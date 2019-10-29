Dropbox: Overpriced With Poor Fundamentals

Dropbox Inc's (NYSE:DBX) stock price has fallen roughly 27% from its 52-week high, mostly due to multiple adjustments and lackluster growth. The big drop in share price is warranted given the number of large companies that are competing in the cloud content management space. Dropbox is likely to face increasing pressure to achieve strong profitable growth in the near and long term with its platform. At $19.73, it is also overvalued with a potential downside of 40% based on my valuation estimates.

High growth in free users but low paid conversion

Dropbox has grown registered users to over 500M. The company has also grown its revenue from $600M in 2015 to roughly $1.4B in 2018, representing a compounded growth rate of 32%. As competitors emerge, Dropbox has been shifting towards collaboration tools from its storage functions to improve paid-user conversion. Dropbox has also recently announced deeper integrations with enterprise software companies like Zoom (NASDAQ:ZM), Slack (NYSE:WORK), and Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM).

However, even with such a large user base, Dropbox appears to have difficulty converting them to paid users. Dropbox's paid users stand at 13.6M, which represents a 2.7% conversion rate. As freemium conversions generally hover around 2-5% according to Hubspot (NYSE:HUBS), Dropbox's conversion is leaning towards the lower end. Dropbox's first-mover advantage has allowed it to gain a large user base with some kind of stickiness if the bulk of their files are already on Dropbox. However, as large competitors develop their own cloud and collaboration functions, it will be difficult for Dropbox to gain new users in the long term. For example, there are little advantages for new businesses using Google Office Suites or Microsoft Office to choose Dropbox over their cloud solutions.

Dropbox also has a direct competitor in the form of Box Inc (NYSE:BOX) that focuses on enterprise customers. As enterprise customers are stickier, it is likelier that Dropbox will experience a higher churn rate compared to Box. Even though Dropbox states that they have a long runway for growth, it is difficult to see how Dropbox will be able to capture a large portion of this growth in this space.

Investment risks

Despite attempts to shift beyond storage into collaboration, Dropbox faces many well-funded competitors like Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT), Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL), and Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL). With their storage and collaboration offerings, these competitors have shifted this space closer to being commoditized offerings. Over the long run, it will likely be difficult for Dropbox to innovate in a way that allows it to earn excess returns due to the competition since any innovation can be quickly copied. Dropbox is also reliant on Microsoft and Alphabet for integrations into their office suites tools. These reliant puts Dropbox at risk if Microsoft and Alphabet decide to limit integrations to push their own storage and collaboration offerings.

Another risk for Dropbox could be extended downtime. If it happens, it would lead to business disruption and prevent companies from functioning and collaborating normally. This could lead users to lose faith in the platform and lead to increased customer churn. As such, Dropbox has to ensure that it invests heavily to ensure that there is as little downtime as possible. The presence of this risk reduces the switching costs advantage for Dropbox even further.

Valuation

To value the company, I used a DCF model with the following assumptions:

1) Revenue growth at 15% for the next five years, then dropping to 2% in perpetuity starting from the year 2025. The relatively moderate growth rates in the first five years reflect Dropbox's competition in its cloud content management space. However, Dropbox has a large user base and has been converting some into paid users. As such, it is likely to be able to experience some growth within this space even with high competition.

2) Operating margin of 15% from 2024 onwards. Enterprise software players generally have high operating margins due to their high initial fixed costs and low incremental costs. However, 15% is generally lower than the average software company. This reflects the potential price competition between Dropbox and larger companies that offer free cloud storage within their office suites.

3) A sales-to-capital ratio of 2 is in line with its software peers. Developing software is not capital-intensive, so I estimate Dropbox will be able to generate $2 of sales with every $1 in incremental capital.

4) Dropbox has an initial weighted cost of capital of 9.07%, which drops to 8% in the terminal year. The higher cost of capital reflects the higher risk of Dropbox having negative cash flows and losing money. However, once the company achieves profitability and higher free cash flows, the risk should be reduced as reflected in the lower cost of capital.

The value I derived for Dropbox is roughly $4.8B for the entire company. This represents a 40% downside from its current price. As with all DCFs for high growth companies, my point estimate valuation of $11.9 is likely to have a large spread of possible outcomes. To overcome this shortcoming, I compare its pricing multiples against similar software companies.

Companies Price/Sales EV/Sales YOY Sales Growth (%) Operating Margin (%) Dropbox Inc 5.3 5.3 22 -5 Box Inc 3.7 4.08 18 -20 Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) 14.3 16.18 78 -25 Cloudera, Inc. (NYSE:CLDR) 3.1 3.59 54 -41 Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) 11.4 11.69 33 -16

Compared to its closest peer Box, Dropbox is more expensive on both Price/Sales and EV/Sales multiples due to its higher recent growth and lower losses. I would argue that Box has better fundamentals than Dropbox due to its higher switching costs from Enterprise adoption. As such, Dropbox appears to be priced expensively.

To justify its current price of $19.73, Dropbox has to at least grow at a compounded rate of 20% for the next five years and achieve an operating margin of 20% from 2024 onwards. This is extremely unlikely given the strong competition in this space along with the higher churn rates in Dropbox's business model. Potential investors have to decide if they believe Dropbox will be able to execute better than my base-case assumptions in the long run. If not, Dropbox's recent pullback does not make it a good time to buy.

