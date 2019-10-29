Acorda Therapeutics: Situation Getting Worse, Prompting A Restructuring

Acorda Therapeutics (ACOR) pre-announced Q3 sales of Inbrija and Ampyra along with a restructuring plan. I wrote about the company in July before the company announced Q2 results, and I warned of the difficulties of a new launch and that caution is warranted. The situation has not improved much/at all since then and Acorda delivered two disappointing quarters and Inbrija sales approached a very modest $5 million in Q3. With this kind of a trajectory, Acorda is unlikely to reach the sales levels necessary to facilitate a refinancing of 2021 convertible notes. At this point, I see the sale of the company as the only choice but also question its value to a potential acquirer – Ampyra sales are going down as generics are widely available and Inbrija is (so far) a clear disappointment.

Inbrija disappoints again, Ampyra holding up (for now)

Inbrija sales in Q3 reached $4.9 million, up from $3 million in Q2. The launch trajectory is clearly disappointing and not indicative of a drug capable of reaching hundreds of millions in net sales. In my previous article, I noted Inbrija sales need to reach $60-70 million a quarter for Acorda to reach cash flow breakeven or cash flow positive. And while the required number will go down due to the restructuring (more on that later), I don’t see Inbrija sales getting anywhere near $40-50 million a quarter in the next 2-3 years.

And cutting costs is not going to improve the growth trajectory - it should do the opposite. The restructuring is likely to cause an additional drop in what I believe is already low salesforce morale and I believe the best reps have either left or are on their way out.

On the other hand, Ampyra is doing better than I expected. There was almost no erosion so far this year – Ampyra generated $40 million, $44 million and $38 million in the first three quarters of 2019, respectively.

Source: Acorda earnings reports

The financial situation would have looked far worse if Ampyra didn’t hold up this well. But additional erosion will happen, no one should doubt that and I would not count on Ampyra for too long. And the Supreme Court declined to hear Acorda's appeal aimed at reviving Ampyra's patents.

Restructuring still leaves a lot to be desired – the expected 2020 cost structure is still too high

Acorda also announced a corporate restructuring. This year’s combined non-GAAP R&D and SG&A expenses are now expected in the $240-$250 million range, down from $270-290 million. The company expects further cuts in 2020 – non-GAAP R&D expenses are expected to be $20-25 million and SG&A expenses $160-165 million, or $180-190 million combined.

The expected end of Q3 cash balance is $253 million, down from $297 million at the end of Q2, and Acorda expects to finish the year with more than $225 million in cash on hand. It seems clear Acorda will not run out of cash before 2021, but the company has $345 million in outstanding convertible notes and they are due in 2021. This already translates to a net cash shortfall of $120 million at the end of 2019 ($225 million in cash minus $345 million in debt) and the situation is not getting any better in 2020 as I believe cash burn will remain high despite cost cuts, and I expect quarterly sales of Ampyra to decline faster than Inbrija sales will ramp up.

And, as mentioned earlier in the article, I suspect salesforce morale is low and that the best reps have left or are about to leave and the company is unlikely to find good replacements. Who wants to come aboard a sinking ship and risk getting laid off in another restructuring 12 months from now? As a reminder, this is Acorda's second restructuring - the first was in 2017.

And finally, partnering Inbrija outside the U.S. may be a source of cash in the near term, along with potential royalties on net sales in the future, but the slow progress in the U.S. makes a decent upfront payment less likely and I'm now not sure Acorda will be able to find an ex-U.S. partner at any terms.

Acorda is uninvestable

Tradeable rallies are possible but I believe Acorda is uninvestable and that the only way out is for the company to sell itself. And as time passes, I believe it's increasingly unlikely that anyone is going to buy the company outside a bankruptcy auction. One thing to remember when “dumpster diving” companies that have debt is that the market cap itself is not reflective of the value of the company – net debt needs to be added to the market cap and one should look at the enterprise value. So, taking into account the year-end cash balance of $225 million, Acorda’s enterprise value is $220 million, consisting of a $100 million market cap and net debt of $120 million. And assuming the company burns $100 million in 2020, the enterprise value by the end of 2020 will rise to $320 million since net debt will be $220 million. This means that the market cap could plunge from $100 million to $30 million in the next 14 months and the enterprise value of the company would actually go up to $250 million due to the lower cash balance and higher net debt.

If Inbrija sales do not pick up significantly in the following quarters (and as of today, I'm doubtful that will happen), I do not believe the company is worth the current enterprise value of $220 million or the next year’s theoretical enterprise value of $320 million (assuming the company burns $100 million in 2020 – it could be less, or it could be more, and it looks like next year’s burn will depend more on Ampyra than Inbrija).

