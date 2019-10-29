Tesla: Another Questionable Solar Roof Launch

After the market closed last Friday, electric vehicle maker Tesla (TSLA) held a conference call to detail the launch of a new product. It was the third version of its Solar Roof, which itself is saying something since the first two iterations never really got off the ground. As management tried to promote the product and talk about great potential, investors should wonder if this was just a repeat of a failed launch from years ago.

For those that don't know this part of the Tesla story, the original Solar Roof was unveiled back in the fall of 2016 around the time the company was trying to complete its SolarCity acquisition. The Solar Roof was shown off on a West Coast set and CEO Elon Musk gave his usual pie in the sky predictions. A few months later, the company was detailing installations starting in June of that year and ramping up over time. As the image below shows, the "ramp" still hadn't happened in 2018, and the second half of the graphic was on the company's Solar Roof page again in 2019, with only the year changed to 2019.

(Details taken from Tesla's original Solar Roof product page)

Unlike that fall 2016 showcase, this time around was much different. There was no major lead up to the reveal, as it was a surprise when Elon Musk revealed on the earnings conference call that there would be a Solar Roof event on Thursday. Of course like most things with Tesla, that timeline didn't happen, and the event ended up started 30 minutes late on Friday evening. Version 3.0, which is supposed to be the Solar Roof for the masses, was only discussed on a call, not shown off with any fancy displays.

The curious part about the Solar Roof event last week is that it just so happened to occur on the same day key documents were scheduled to be revealed in the major SolarCity lawsuit. You can read through all of it here, but there are definitely some head scratching statements from Elon Musk, like the CEO testifying that he didn't think solar installation volumes have dropped significantly from when Tesla bought SolarCity. As pointed out here, that answer was blatantly false, since installations in the past three quarters have averaged less than 20% of what they were prior to the 2016 SolarCity bailout.

So let's get back to the Solar Roof. Like any Tesla products, you really have to read the fine print, otherwise you are in for some major surprises. That certainly is the case here. Electrek posted an article that includes a $33,950 price in the title, but the article mentions that the starting price is after incentives. Well, that's a big deal, because as the graphic below shows, Tesla is using incentives that end this year in its estimated price, yet it tells you upfront that installations aren't starting until 2020. Thus, the Solar Roof is a lot more expensive than Tesla makes it seem upfront, just like the company shows "gas savings" on its vehicle pages that don't come right away.

(Images taken from various parts of Tesla Solar Roof page, and combined by this Twitter user)

On the conference call, Elon Musk said that Tesla is going to ramp the Solar Roof as fast as possible, something we've been hearing for more than two years now. He thinks that production can get to 1,000 units a week by the end of the year, but that's not just a number thrown out last week. He tweeted that out months ago, and most were skeptical at the time, and many still are. However, that tweet would look really bad if he came in at a lower number now, since it would just represent another failure in the Tesla sphere.

Just as when the Solar Roof was originally launched in 2016, many will question what the potential demand is. Elon Musk can talk about this product going on millions of homes around the globe, but at a starting price over $40,000 it's not exactly cheap upfront, and that doesn't include tens of thousands more if you want to add Tesla Powerwalls for battery backup power. Tesla also removed the part of its old Solar Roof site where you could calculate how much the Solar Roof would make you over time, because as Elon Musk says, solar products like this are basically money printers.

In the end, Tesla is trying again to launch the Solar Roof, but will the third version be the charm? The price is still high and some may be skeptical after Tesla's previous solar problems. We've been hearing about a production ramp for three years now, and the company has yet to answer key questions like how it will be able to install all of these roofs in the short term. Just like the original reveal, there are likely to be many skeptics, especially since last week's launch event seemed to be tied to the SolarCity deposition transcripts being released.

