consultant for AspenTech, says this "is an opportunity for US refineries as a lot of them have cokers⁠-a residue destruction unit that produces coke rather than fuel oil⁠-but a bigger challenge for European ones. If you have not already started to build a new coker by now it is already too late for the 2020-25 window. A new equilibrium will likely be found by 2024-2025. In the intervening years, refineries that can capitalize stand to make a lot of money, but the flip side is that some are going to struggle. It depends on whether you have the right processes and configurations, and whether you are in the right part of the world."

If there is additional fuel oil on the market and the prices become sufficiently low, traders may purchase the product at depressed prices and store it until prices rebound. This would likely be done with on-land storage until that storage is filled. At which point, speculators may decide to use older ships in the product tanker fleet to store HSFO until prices rebound in 2023-2025 time period. This would effectively take additional shipping supply off the market, providing additional support to dayrates for the product tanker space in general.

Shippers Have Been Dead Money Since 2008. Why is it Different This Time?

Many investors have been burned in this space before and have a once bitten, twice shy mentality regarding shippers, perhaps rightfully so. However, in the last month, we have seen significant improvements in dayrates, especially for tankers. While the near-term spike has been due to geopolitical events, we like that there are two fundamental drivers to support the recent price increases. Operating costs for those companies who were unable or unwilling to install scrubbers before January 1st will increase due to uncertain supply and a much higher demand for low sulfur fuel oil (LSFO). All else equal, this should cause upward pressure on dayrates. However, this increase in dayrates will only be beneficial to those ships equipped with scrubbers.

Due to mixing requirements for LSFO, it is expected that transportation demand for distillates will increase as a result of the implementation of IMO 2020. Rarely do new regulations create demand for the market they are regulating (generally they restrict production and or increase costs). However, in the case of IMO 2020 for shipping fleets with scrubbers installed, there is actually the potential to lower costs while also improving demand.

The slide below from STNG's investor presentation highlights the increased demand expected for distillates. On the slide, STNG highlights a Platts estimate expecting distillates demand used for bunkering fuel to rise up to 8% as a result of implementation of IMO 2020. These distillates will need to be shipped by product tankers. Recall, STNG has the largest, most modern and as a result, most efficient fleet in the world. We believe this puts STNG in an desirable position to benefit from this significant regulatory catalyst.

(Source: STNG October 2019 Investor Presentation)

The slide below from Clarkson's Research shows some of the factors leading to the positive incremental demand for crude and product tankers due to IMO 2020. The net result is that they believe IMO 2020 will result in a 6% product tanker demand growth, or double what the growth would be without the implementation of IMO 2020. Additionally, Clarkson's Research expects crude tanker demand to grow 5.5% (up from 3%) without the implementation of IMO 2020.

(Source: Clarkson's Research - Scrubber report)

(Source: STNG October 2019 Investor Presentation)

(Source: STNG Trafigura Acquisition Investor Presentation)

The two slides above show product tanker newbuild orders and the average age of STNG's fleet compared to the total active fleet. We can see that STNG is in a strong position with such a young fleet. The younger a ship is, typically, the higher the dayrates received. The newer ships also tend to be more fuel efficient and thus, are less costly to operate.

The first slide above shows the newbuild order book as a percent of the fleet. It is at its lowest level since March 2000 meaning there aren't many new ships being built over the next few years. This combination of factors is a tailwind for the industry because the recently improved dayrates won't be compromised due to new supply coming online as in past positive demand cycles. The lack of newbuilds also allows STNG to maintain its position as the largest and youngest tanker fleet.

The historically low newbuild order book and new distillate shipping demand is putting the industry in a position it hasn't seen in years, i.e. demand growth significantly exceeding supply growth, as shown in the slide below. Economists tell us that when demand exceeds supply, we should expect prices to rise. Upward fundamental pressure on dayrates is a boon for all product and oil shippers. However, younger fleets equipped with scrubbers will see an even greater benefit as they will burn less, lower cost HSFO than older scrubber fitted peers. Additionally, ships that don't outfit scrubbers will need to burn higher cost LSFO, causing higher operating costs relative to newer scrubber equipped ships. STNG management saw this opportunity early and began installing scrubbers before much of the rest of the market, positioning them to be in the ideal position for this upcoming regulatory catalyst.

(Source: STNG October 2019 Investor Presentation)

The Largest Scrubber Fitted Tanker Fleet

STNG not only has the youngest and largest product tanker fleet in the world, but it also has the largest scrubber equipped fleet. As mentioned above, when combined with expected improvements in dayrates this puts the company in an excellent position to see significant margin and cash flow improvement in the upcoming 6-24 months and perhaps beyond.

In the 1st half of 2019, dayrates for product tankers began to slowly trend upward as depicted by the second slide below. However, more recent geopolitical issues including the attacks on Saudi ARAMCO and the sanctions on Chinese shipping firm COSCO for transporting Iranian crude in violation of existing sanctions have caused rates to jump upward to more than $15M for VLCC's earlier in October. The slide below gives an idea of the meaningful increases of LR2 and LR1 vessels over the same period.

(Source: Tanker Worldscale Rates)

While this surge in rates is the result of geopolitical tensions, it shows how tight the supply and demand balance for crude and product tanker shipping is. Regardless of the reason, these higher dayrates are very positive for shippers who have significant operating leverage in their businesses supported by fundamental drivers leading to higher demand.

(Source: STNG October 2019 Investor Presentation)

A fellow Seeking Alpha contributor, The investing Edge, recently posted a podcast conversation with Robert Bugbee of STNG. Here is an excerpt from the transcript discussing scrubbers and the spread between HSFO and LSFO is below:

"J Mintzmyer's Value Investor's Edge Live: Thanks. Seems like you've been ahead of the curve on scrubbers and getting that stuff in. And one other question for you, and I know it's speculative at this point. But what kind of spreads {between HSFO and LSFO] are you expecting? Or what is the market indicating at this point? Are we seeing $200 spreads, $180, $240? What kind of numbers that have you been seeing or either quoted or discussed or based on the futures curves? James Doyle: So, the futures curve had the spreads at least for the first year at say the high 200s. But if you listen to Valero's conference call, basically those guys say look, we don't think the forward curve for diesel is a fair reflection of where it will be. We think it'll be higher. Where we are more or less, as we see a lot of reasons why residual fuel oil prices are or high sulfur fuel oil prices should go down just based on the lack of other uses, aside from power generation, the other alternative the shipping. And with the amount of scrubbers being installed, there's going to be surplus high sulfur fuel oil until we find it hard to see a case where that goes up in price. But at the end of the day, we follow what the refiners said. I think they have the best outlook. And when we listen to Valero said, look, we think the forward curve is going to be a lot higher than what's currently showing today. That gives us kind of confident in our belief that increased demand for distillers is going to push that forward price up."

This conversation highlights the considerable upside potential of the upcoming IMO 2020 catalyst with regards to the spread between HSFO/LSFO. The slide below showcases the value STNG has generated by being an early adopter of scrubbers and thus being able to use lower cost HSFO in conjunction with its new more fuel-efficient fleet. STNG now has more than 114 vessels equipped or on order to have scrubbers. Additionally, the slide below notes STNG will receive a $175M/year cash flow benefit with a HSFO/LSFO spread of $300. As discussed above, this is essentially the high $200's level the market was seeing earlier in the year which at least one refiner, Valero, believes is understated.

(Source: STNG October 2019 Investor Presentation)

Management put the below slide together for investors to explain the fuel savings of installing scrubbers on their fleet. Depending on the ship class, we can see the fuel savings given a $200 spread range from $1M per MR class ship and up to $1.2M for an LR2. Additionally, the last line highlights that each additional $100 in the high/low sulfur fuel oil spread improves these annual fuel savings by roughly 50%. So, at the more recent spread of ~$300, fuel savings range between $1.5-1.8M per ship annually. On 114 scrubber equipped vessels, we can see this saves STNG $170M-200M in fuel costs in 2020.

(Source: STNG October 2019 Investor Presentation)

Why do we like STNG now?

We at 1035 Capital see STNG as well prepared to take advantage of upcoming IMO 2020 regulation implementation in several ways including the expected increased demand and lower cost HSFO. The combination of a young, fuel efficient fleet and plunging fuel costs should allow the company to significantly improve profits and cash flow generation.

Beyond the IMO 2020 implementation, we see several additional factors coming together that should help create a supportive price environment for product tankers over the next few years. These include: the historically low newbuild orderbook and the older average fleet age as well as the opportunity for traders to tie up older vessels to use as floating storage, further limiting tanker supply. All of these factors should help support the recent jump in dayrates or even cause them to continue to increase.

STNG management created the below slide to show investors the meaningful operating leverage the company receives from increasing dayrates. We want to highlight a few important pieces in the slide below. First, current dayrates after the recent surge are just now approaching the 15-year average rate despite record low order books and an unprecedented demand surge coming quickly. Second, if STNG can return to the average dayrates it saw in 2015, it would provide more than 20% revenue growth for the company. Recall, this is likely due to the younger age of STNG's fleet which should receive a premium to the average vessel. The table below highlights the significant upside potential that remains in STNG's shares today.

(Source: STNG October 2019 Investor Presentation)

The tanker market is at the confluence of a perfect storm for rapidly increasing and durable dayrates. The recent sanctions on COSCO mentioned above have driven a spike in tanker rates. Additionally, based on current HSFO/LSFO spreads, we think the expected fuel savings from spreads could be higher, at least in the early years, than investors are currently anticipating.

Valuation

As established, STNG has the largest fleet of scrubber fitted ships allowing it to use cheaper HSFO. The company is currently trading roughly in line with its peer group, as seen in the table below. In our opinion, due to its superior positioning in the market, STNG should trade at 1-3 turn premium depending on the metric. Additionally, the new shipbuilding order book is light meaning STNG's competitive advantage should be durable for the next several years, exactly the period when having scrubbers and a young fleet should be most valuable. Finally, as the chart showing annual revenue potential depicts, there remains significant upside in dayrates despite the recent spike.

As a cyclical industry, cycles typically end on relatively low multiples and begin on very high ones. Looking at the last cycle for many marine shippers, including its peer group, the cycles end when shippers trade near a 5x EV/EBITDA multiple. We have recently seen a large jump in shipper estimates over the month of October, pushing multiples down significantly. However, as seen in the above chart, large jumps in EBITDA can also signal the beginning of a cycle, similar to 2013-2016. While 2013-2016 was a relatively short cycle, we believe the structural changes to the market brought on by IMO 2020 will result in a longer cycle providing a more durable opportunity for shareholders today. Finally, as we show above, using a 1-3 turn premium implies a 1-year target price for STNG shares of roughly $50.

Risks

Dayrates don't continue to increase as expected

Severe recession could lower demand for products enough to offset the increased demand for IMO 2020

Inability to retrofit as many ships as expected with scrubbers

Industry finds another use for HSFO, causing prices to rise and the HSFO/LSFO spread to narrow sooner than expected

Tradewars/geopolitical tensions lower trade volumes

Regulatory uncertainty

Conclusion

At 1035 Capital, one of the strategies used to deliver positively differentiated performance is to focus on secular themes that should work regardless of the underlying market trends. (To learn more about our investment philosophy check out the interview with Seeking Alpha here). We believe IMO 2020 is one of these secular themes that has the potential to drive certain companies regardless of the underlying market and we have written about several other potential winners from this rule change previously. See our idea on how to play the HSFO to LSFO spread directly with VTNR here. Also, if you are interested in an opportunity to play the demand for closed-loop scrubbers check out our article on LIQT here.

Despite the run-in STNG shares to date, we expect the demand and pricing advantage of HSFO created by IMO 2020 to be durable, and as a result, it should continue to drive further operating leverage for the company and thus share price improvement. Additionally, due to the implementation of IMO 2020, we expect the HSFO/LSFO spread to be wider than currently expected $200-300 range further improving operating profits for STNG. With STNG's position as the largest, youngest fleet including the most ships with scrubbers, we believe they are uniquely poised to benefit from the lower fuel prices and new demand surge created by IMO 2020, compounded by the significant operating leverage of the company.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in STNG over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.