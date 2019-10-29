IPO Update: 89bio Readies U.S. IPO Effort

With very positive early trial results, ETNB may be an IPO worth considering for long-term hold life science investors.

The firm is advancing a treatment candidate for various fatty liver conditions.

Quick Take

89bio (ETNB) intends to raise $70 million from the sale of its common stock, per an amended S-1/A registration statement.

The company is advancing a treatment for metabolic disease NASH, or NonAlcoholic SteatoHepatitis.

ETNB has produced positive early trial results and the IPO appears reasonably priced, so for life science investors with at least an 18- to 24-month hold time frame, the IPO may be intriguing.

Company & Technology

San Francisco, California-based 89bio was founded in 2018 to develop and commercialize therapeutics for the treatment of liver and cardio-metabolic diseases such as NASH.

Management is headed by CEO and Director Rohan Palekar, who has been with the firm since its inception and was previously CEO at Avanir Pharmaceuticals.

89bio's lead drug candidate BIO89-100 is a specifically-engineered glycoPEGylated analog of fibroblast growth factor 21 [FGF21], a metabolic hormone responsible for energy expenditure and glucose and lipid metabolism regulation, that is currently being evaluated for its efficacy in the treatment of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis [NASH], a severe form of nonalcoholic fatty liver disease [NAFLD].

Management believes that its drug candidate is capable of targeting the disease's underlying mechanism and has a favorable tolerability profile, as well as a potential for a longer dosing interval than other FGF21-based therapies.

Moreover, the company intends to expand BIO89-100's indications to other diseases, with an initial focus on severe hypertriglyceridemia [SHTG].

In April 2018, 89bio entered into a FGF21 Agreement with Teva Pharmaceuticals (TEVA), under which the company acquired 'a perpetual, non-exclusive (but exclusive as to BIO89-100), non-transferable, worldwide license to patents and know-how related to glycoPEGylation technology for use in the research, development, manufacture and commercialization of BIO89-100 and products containing BIO89-100.'

Investors in 89bio include RA Capital Management, Longitude Capital, OrbiMed and Pontifax. Source: Crunchbase

Market & Competition

According to a 2018 market research report by GlobalData, the NASH market across the U.S., France, Germany, Italy, Spain, UK and Japan was valued at $138 million in 2016 and is projected to reach $18.3 billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 63% between 2017 and 2026.

The main factors driving forecast market growth are the huge level of unmet clinical needs for patients suffering from NASH and the anticipated launch of new therapeutics.

Moreover, there are currently no approved therapeutics for the treatment of patients suffering from NASH.

The segment for patients with cirrhosis, a common NASH complication, is anticipated to account for about 62% of the NASH market in 2026, or about $11.3 billion in sales.

Major competitors that provide or are developing treatments include:

Gilead Sciences (GILD)

Genfit (GNFT)

Intercept Pharmaceuticals (ICPT)

Bristol-Myers Squibb (BMY)

Galmed Pharmaceuticals (GLMD)

Inventiva (EPA:IVA)

Allergan (AGN)

Pfizer (PFE)

Merck (MRK)

Numerous other pharma firms

Source: Sentieo

Financial Status

89bio's recent financial results are typical in that they feature no revenue and significant R&D and G&A expenses associated with its development program.

Below are the company's financial results since inception (Audited PCAOB for full years):

Source: Company registration statement

As of June 30, 2019, the company had $21.9 million in cash and $9.5 million in total liabilities. (Unaudited, interim)

IPO Details

ETNB intends to sell 4.375 million shares of common stock at a midpoint price of $16.00 per share for gross proceeds of approximately $70 million, not including the sale of customary underwriter options.

Certain existing shareholders have indicated an interest to purchase shares of up to $40 million at the IPO price. This is a strong signal of investor support for the IPO and is typical of successful life science IPOs.

Assuming a successful IPO at the midpoint of the proposed price range, the company's enterprise value at IPO would approximate $171 million.

Excluding effects of underwriter options and private placement shares or restricted stock, if any, the float to outstanding shares ratio will be approximately 36.27%.

Per the firm's most recent regulatory filing, it plans to use the net proceeds as follows:

approximately $20.0 to $30.0 million to complete our ongoing POC Phase 1b/2a clinical trial and initiate our subsequent Phase 2b clinical trial of BIO89-100 in patients with NASH; approximately $5.0 to $10.0 million to fund our Phase 2 trial of BIO89-100 in patients with SHTG, as well as evaluate potential new indications for BIO89-100; approximately $5.0 to $10.0 million for BIO89-100 manufacturing and scale up; and the remainder for working capital and other general corporate purposes.

Management's presentation of the company roadshow isn't available.

Listed underwriters of the IPO are BofA Securities, SVB Leerink, Oppenheimer & Co., and RBC Capital Markets.

Commentary

89bio wants public capital to continue its development program, primarily its in-licensed BIO89-100 candidate.

Management is currently trialing its candidate in Phase 1b/2a clinical trials and expects the next data readout to be not until the second half of 2020, at the earliest.

The market opportunity for the treatment of NAFLD is large and growing due to the obesity epidemic worldwide.

In addition, the firm plans to develop BIO89-100 for the treatment of severe hypertriglyceridemia [SHTG], which accounts for up to 10% of acute pancreatitis episodes.

So far, trials have shown low toxicity and 'significant improvements in key lipid parameters.' Additionally, for its SHTG testing, early results have shown 'significant effects on triglycerides at doses as low as 0.1 mg/kg/week, with a 78% reduction from baseline observed at the highest dose level of 1.0 mg/kg/week.'

Management has disclosed no commercial collaborations, so is pursuing a 'go-it-alone' approach, at least through the current stage of development.

The competitive landscape for NASH treatments is large and diverse, with many firms working on treatments for this growing disease condition.

As to valuation, management is asking IPO investors to pay an enterprise value of $171 million which is below the typical range of $200 million to $450 million for typical biopharma firms at IPO.

The IPO appears to be reasonably priced and the firm's early trial results promising.

For life science investors with at least an 18- to 24-month hold time frame, the IPO may be worth considering.

Expected IPO Pricing Date: November 6, 2019.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.