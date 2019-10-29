Prepare For A Surge In Volatility

A straddle option trade on the stock market seems to be one of the best risk-reward trades available today given the many conflicting signals.

The direction of the market will likely depend on Fed policy which is currently faced with conflicting inflation and wage growth signals.

The stock market often sees a "blow-off top" at the end of an economic cycle due to low cash reserves.

To the surprise of many, including myself, the S&P 500 made a new all-time high and, from a technical standpoint, looks as if it will continue much higher.

This bullish pattern is not limited to U.S. large caps, it is apparent across the global equity market. To illustrate, take a look at the performance of the iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (ACWI):

Data by YCharts

As you can see, the resistance level that had been in place for over a year and a half was just decisively broken. The next major question is whether or not it will continue higher or if this is a dangerous fakeout as in January 2018.

Indeed, the technicals are saying "higher!" and the fundamentals are saying "lower!" On October 28th, the S&P made an all-time high while U.S. Business Hiring made a seven-year low. Both leading and coincidental economic indicators have continued to slip. Even high-yield credit conditions have tightened and may sever much-needed liquidity for many overleveraged firms.

While earnings have generally been higher than expected, they came with (less discussed) balance sheet deterioration and thinning cash reserves, increasing downside risk in most equities. From a fundamental standpoint, stocks should not breakout.

That said, the stock market is known to not care for fundamentals until they are of immediate concern, not a future concern. The Fed has been pumping money into the financial system at a faster rate than during most of its past QE programs. Even more, the financial markets expect yet another rate cut which may temporarily boost liquidity and inflation.

It is unclear whether the market will surge or drop back lower, but there are clues that can help us make that determination. The core question is whether central banks decide to turn hawkish in the face of rising asset prices and bully them lower or continue pumping liquidity into the system and buoy them higher.

No matter the outcome, a rise in volatility seems likely. Because the fundamentals are falling and liquidity is relatively thin (i.e., low cash balances in portfolios), a "blow-off top" is probably as likely as a sharp decline. Perhaps the best way to play this market is with a straddle option that does not depend on direction.

Bottoming Inflation Expectations

Let's look at the fundamental data that the "data-driven" Fed cares about. As mentioned by Jerome Powell, their main metric for making decisions is the inflation breakeven rate, otherwise known as "inflation expectations".

This metric is derived by taking the 5-year yield and subtracting the 5-year inflation-protected treasury yield (TIP) (this bond pays you the current CPI inflation rate on top of much lower yield).

The Fed's goal is to bring inflation expectations to around 2% and ideally have short-term rates near that level so they have enough room to cut rates in the event of a recession. Take a look at these metrics below:

(Federal Reserve)

As you can see, the short-term rate rose aggressively in 2017 as the inflation expectation rate neared the 2% target. As you know, they eventually raised them a bit higher than necessary and may have caused inflation expectations (and actual inflation) to decline.

The decline began in September last year as the stock market fell around 20%. Since then, the equity market has more than recovered but inflation expectations and economic fundamentals have continued to slide.

That said, the inflation expectation rate spiked higher by 30 basis points last week and is higher than in the last rate cut. This will certainly lower the chance of a rate cut on the 30th.

Wage Growth Slowdown

There were two mentioned reasons for the last cut: "falling inflation expectations" and "wanting to maintain high wage growth". This is the heart of the Fed's "dual mandate". Inflation expectations have since risen, but wage growth took a nosedive.

Take a look at job vacancies vs. YoY average hourly earnings growth since the 2008 recession:

(Federal Reserve)

Both wage growth and job vacancies (which induce wage growth) have taken a hit. Since the next datapoints will not arrive until the day after the Fed decision, it is safe to say this increases the probability of a cut.

The fall in wage growth occurred with a drop in both non-manufacturing and manufacturing PMI data that tends to be a great leading economic growth indicator. In general, manufacturing PMI is a measure of the global economy because manufacturing depends a lot on global supply chains while non-manufacturing PMI is a good measure of the domestic economy. Take a look at these two metrics since 2006:

(Trading Economics)

As you can see, manufacturing PMI (right axis) fell first and is now at its 2013/2016 bottom while non-manufacturing PMI is continuing to nosedive lower and is now at 52. As these metrics cross below 50, a recession is said to be imminent.

Looking For A Signal

There are many other bearish economic fundamental data, including falling confidence, retail spending, and commodity prices, as well as rising bankruptcy and bottoming unemployment. In my opinion, most of those popular metrics are not useful because they lag, but they still add evidence to an upcoming recession.

Perhaps one of the best signals of a crash in the stock market is tightening credit conditions. Corporate debt buildup has been extreme since 2008 as the less regulated non-financial sector has assumed much of the role of the highly regulated banking sector. In my opinion, the "canary in the coal mine" for the next recession will be a crash in the junk bond market because of this massive corporate debt growth.

Such a crash will most likely begin with a sustained decline in ultra-high yield CCC and below bonds. These are companies with extreme leverage that are very near or even in default. When the difference/"spread" between the CCC rate and the treasury rate rises, it is more difficult for these companies to get funding. Even more, it is a sign that lenders are trying to defensively position their portfolio by selling their risky assets.

Take a look at how the CCC spread and stock market have corresponded:

(Federal Reserve)

As you can see, a rise in this spread usually corresponds to a long- or short-term peak in stocks. This metric has also steadily been rising since 2018 and has continued higher. Of course, it skyrocketed from 2014 to 2016 due to the commodity bust that caused the bankruptcy of many energy and metal producers which did not end in a recession.

It also steadily rose from 1998 to 2000 in the face of a rising stock market. Indeed, global economic fundamentals began to turn lower in 1997, but it was not until 2000 that the stock market finally reverted toward its fundamentals. We could be seeing the same occurrence today.

The Bottom Line

The stock market may certainly break higher in a "blow-off top", but the fundamental picture looks bearish. From a historical standpoint just about every leading indicator points to a recession from the flat yield curve to falling wage growth and PMIs. Even corporate operating cash flow has been weak despite relatively strong earnings.

However, the period between higher recession chances (like today) and a falling stock market is usually about 6 to 18 months. During that window, the stock market (or other risky investments) is known to skyrocket higher due to thin liquidity.

Stock market liquidity is essentially a function of investor cash allocation. For there to be a sustained bull market, investors must have the cash in their account needed to buy stocks.

That said, a lack of cash does not necessarily mean investors will want to sell their stocks. It often simply means that trading volume will be low and potential liquidity-driven volatility spikes will be large. To illustrate, take a look at the Nasdaq 100 (QQQ) vs. investor cash allocation:

Data by YCharts

Note, I chose the Nasdaq 100 because those stocks usually to have more dependence on volume. As you can see above, the greatest wave of the tech-bubble occurred when cash reserves were at an extreme low. In fact, cash was at the same level as today.

Importantly, from 2016 to 2018, cash allocation fell from 20% to 15% while the stock market saw double-digit performance. That figure rose back to 20% and subsequently fell back to 15% from the correction in fall to today. In my opinion, this is not a bullish sign nor is it a bearish one. Though, it does indicate a likely spike in volatility.

The Straddle Opportunity

Volatility has been historically low over the past few years as "short volatility" strategies have become increasingly popular. In my opinion, such strategies are doomed to fail as in February 2018 and, in economic conditions like today, it is a great time to be a counter-party to volatility sellers.

You could buy a risky product like VXX or TVIX, but those tend to capitalize on downward volatility and have deadly decay rates. In my opinion, your best bet is a "straddle" where you buy a long-term at-the-money call and put options on an ETF index like SPY.

Here is a payoff chart of a March 31st, 2020 ATM straddle on SPY:

(Options Profit Calculator)

In this trade, you'll either see a 7% rise or fall to breakeven and returns on risked capital could be tremendous past those levels. Of course, if volatility remains low and the market fails to make such a move, then such an option would likely lose most of its value so it is best only as a very small portion of your portfolio. That said, I believe it is probably one of the best risk-reward trades available on the market today.

A less common and generally less risky way to make such a trade is short selling both stocks and long-term bonds. If stocks rise much higher, long-term bonds will likely crash 10%-20%. If money flows back into bonds as in earlier this year, the opposite will likely occur.

It will be exciting to see if my volatility spike expectation pans out. I do believe we will be in a recession by Q3 2020 based on clear fundamental signals, but we could see a ton of upside or downside before then. It is probably best to trim equity exposure unless you are ready to try to time the market or are willing to buy protective puts.

Interested In Closely Following Global Events? "The Country Club" is a dedicated service that focuses on single-country and regional ETFs with the goal of helping our subscribers diversify globally and get a better grasp on how world events will affect their portfolio. We will certainly be providing subscribers further updates on this idea. Subscribers receive exclusive ideas, model portfolios, and a wide range of tools including our exclusive "Country Club Dashboard" which allows them to visualize global financial and economic data. If you haven't already, please consider our 2-week free trial and get your passport to global markets today!

Disclosure: I am/we are short TLT. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.