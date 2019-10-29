Zebra Technologies Corporation (ZBRA) CEO Anders Gustafsson on Q3 2019 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA) Q3 2019 Earnings Conference Call October 29, 2019 8:30 AM ET

Michael Steele - Vice President of Investor Relations

Anders Gustafsson - Chief Executive Officer, Director

Olivier Leonetti - Chief Financial Officer

Joe Heel - Senior Vice President, Global Sales

Conference Call Participants

James Ricchiuti - Needham & Company

Erik Lapinski - Morgan Stanley

Brian Drab - William Blair

Paul Coster - JP Morgan

Keith Housum - Northcoast Research

Richard Eastman - Robert W. Baird

Jeff Kessler - Imperial Capital

Andrew Buscaglia - Berenberg

Jason Rodgers - Great Lakes Review

Michael Steele

Good morning. Thank you for joining us today. Before we begin, I need to inform you that certain statements made on this call are forward-looking and subject to the Safe Harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements are based on current expectations and assumptions and are subject to risks and uncertainties. Actual results could differ materially due to factors discussed in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

During this call, we will make reference to non-GAAP financial measures as we describe our business performance. You can find reconciliations of our GAAP to non-GAAP results in today's earnings press release and at the end of the slide presentation.

This presentation will include prepared remarks from Anders Gustafsson, our Chief Executive Officer; and Olivier Leonetti, our Chief Financial Officer. Anders will start with our third quarter highlights. Olivier will then provide more detail on the financials, discussing our fourth quarter outlook and our decision to diversify our global sourcing footprint. Anders will conclude with progress made on Zebra's Enterprise Asset Intelligence vision. Following their prepared remarks, Joe Heel, our Senior Vice President of Global Sales will join us, as we take your questions.

Also throughout this presentation, unless otherwise indicated, our references to sales growth are year-over-year on a constant currency basis and exclude results from the recently acquired Profitect, Xplore Technologies, and Temptime businesses. This presentation is being simulcast on our website at investors.zebra.com, and will be archived there for at least one-year.

Now I'll turn the call over to Anders.

Anders Gustafsson

Thank you, Mike. Good morning, everyone, and thank you for joining us. Our team executed well and drove profitable growth in the third quarter. As you can see on Slide 4, we reported net sales growth of 3%, which was on top of 15% growth in the prior year period. And adjusted EBITDA margin of 22.7%, a 160 basis points year-over-year improvement. And record quarterly non-GAAP diluted earnings per share of $3.43, a 19% increase from the prior year.

Growth in our North America and EMEA regions was partially offset by soft spending environment in China. However, our diversified business is enabling us to successfully navigate an uneven global macro economy. We continue to extend our lead in enterprise mobile computing through the broadest and deepest portfolio offering. Enterprise workers are utilizing our mobile computers for an increasing number of use cases. We are also benefiting from leading the multi-year transition to Android from the Windows Operating System.

Services was a bright spot, growing double digits, as we realized higher support and repair attach rates. RFID, location solutions, and Zebra Retail Solution also performed particularly well in the quarter. Operational discipline and cost efficiencies enabled us to drive profitable growth without compromising investments in our organic growth and in our employees.

Also of note, we confirmed our decision to diversify the sourcing of most of our U.S. volumes out of China. This work together with other actions we have taken is expected to substantially mitigate the recently enacted Section 301 List 4 tariffs by mid-2020.

Overall, we are pleased that our value proposition and industry leading portfolio of products and solutions is resonating with customers worldwide. Our team is winning business with a broad range of leading enterprises, including our largest win in Zebra's history with the U.S. Postal Service, which we announced this morning. We have solid momentum in our business as we finish the year and enter 2020.

With that, I will now turn the call over to Olivier to review our Q3 financial results and discuss our Q4 outlook and the initiative to diversify our product sourcing footprint.

Olivier Leonetti

Thank you, Anders. Let us start with the P&L. As you can see on Slide 6, net sales grew 3.5% in the third quarter, which translated to 3% on an organic basis before the impacts of currencies and acquisitions. We saw growth in each of our reporting segments.

Enterprise Visibility & Mobility segment sales increased 2.7%, led by growth in mobile computing and support services. Asset Intelligence & Tracking segment sales increased 3.5% with growth in printing, services, location solutions and Zebra Retail Solution.

Turning to our regions. In North America, sales grew 6%, primarily driven by strength in mobile computing, services and every RFID. We saw particular strength in healthcare, retail and transportation and logistics. EMEA sales increased 2% with quality strength in data capture, printing and services. We saw growth across most countries.

Retail and transportation and logistics were particularly strong and we saw continued traction in RFID. Sales in our Asia Pacific region declined 5%, entirely due to macro softness in China. Latin America sales declined 2%, due to fewer large orders in Mexico.

Adjusted gross margin expanded 130 basis point from the prior year period, primarily driven by go-to-market discipline, cost efficiencies, and favorable business mix, all of which was partially offset by 20 basis point net impact from List 4 tariffs.

Consistent with one of our key operating principles, we drove operating leverage, while continuing to make prudent investments in our growth initiatives. As a result, adjusted operating expenses as a percentage of net sales improved 70 basis points from the prior period.

Third quarter 2019 adjusted EBITDA margin was 22.7%, a 160 basis points increase from the prior period. We drove non-GAAP earnings per diluted share of $3.43, a 19% year-over-year increase, which includes a $0.03 EPS impact from List 4 tariffs.

Turning now to the balance sheet and cash flow highlights on Slide 7. We generated $376 million of free cash flow in the first nine months of 2019. This was $36 million lower than the prior year period, entirely due to the increased working capital usage in the first quarter, which we previously discussed. Free cash flow generation in the second and third quarters was higher than the prior period, and we expect a strong finish to the year. Our 1.6 times net debt to adjusted EBITDA ratio is near the bottom of our target range of 1.5 to 2.5 times. We continue to pursue opportunities to lower our cost of debt while maintaining a flexible structure. We recently amended our credit agreement, which we lower our cost of borrowing by approximately 25 basis points, as the lower pricing becomes effective in late October. This action along with an expanded European accounts receivable factoring program positions us for lower of the whole cost of debt.

In Q3, we repurchased $20 million of shares under our $1 billion share repurchase authorization. Our strong balance sheet, and free cash flow profile provides us the flexibility to maintain our debt leverage target range while investing in our business, including acquisitions, and returning capital to shareholders.

Like many other technology companies, we have been sourcing the vast majority of our products from China. On Slide 8, we provide a detailed update on the impact to Zebra from the Section 301 tariffs on products imported to the U.S. As previously mentioned, Zebra is paying a 25% tariff on List 1 to 3, which includes certain scanners, components and accessories. We have substantially mitigated these tariffs through a combination of supply chain moves and pricing adjustments.

Starting midyear, we began executing on an initiative to diversify our global sourcing footprint to mitigate List 4 tariffs that were announced in August, which impacts mobile computers and printers. We're working with our contract manufacturing partners to replicate production lines in order to move most of our U.S. volumes to broader Asia. These actions are expected to result in up to $30 million of one-time pre-tax charges through mid-2020, plus between $10 million to $15 million of capital expenditures. With these supply chain actions, along with modest price adjustments announced in September, we expect to substantially mitigate List 4 tariffs by mid-year 2020.

In the fourth quarter, we expect these tariffs to negatively impact gross profits by $5 million to $10 million. The impact is expected to peak in the first quarter at between $15 million and $25 million, as we realize a full quarter of impact and should moderate through mid-2020, as we launch ultimate sources of supply. As we taken no action, we would face greater than $100 million of annualized tariff duties.

Let us turn to our outlook on Slide 9. Net sales growth in Q4 2019 is expected to be between 4% and 6%, which is on top of an 11% nominal growth in the prior year period. This outlook assumes an approximately one percentage point, positive impact from recent acquisitions, and an approximately one percentage point negative impact from foreign currency changes.

We believe Q4 2019 adjusted EBITDA margin would be between 22% and 23%, which assumes operating expense leverage and a lower gross margin entirely attributable to a $5 million to $10 million expected net gross margin impact from List 4 tariffs.

Non-GAAP diluted EPS is expected to be the range of $3.55 to $3.75. The estimated negative net tariff impact is between $0.08 and $0.15, and we’re assuming a negligible impact from share repurchases. That said, we will be opportunistic with our share repurchase program.

We continue to expect that full year 2019 free cash flow will exceed $625 million. You can see our order full year 2019 modeling assumptions on Slide 9.

With that, I will turn the call back to Anders to discuss the progress we are making on our Enterprise Asset Intelligence vision.

Anders Gustafsson

Thank you, Olivier. We expect to finish the year strong despite an uneven macroeconomic environment and incremental tariffs.

Now turning to Slide 11. We are leveraging our deep knowledge of workflows to help businesses across many industries digitize their operations. Technology mega-trends including mobility, automation, cloud computing and the industrial Internet of Things are enabling us to drive new use cases and transform the workflows of our customers. We serve a wide range of vertical markets including retail and e-commerce, transportation and logistics, manufacturing, and healthcare, as well as other attractive markets that diversify our growth opportunities.

Retail continues to be a vibrant vertical end market according to third party research firm IHL Group. There's also significant investment by retailers to improve omni-channel capabilities to meet increased customer expectations. We are a trusted strategic partner with many of the leading retailers and e-tailors. Recently a major U.S. grocer selected Zebra to roll out 39,000 of our TC52 mobile computers over the next two years. Store managers, department heads and associates will utilize them for multiple in-store applications, including customer service, inventory management, out of stocks, planner brand compliance, backdoor receiving and store audits.

Another solution that is enabling retailers to drive a higher level of inventory accuracy is RFID, which we have been deploying to improve our customers' omni-channel capabilities. In the transportation and logistics space, we are seeing particularly strong demand for our solutions. For most IT and operational decision makers, labor recruitment and productivity are top challenges in the increasingly on-demand economy. With innovative solutions to drive increased productivity and efficiencies, Zebra can bring their operations to higher level with their current workforce and resources.

We have secured a substantial number of global business wins recently, including our largest deal of all-time with the U.S. Postal Service, where we will help them deploy 300,000 TC77 mobile computers over the next several years. This solution will feature our mobility DNA suite of software tools that increase worker productivity and strengthen data security. We will also provide accessories, helpdesk support, repairs, maintenance, and software applications and development.

In manufacturing, our customers are looking for trusted partners who can increase their operational visibility and efficiency. More than 80% of manufacturers plan to implement just in time operations within the next five years. Being able to stock only the items they need, reduces inventory cost and waste. We are pleased that three leading North America, dairy manufacturers recently chose Zebra's new TC77 mobile computers and ZQ520 mobile printers to enhance their direct store delivery workflows.

The global healthcare system is facing significant challenges including staff shortages, rising costs and life threatening medical errors. Healthcare providers are turning to Zebra's technology to improve patient safety, increase staff workflow efficiency in comply with new regulations. We were recently awarded our largest European order of healthcare purposed TC52 mobile computers. This healthcare facility handles blood donations across more than 75 centers. We enable the customer to automate the patient journey and benefits from our superior product and software lifecycle management.

Now turning to Slide 12. We are building upon our strong foundation, expanding our role as a solutions provider. Zebra is uniquely positioned to deliver Enterprise Asset Intelligence, which is our vision to enable every frontline asset and worker to be visible, connected and optimally utilized. We pursue this vision by advancing our capabilities in the sense and life act framework. Our products and solutions sense data from assets, products and processes, providing a digital view of the enterprise. This information including identity, location, and status is analyzed by the growing set of software solutions from Zebra or our industry leading channel partner and developer ecosystem, which then drives direction action naturally within frontline workflows.

As we discussed last quarter, our organic investments and acquisitions have been enhancing our capabilities on the sense analyze act spectrum. Savanna, our data intelligence platform, connects our devices and powers our Intelligent Edge Solutions. Savanna benefits our partners and customers by providing visibility of workflows in giving perishable frontline data at home, so it can be leveraged via machine learning and artificial intelligence to generate new insights that drive business performance.

As we have discussed, our acquisitions are advancing this vision, including Temptime’s temperature intelligence solutions, and explores ultra-rugged tablets. Additionally, Profitect’s prescriptive analytics solution compliments a growing suite of other Zebra software applications, including Workforce Connect, MotionWorks, and our visibility IQ managed services offering.

Looking ahead, we are focused on investing in key growth areas that are adjacent to our core business and where we have the right to play. These include computer vision, machine learning, artificial intelligence, and intelligent automation. Computer vision is an exciting emerging sensing technology that enables the automatic extraction and understanding of useful information from a digital image or video. Zebra currently utilizes aspects of computer vision in new offerings such as SmartPack. However, we see substantial opportunities that are not yet sufficiently addressed in the marketplace. Because of this, we are investing in experienced engineering talent with a skillset and capabilities to address emerging computer vision use cases in various vertical markets. For example, in retail, computer vision software and tools can be used to assess inventory levels, support shelf scanning, monitor checkout activity, and enable frictionless checkout. Artificial intelligence and machine learning are critical to building out our analytical tools and capabilities.

Our acquisition of Profitect and their talented team expands our relevancy deeper and wider in retail. And overtime, we will expect to leverage their capabilities to address additional vertical markets.

We also intend to incorporate Profitect's functionality into Savanna to further build out the analyze and act layers of the platform. The rise of computer vision and analytics is driving a wave of intelligent automation, which is also natural extension of vision. Unlike repetitive automation, intelligent automation leverages our sense analyze act framework to improve workflow efficiency with or without human involvement. A key example is our recent venture investments in companies that specialize in the collaboration of humans and robots to fulfill orders in the warehouse.

We look forward to showcasing new Zebra solutions that leverage these enabling technologies at the upcoming National Retail Federation trade show in January. Our customers’ demand information about what is happening at the operational edge of their business, so they can run smoother, safer and smarter. As a thought leader, Zebra is being requested by customers worldwide to address their increasingly complex business priorities. We are responding to this call by continuing to focus our investments in solutions that extend our lead in the industry, advance us as a broader solutions provider, and ultimately drive shareholder value.

Now I'll hand the call back over to Mike.

Michael Steele

Thank you, Anders. We will now open the call to Q&A. We ask that you limit yourself to one question and one follow-up so that we can get to as many of you as possible.

James Ricchiuti

Thank you. Good morning. I was wondering if your Q4 guidance reflects, perhaps reflects a larger than normal contribution from large projects?

Anders Gustafsson

Anders Gustafsson

James Ricchiuti

James Ricchiuti

Anders Gustafsson

Anders Gustafsson

James Ricchiuti

James Ricchiuti

Anders Gustafsson

Anders Gustafsson

James Ricchiuti

James Ricchiuti

Erik Lapinski

Hi. Erik on for James. Thanks for taking our question. Maybe just quick. During the quarter, you had released a couple press releases on wins in the public safety market. Is that becoming an interesting end market for you to focus on? Maybe anything we should be thinking about there?

Anders Gustafsson

Yeah, I’ll start and then I’ll ask Joe Heel to add some extra color. But yeah, we think the public safety markets and first net as an example to be good, incremental growth opportunities for us. Those are several hundred million dollar markets that are today served predominantly by either very unique purpose built devices or consumer devices. And we believe that there’s a good opportunity to introduce our type of solutions in that market. And as you’ve seen, we’ve had a few press releases where we’ve been able to secure wins for our explore tablets and mobile computers and printers. So, we see that as an attractive new growth market for us.

Joe Heel

And I would add – excuse me – that we’ve invested in resources dedicated specifically to serving the federal and state and local government entities in the United States, but also have added resources and other countries around the world to serve the market. The explore acquisition has brought to us some of those resources because explore, as you may know, already had a footprint in that particular area. And combined those resources are a push for us into this attractive new segment.

Erik Lapinski

Erik Lapinski

Olivier Leonetti

Olivier Leonetti

We’ve seen very healthy secular trends that are helping to drive our growth, expedited delivery, labor shortages, ecommerce overall with the share volume of deliveries are great drivers. And the T&L industry, they’re introducing a lot of automation and technology to help address these challenges. And I’d say we are uniquely positioned to help them with these needs. The warehouse transition to Android is a great driver also in the T&L space as they have lots of warehouses obviously, and I’d say in the last year, we’ve actually won a number of very attractive postal contracts with the USPS being the most recent one. Our – you asked about some of our other solutions, so I would say our Intelligent Edge solutions like SmartPack, location solution, RFID wearables, they are all happy to demonstrate our thought leadership in the industry and office smaller base, they’re growing quite nicely.

Erik Lapinski

Erik Lapinski

Brian Drab

Good morning. Thanks for taking my questions. First, I’m just looking at the tariffs and the guidance that you gave for the first quarter and in 2020. And my thinking about this correctly, if I should do the simple math and if you have a 20 million impact in the first quarter that we’re going to see maybe 170 or 200 basis points impact on gross margin and maybe around a $0.25 or $0.30 EPS impact. I don’t know, Olivier, if you could help put a finer point on that impact.

Olivier Leonetti

That’s correct, Brian. Your math is correct. At the midpoint 20 million would be a good estimate.

Brian Drab

Okay. Okay. Thanks. And then just on the USPS project, congratulations on that. And over what time period do you think that those 300,000 would be deployed?

Anders Gustafsson

Yeah, firstly, we’re very pleased and proud of the trust that the USPS has placed in us to be that partner on this project. This project augments our relationship with them. USPS was already a customer of other products and solutions from Zebra. This is a multiyear contract. It’s the largest in our history. So, we are obviously very pleased with that. The social involves us rolling out 300,000 TC77 mobile computers, also the full suite of our mobility DNA software tools, other more customized software solutions as well as managed and professional services. This is a multiyear contract, so we would expect delivery to start ramping up in the first half of next year and go on for a couple of years, two years.

Brian Drab

Brian Drab

Paul Coster

Yeah, thanks for taking my question. I’d like to sort of take Brian’s question a little bit further on the tariff mitigation. And it looks to me like your intention is to slowly one down the impact over the course of 2020. Would it be fair to say we’ve got something like $50 million hit to gross margins over the course of the year and by the fourth quarter, when you’re lapping the effects of this quarter’s action will have no year-on-year degradation in gross margins?

Olivier Leonetti

Olivier Leonetti

Paul Coster

Paul Coster

Olivier Leonetti

Olivier Leonetti

Paul Coster

Paul Coster

Keith Housum

Sorry, I’ve had on mute. Good morning, guys. In terms of understanding growth in the quarter, do you understand how much of that growth came from some of your more tangential products, so we’re talking about growing the proper folio? How much of that coming from the newer products or the non-core products?

Anders Gustafsson

Well, first to say, I think we executed very well in the third quarter. We had, 30% growth but that was on top of 15% growth in the Q3 2018 timeframe. We did see solid performance in North America and EMEA, which is partially offset by software spending environment in China, which really attributed to the entire shortfall. We did see particular strength in our mobile computing portfolio and services and from a vertical perspective healthcare T&L we’re very strong, but all verticals are up-to-date. And our new solutions, they’re smaller base but they are growing quite nicely overall. So, we were quite pleased with how we are progressing with our intelligence Intelligent Edge solution set.

Keith Housum

Keith Housum

Anders Gustafsson

Anders Gustafsson

Olivier Leonetti

Olivier Leonetti

Keith Housum

Keith Housum

Richard Eastman

Anders Gustafsson

Anders Gustafsson

Richard Eastman

Richard Eastman

Olivier Leonetti

Olivier Leonetti

Richard Eastman

Richard Eastman

Anders Gustafsson

Anders Gustafsson

Richard Eastman

Richard Eastman

Anders Gustafsson

Anders Gustafsson

Richard Eastman

Richard Eastman

Jeff Kessler

Anders Gustafsson

Anders Gustafsson

Joe Heel

Joe Heel

The other piece that’s played into that is that many of the newer solutions that we’ve spoken about and that Anders mentioned earlier, things like SmartLens or SmartPack, those are solutions aimed at solving a particular business problem and those are generally business problems center of our customer strategies and therefore have the attention of senior decision makers in those companies. And they help us in order to build those relationships, but also to address those needs and then be successful with those types of sales.

Jeff Kessler

Jeff Kessler

Olivier Leonetti

Olivier Leonetti

Jeff Kessler

Jeff Kessler

Andrew Buscaglia

Anders Gustafsson

Anders Gustafsson

From a margin perspective, the overall margin profile of our supplier’s businesses a little lower than our corporate average, but not much. And we obviously working hard to make sure that we improve both the growth rate and the margin rate for that. For USPS, you know it's a complete contract and includes accessories and other products. I'm not really in a position to comment specifically on the margin profile of the different sub components of the contract. But you know, again, it's accretive to our bottom line and to drive attractive shareholder value.

Andrew Buscaglia

Andrew Buscaglia

Anders Gustafsson

Anders Gustafsson

Andrew Buscaglia

Andrew Buscaglia

Jason Rodgers

Olivier Leonetti

Olivier Leonetti

Jason Rodgers

Jason Rodgers

Paul Coster

Anders Gustafsson

Anders Gustafsson

Specific to the Android transition, that that continues to be a great catalyst for us. We still estimate about 10 million legacy Windows devices in the market. And we continue to also still enjoy over 60% market share of Android in the enterprise. The tail side of those 10 million devices, legacy Windows devices being upgraded or refreshed to Android will probably be longer than what we had originally expected. [Technical Difficulty]

So thanks to Zebra team and our partners for delivering another quarter of strong profitable growth. I also want to acknowledge that this week, we celebrated the fifth anniversary of the highly successful enterprise acquisition. Our team has transformed our organization and the industry. And we have a tremendous opportunity ahead of us. I appreciate everyone's dedication as we continue our journey. Have a great day everyone.

