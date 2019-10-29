Further Restructuring At Alcoa Is Welcome, But Macro Pressures Are Still In Play

Shifting to a better cost position would help the long-term competitiveness of Alcoa, but the near-term outlook is still uninspiring, though valuation doesn't look demanding.

Alcoa has had a rough 2019 on lower aluminum and alumina prices; Q3 EBITDA beat Street expectations but was still down 51% on sharp price declines in alumina and aluminum.

All you might really need to know about how things have been going at Alcoa (AA) is that sell-side expectations for 2019 EBITDA were around $2.4 billion in January and the average estimate is now around $1.6 billion. With demand hurt by weak global auto production and slowing economies around the world, and exacerbated by the U.S.-China trade tensions, alumina and aluminum prices have disappointed relative to initial expectations, and Alcoa hasn’t been able to do nearly enough on the cost side to offset that pressure.

I feel a little bad about being hard on Alcoa, given that I think management’s recently-announced portfolio review and restructuring plans are a sound move. The problem is that this is still an overleveraged commodity company that is too far up the price curve and too much at risk to Chinese production volumes. The shares do look too cheap to me at around 4x-5x 2020 EBITDA (including pension liabilities), but too much is riding on a successful restructuring for my comfort.

Trying To Move Down The Curve

In conjunction with third quarter earnings, Alcoa announced that it was going to start a fairly far-ranging portfolio review and asset sale process. Over the next 12 to 18 months, management intends to identify non-core assets that account for around $50M to $100M in EBITDA and sell them for around $500M to $1B. Given the going rate for aluminum/alumina assets, I think a 10x EBITDA multiple is ambitious at best, but I can’t argue with the basic notion of selling off non-core assets, and I think this process could include some hydropower and land assets.

The second part of the process will take longer, but management intends to initiate a portfolio review of nearly one-half of its aluminum smelting and more than one-quarter of its alumina refining capacity with an eye toward strategic divestitures. The idea here would be to exit higher-cost operations that don’t otherwise serve strategic needs (which likely includes U.S. production assets) and perhaps de-bottleneck some of its more valuable operations in Australia.

Management wants to move to the top quartile on the cost curve, and I can certainly see how this process would facilitate that (to a much lesser extent, Rio Tinto (RIO) is also reviewing some of its portfolio). It’s also badly needed; while Alcoa’s alumina operations are pretty efficient, the aluminum operations have long lagged despite access to attractively-price hydropower. I’ve seen a range of estimates of where Alcoa sits on the aluminum price curve, but most of the credible analyses seem to suggest Alcoa is close to the middle, so shifting operations into the top quartile would certainly mark real improvement, and I would expect that divested assets would further help the balance sheet.

In The Meantime…

Relative to the operating environment and lowered expectations, Alcoa’s third quarter results were fine. Revenue dropped by a quarter from the year-ago period (and 5% qoq), with significant declines in aluminum and alumina (down 24% yoy and 30% yoy, respectively). While the aluminum business revenue decline was split evenly between reduced volume and price, the alumina decline was driven entirely by weaker realized prices.

Weaker prices and weaker volumes hit margins hard, with EBITDA down more than 50% yoy and about 15% qoq, and EBTIDA margin declined more than eight points from the prior year, with alumina margin collapsing from over 40% to under 20%, while aluminum crawled along at a low single-digit margin. With the alumina and bauxite operations generating such significantly higher margins this quarter, it further highlights the potential advantages of exiting a large chunk of less-profitable aluminum smelting, but I would also note that this EBITDA result was about 5% than expected.

While Alcoa management sees the global aluminum market in deficit, prices have been weak throughout the year – at the end of the third quarter, aluminum prices were about 10% below the trailing 10-year average, while alumina prices were about 18% below the average. Aluminum margins should get a near-term boost from declines in input costs (including alumina, caustic soda, and coke), but demand remains restrained by weak global auto production, slowing trends in a range of industrial end-markets, and the ongoing trade friction between the U.S. and China.

The Outlook

A favorable resolution to the U.S.-China trade issues would seem to be one of the more credible near-term positive drivers for the aluminum market, but the likelihood of a negotiated settlement is difficult to handicap. While increasing aerospace production should be good for aluminum on balance, global vehicle production rates remain soft and I expect global manufacturing and heavy industry trends to get a little worse before they get better.

Specific to Alcoa, I think 2020 will be better, but not dramatically better, as I think demand growth will still be weak and I think lower input prices will eventually drive lower aluminum prices. With that, I think it’s quite possible that Alcoa’s EBITDA could stay below $2B for several years (excluding any potential portfolio restructuring).

The Bottom Line

A 4.5x forward EBITDA multiple (including pension liabilities) gives a fair value in the mid-$20’s, and I do like the strategic review process that management is undertaking. Still, this is a commodity company with a weak track record of value creation facing a more challenging macro environment. Buying commodity companies at or near cyclical lows can offer good trading opportunities, but it’s tough to call this any sort of core holding candidate.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.