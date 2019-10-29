Shaw: The Wireless Strategy Is Working, But The Company Lacks Broad-Based Growth

Investment Thesis

Shaw Communications Inc. (SJR) continues to effectively execute its wireless strategy with impressive subscriber additions in the latest quarter. Shaw's successful launch of Freedom Mobile has made the company a legitimate mobile competitor in Canada, however wireless still remains a fraction of the company's overall business. While Shaw's wireline division enjoys good margins, this segment is unlikely to grow. The wireline business is vulnerable to changing consumer trends and faces fierce competition from Telus Corp.'s (TU) superior fiber network. Shaw is doing all the right things to transform its business by deploying the excess cash from its wireline division to fund its wireless growth. Despite this execution, the company's growth strategy is narrowly focused on a business that currently accounts for less than 20% of revenue. Shaw is a hold until the firm can demonstrate growth potential across a broader base of its revenue profile. Shaw faces high capital expenditure to build out a competitive mobile network which will tie up the firm's capital for the foreseeable future. These capital commitments will result in Shaw's dividend continuing to stagnate at its 2016 level. While I expect that Shaw's pivot to a more diversified business will eventually be successful, the company has a high degree of uncertainty when compared to its industry rivals.

Company Profile

Shaw was founded in 1971 as Capital Cable Television in Edmonton, Alberta. Since that time, the company has grown to serve over 6 million customers in Canada through its 10,000 employees. Shaw is a family run business with key roles including the CEO and Executive Chairman being occupied by members of the Shaw family. As a family controlled business, the firm is structured with dual class shares. The Shaw family controls voting right through its ownership of 78% of outstanding Class A shares. With a market capitalization of CAD $13.2B Shaw is traded on the TSX and NYSE under (SJR.B) and (SJR) respectively.

Source: Financial Post

Shaw provides television, phone, internet and wireless solutions to business and residential customers. Shaw's consumer division services clients in Alberta, British Columbia, Saskatchewan, Manitoba and Ontario with 860,000KM network of hybrid fiber-coax cable. Shaw's business division caters small and medium business as a one stop network solutions provider. Shaw has made headway in the Canadian wireless sector through its Freedom Mobile brand (formerly Wind Mobile); a business it acquired in a transformational CAD $1.4B transaction completed in 2016. In the same year, Shaw divested of its ownership stake in Corus Entertainment (OTCPK:CJREF) and its subsidiary Viawest (an IT solutions provider) to fund the purchase of Freedom Mobile and to purchase wireless spectrum from Quebceor Inc. (OTCPK:QBCRF). The all out pursuit of market share in the Canadian wireless sector has been the focus of Shaw's growth strategy over the last 3 years as it attempts to pivot from its mature wireline business in Western Canada.

Canadian Telecom Sector Overview

The Canadian telecom industry is dominated by three large firms accounting for more than 90% of total market share. BCE Inc., under its title brand "Bell" (BCE), Rogers Communications Inc. (RCI) and Telus are the three largest providers. Shaw Communications Inc (SJR) with its mobile carrier "Freedom Mobile" is fourth largest company in the sector with a 3.6% market share in the wireless space. Small regional carriers and smaller rival Quebceor under its "Videotron" brand round out the remainder.

The telecom industry in Canada has regulatory oversight from the Canadian Radio-television and Telecommunications Commission "CRTC". The CRTC has traditionally protected the Canadian telecom incumbents from foreign market entrants making it an attractive space for operators. The CRTC efforts to limit foreign competition in the Canadian market have created an oligopoly of large industry incumbents. For the first time in recent memory, Shaw's emergence as a legitimate competitor in this space means that there is a fourth national carrier for both consumers and investors to consider. For a more in depth analysis of the Canadian Telecom sector, please see "BCE: An Undervalued Dividend Growth Story With A 5.6% Yield And 14% Upside."

Shaw is working hard to reposition itself as a mobile provider in an effort to compete directly with the large Canadian telecom companies. The company is using the proceeds from its cash cow wireline business to fund its budding wireless business. In Q4 2019, wireless represented 9.6% of Shaw's EBITDA, up from 8.4% in 2018. By expanding the Freedom Mobile network, Shaw sees an opportunity to disrupt the wireless business while diversifying its core business away from its traditional wireline operations.

Wireline Operations

In the 4th quarter of 2019 Shaw saw a net 54,361 decrease in wireline subscriptions. While the company did see growth in its internet service and satellite TV offerings, this was more that offset by cord-cutting for phone and TV (cable) services. Cable, a product in chronic decline still represents 31% of the wireline consumer mix. Investors can expect that cable and phone which account for almost half of the consumer wireline business will be a drag on this side of Shaw's business. Shaw's business division, which offers comprehensive solutions for small businesses should see more revenue resiliency and even modest growth in contrast to the consumer division.

Source: Annual Report 2018

While revenue from the wireline business was essentially flat from 2017 to 2019, the wireline segment still offers Shaw incredible operating margins. For FY 2019, the firm enjoyed operating margins of 45.5%, more than double the margins offered in the wireless segment. Investors can view Shaw's core wireline business not as a growth story, but as the funding source that will grow the wireless business and enable Shaw's revenue diversification and overall business transformation.

Operating Margin

Source: Shaw Q4 2019 Results

Competition

While Shaw has been growing its wireless business, it is facing stiff competition from Telus, its rival in Western Canada. Telus is a well established competitor in Shaw's primary market where it has invested heavily in its Fiber to the Home initiative. Telus has been successful in growing its Telus TV service with 1.126M subscriptions in Q2 2019 , up from 865K in 2014. According to an October 2019 research note from Morningstar:

We continue to expect greater wireline business momentum from Telus and BCE, the legacy phone companies, than from Shaw and Rogers, cable companies that traditionally had higher-quality networks but have seen that advantage erode as Telus and BCE each rolls out FTTP.

Telus's new fiber roll-out will be 70% complete across its major Western Canadian markets by the end of 2020. This new network will enable Telus to internet and satellite services to customers much faster than Shaw's network. In addition to a superior network, Telus will also have the advantage of being able to deliver services on a network with lower maintenance costs contributing to better margins. With Telus nearly through its transformational capital spending and Shaw still building its expensive wireless infrastructure, Telus will have greater free cash flow available to return capital to shareholders. This stiff competition will continue to weigh on wireline results as the consumer wireline division loses ground to Telus's superior product offering.

Wireless Business

In the most recent Q4 2019 results, Shaw's Freedom Mobile added 91,000 subscribers, a 7% increase from the same quarter in 2018. This latest quarter completes a positive year for Freedom Mobile with net 280,000 subscribers added; a 24% year over year increase from 2018. This encouraging growth more than offsets the decline in wireline subscribers. With its competitive mobile prices and attractive data plans, Shaw's Freedom Mobile should be able to continue to grow subscribers at double digit rates for the next few years. The FY 2019 results saw Shaw surpass CAD $1B in wireless revenue for the first time in the company's history. While wireless revenue currently accounts for less that 20% of Shaw's total revenue, Morningstar expects that the wireless segment will contribute 35% of revenue by 2023. According to Matthew Dolgin, CFA, Eq. Analyst at Morningstar:

Though we expect it to remain small, we think Shaw is becoming a legitimate national wireless competitor. Unlike previous upstarts, Shaw has the resources from its cash cow wireline business to see its effort through and allow for the aggressive pricing strategy. We believe having that time will lead to lasting success.

According to a recent ratings confirmation from DBRS, Shaw has a good growth opportunity in the wireless business. DBRS reaffirmed that Shaw's operating performance has improved with significant year over year growth in wireless average revenue per user (ARPU). Shaw's ARPU growth in 2018 was an impressive 6.1%, well above its peers. For FY 2019, this growth rate slowed to 3.1%, but remains positive within the context of the sector. Despite having a higher growth rate, Shaw still has a very low ARPU; approximately 70% of its larger more established rivals. Shaw's current mobile pricing has been aggressively low and likely wont be sustainable for a prolonged period of time. For the time being, Shaw is focusing on growing market share by adding subscribers rather than solely driving ARPU.

Source: Author

Over the past year Shaw has made great strides in better marketing its Freedom Mobile brand. The firm has partnered with Walmart Inc. (WMT) and Loblaw Companies Limited (OTCPK:LBLCF) to have its phones available at over 240 locations in Canada. These partnership have greatly expanded the company's retail footprint to over 650 locations across Alberta, British Columbia and Ontario. Shaw has also engaged Canadian actor Will Arnett to run ads and commercials highlighting the consumer friendly data offerings.

Source: Globe Newswire

Freedom has substantially enlarged its national coverage range and continues to acquire the spectrum it needs to expand its network. In 2018, the company completed its deployment of the 2500 MHz network in Calgary, Edmonton, Vancouver and Toronto. In 2019, Shaw has been focused on rolling out its 700 MHz in its key urban areas to better support data consumption and user experience. Freedom Mobile's footprint now extends to approximately 50% of the Canadian population.

Source: Shaw Investor Presentation

Competing in the wireless sector requires significant capital investments. Telecommunications is second only to utilities, as the most capital intensive industry. Shaw has committed at least CAD $900M annually in capital expenditures for the last 7 years. 2020 capital expenditures are expected to be CAD $1.1B, down from CAD $1.2B in 2019. While capital expenditures are anticipated to remain high for Shaw as continues it builds out is mobile infrastructure, capital intensity should gradually decline from current levels of approximately 23% to 20% by 2023.

Valuation

Over the last 5 years, Shaw has lagged the other large Canadian telecommunications companies who derive a much large portion of their revenue from wireless.

Source: Yahoo Finance

Shaw is currently trading at a forward P/E multiple of 19.05X, in line with the company's 5-year average of 18.65X. This premium forward P/E makes it the most expensive of the Canadian telecom companies, with investors having priced in its wireless growth prospects. On a price to cash flow basis, the current multiple of 8.38X is consistent with the firm's 5-year average of 8.50X. From a price to book perspective, Shaw is currently trading at an ~7% discount to its 5-year average P/B multiple.

Source: Author

From a yield basis, Shaw's current dividend yield of 4.75% is comparable to the firm's 5-year average reflecting the poor price performance and stagnant dividend. Shaw's current price of CAD ~$25.70 is likely close to fair value based on the company's 5-year average valuation metrics. As an investment Shaw has a high degree of uncertainty as it transitions from a declining wireline industry to the upstart firm in a competitive wireless space. Shaw's share price finished up 3.25% following its quarterly results on October 25, 2019 as the investor response to wireless growth continues to be noted. While I don't see any near term catalysts that would move the share price materially higher, over the long run Shaw's share price should reflect the company's wireless growth.

Dividends and Share Repurchases

Dividend growth was approximately 5% annually from 2008 to 2015 before stalling in advance of Shaw's roll out of Freedom Mobile. Shaw has frozen its dividend since 2016 at CAD $1.19 as the firm has invested capital in expanding its wireless infrastructure. Shaw's current dividend payout of CAD $606M annually is safe, however investors shouldn't look for dividend increase anytime soon. Shaw is prudently using its capital to reinvest in its business rather than increase its already attractive yield. While this use of capital is in the best long term interest of investors, I prefer a corporate strategy execution that can occur without interrupting dividend growth.

Source: Shaw Investor Presentation

On October 25, 2019 Shaw announced that it will eliminate its current DRIP discount of 2%; a positive step to reduce share dilution and a good indicator that growth is being funded organically through operating cash flows. With stabilization in the wireline business ad growth in wireless, FY 2020 free cash flow is expected to grow 22% to CAD $700M up from CAD $570M in FY 2019. On the firm's recent earnings call, the company announced that as a result of greater cash flow expectations in FY 2020, the Shaw has plans to implement an NCIB program to purchase up to approximately 25M Class B shares; or 5% of shares outstanding. While the recent earnings call spoke to the company's commitment to long-term dividend growth, Trevor English, Executive Vice President, Chief Financial & Corporate Development Officer explained that, a share repurchase program would offer the firm greater flexibility as a mechanism to return capital to shareholders. I view this as a prudent move that balances the need to return capital to shareholders with the company's ongoing capital expenditure needs without locking the firm into a larger ongoing dividend payout.

Risk Analysis

One risk to consider with Shaw is the company's management and leadership. Over the last decade Shaw has changed its strategic focus more than once. The transformative acquisition of Wind Mobile in 2016 was not the company's first foray into the wireless market. While the current corporate strategy seems well thought out, Shaw has a history of major transactions that have not led to creating shareholder value, including its purchase and subsequent dispositions of ViaWest and the sale of its media business to Corus Entertainment (another business run by the Shaw family). The sale of Shaw Entertainment to Corus in 2016 earned the company 71M shares of Corus Entertainment worth CAD $800M at the time. In 2019, when Shaw cashed out of its Corus holdings, Shaw only fetched CAD $6.80/ share for proceeds of CAD $482M.

Despite the turbulence in Shaw's corporate strategy, the firm has maintained capital discipline and a reasonable balance sheet. As of FY 2019, Shaw's net debt of CAD $4.0B equates to a net debt leverage ratio of 1.9X, comfortably below the company's target range of 2.0-2.5X. Even as the company rolls out an expensive capital expenditure plan to build out its wireless infrastructure, Shaw has underspent on its capital guidance and maintained reasonable liquidity.

The most significant risk facing Shaw is the prospect of government regulation that could limit the profitability of all major Canadian telecom providers. The CRTC is under pressure from consumers to lower prices for mobile and internet services, viewed by many governments as utilities. This pressure could lead to price caps or force the incumbents to share network space with new industry entrants. The high price of Canadian telecom services relative to other developed nations was recently an election issue in the October 2019 federal election. Any new CRTC regulation will likely have a less negative impact on Shaw than its more established wireless sector rivals as the regulator has generally been encouraging of a fourth domestic competition in the sector.

Investor Takeaways

Shaw has been effective in executing its wireless growth strategy and should continue to take market share from the large telco's, especially Telus the other major player in Shaw's key region. Shaw's wireline business however is vulnerable to changing consumer trends and stiff competition from Telus who has delivered a superior network. Shaw's high operating margins in its wireline business will provide the cash required to successfully transition to a more diversified telecommunications company. As Shaw's wireless segment grows to be a more significant part of the company's revenue profile it will be a more attractive investment with less overall uncertainty. The significant capital expenditure required to build out its network will restrain Shaw's cash flow for the next several years, leading the company to favor share repurchases rather than dividend increases. Shaw is doing all the right things to transform its business, however with its growth being driven by only one product offering I see the company as a hold. Shaw Communications is a suitable investment for telecom investors seeking greater share price appreciation, while BCE, Telus and Rogers all offer investors superior dividend growth with less uncertainty in the telecom space.

Disclosure: I am/we are long BCE. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.