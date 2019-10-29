Independence Realty Trust: Strong, Focused Approach, Debt Is A Concern

Independence Realty Trust (IRT) is a leading REIT in the residential property segment, with particular focus on southeastern and Midwest markets. It has a well diversified portfolio with strong financial performance. The REIT has interesting value as an income investment venue since it offers a highly attractive dividend yield of over 5 percent. Along with the dividend, the stock provides strong capital growth as well and still provides robust dividend yield. However, let’s analyze whether Independence Realty Trust offers good investment opportunity at its current price level.

The Portfolio Overview

Independence Realty Trust is a residential property focused REIT and currently has 57 communities operating under its management. These communities comprise 15,536 residential units, mainly belonging to middle markets. While Independence Realty Trust has a well diversified portfolio, it still follows a very focused approach. The REIT is mainly invested in mid-rise units with high quality amenities. It is able to use its expertise to pick up the properties at less than replacement cost, thus enjoying operational efficiency. The REIT is also particular about the markets it operates in. Its target markets feature high population growth and high job growth rate as well.

Independence Realty Trust has designed some specific strategies it follows, setting it apart from its fellow residential REITs. First off, the REIT operates in a limited number of markets exhibiting similar characteristics. This strategy allows Independence Realty Trust to develop expertise regarding various factors governing these markets, which it uses to acquire properties at cut down prices. It also boosts the margins by adding value to the property and charging premium pricing. Such development activities are important for unlocking the value of residential units.

Apart from focusing on specific markets, Independence Realty Trust also mainly focuses on Class B communities. In the second quarter of 2019, class B communities accounted for 76.1 percent of its NOI while the remaining was attributed to Class A communities. This strategy allows the REIT to benefit from the upward trend in the affordable housing segment. Since Class B properties are generally leased out at lower rent, the demand for such units is higher than it is for Class A properties. However, at the same time, Class B properties attract more well off tenants on account of superior amenities offered than lower class residential properties, minimizing the risk of rent and other defaults.

Source: Company Website

Further, Independence Realty Trust is also engaged in redevelopment of properties, which happens to be a high margin stream. Under this strategy, the REIT identifies the properties with potential for redevelopment and the ability to generate 15 to 20 percent return on investment. The REIT has identified nearly 6,400 units spread across 20 properties for this purpose. The projects were started in a phased manner. Phase 1 and 2 are currently in process and will likely be completed by the end of 2020 while Phase 3 is scheduled to be started later this year and be completed by 2021. The REIT is looking to add $12 to 13 million in annual NOI through these projects.

Independence Realty Trust also engages in capital recycling initiatives. It simply implies that the REIT favors the policy of disposing off properties which are not in line with its long-term objective of generating high returns. The REIT mainly looks for properties in markets which have limited growth potential and sells them off to create liquidity for acquiring properties in high growth area. In 2018, the REIT sold $175.8 million worth of properties in various markets, including Little Rock and Chicago.

The Financials

While Independence Realty Trust has a very specific strategy on the operational scale, it is important to see how it is faring financially. For its second quarter, the REIT reported its net income available to its common shareholders at $14.7 million, drastically up from $3.5 million it had reported for the corresponding quarter of the previous year. However, as Core Funds from Operations are generally considered to be the most appropriate metrics for gauging the performance of a REIT, it is important to pay attention to that as well. Independence Realty Trust’s CFFO for the second quarter of 2019 remained stable at $0.19 per share.

As impressive as second-quarter results were, the guidance revision provided by the management was a little less than stellar. There was minor downward revision in the estimates for earnings per share while Core FFO per share saw increase in its lower limit.

Source: Company Website

Coming to the balance sheet of the REIT, it displays a rather simple though slightly over-leveraged capital structure. However, the REIT is working towards curtailing its debt load. From 53.2 percent debt in the first quarter of 2017, Independence Realty Trust now has 48.5 percent of its capitalization attributed to debt. The lower debt ratio has certainly made its balance sheet look a lot more secure and attractive.

Investment Thesis

Since dividend is generally considered to be one of the most important metrics for evaluating a REIT investment, let’s have a look at Independence Realty Trust’s history of dividend. The REIT pays steady dividend, but there has not been any significant growth in its payment. Independence Realty Trust does provide a high dividend yield, which it has been able to sustain at high equity pricing. Further, its high payout ratio of over 109 percent may also be a cause of concern.

In the past 12 months, the stock has grown over 50 percent. While it has managed to maintain its attractive dividend yield, long-term investors may find the valuation to be a little on the higher side. The REIT has a solid business model and has been able to execute it efficiently. On the flip side, the balance sheet seems to be over-leveraged, though management is actively working to improve the situation. Overall, Independence Realty Trust seems to be one REIT stock which will be well worth a wait for some meaningful pullback.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.