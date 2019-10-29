Weibo: Pressure Ahead Of The Print

Weibo (WB) is expected to report its Q3 earnings in mid-November. Consensus expects $472m in revenue and $0.73 in EPS.

We recently launched coverage on WB with a bearish view and $39/share target price, implying a 22% downside from the current level. So far, we are the most bearish relative to the consensus (both the sell-side and the SA community), as we believe that WB is a largely a relic of the web 2.0 era with a diminishing value when engagement shifts from microblogs to the stickier social media platforms such as messaging (i.e. WeChat) and short-form videos (i.e. ByteDance).

Given that a typical user only has a limited time allocation for media consumption, we believe the time allocated to WB will decline over time, leading to lower engagement that ultimately results in lower ad revenue (see: Weibo: A Relic With Diminishing Value).

With the stock trading at 16x forward P/E, in line with its one-year average, we believe there is limited upside unless WB can materially deliver on users and revenue, a daunting task given the persisting negative headwinds it is facing.

Heading into the print, we expect the soft advertising market and declining engagement to continue to weigh in on the fundamentals. We expect a 10% YoY growth in KA sales due to the tougher comp compared with last year’s World Cup and a -10% decline in SME ad revenue due to competitive pressure. Specifically, we believe that competition from ByteDance and Kuaishou, both private short-form video platforms, to negatively impact WB with upside to ad load as both platforms are focused on driving monetization before their expected IPO next year.

Net profit growth is likely to be driven by cost-cutting, which we find to be of lower quality. We note that WB has been cutting back on sales and marketing for the past year to boost margins. While we believe that the analyst community would applaud this move as it could result in incremental margin expansion, our fundamental belief is that margin expansion should come in conjunction with revenue growth rather than purely from cost optimization.

Finally, Oasis is interesting but unlikely to be a gamechanger. Recall that Oasis is very similar to Instagram with photo and video-based content. Given the decelerating trend for the Weibo main app with time spent only growing at low single-digit rate vs. mid-double-digit rate a year ago, Oasis could offer a new growth for WB, but we are skeptical as we believe that the engagement migration from WB to ByteDance and Kuaishou is unlikely to be reverted unless Oasis offers something significantly differentiated from the two, which we believe to be challenging for WB as attracting KOL and good content will be costly. Without these two, we expect users to continue to migrate to competing platforms. We note that TikTok remains the fastest growing media app in China in terms of active users while WB is slightly ahead of the matured WeChat.

