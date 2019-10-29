AbbVie And Roche Continue The Battle For The Leadership In AML And CLL Markets

Introduction

While, in my previous article, I concentrated on ALL and CML parts of the leukemia market, this one will focus on the other segments, AML and CLL. Roche (OTCQX:RHHBY) was the market leader in these segments for many years due to its blockbuster drug Rituxan, but it has recently lost exclusivity, and now, the new leader can grab the crown. AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) successfully entered this market due to two drugs developed in collaboration. The first collaboration with Roche gave the drug called Venclexta, the second one with Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) gave the drug named Imbruvica.

These companies will wrestle for the dominance of these markets. However, the new generation of anti-cancer therapy, CAR T therapy, can become more widespread in these indications. That might lead to a change in the treatment's paradigm of these diseases and can give the leadership to other companies that are developing this technology. Let's dig deeper into these segments of the leukemia market to understand their prospects and their influence on Roche and ABBV's valuations.

Overview of AML and CLL

Along with acute lymphoblastic leukemia (ALL) and chronic myeloid leukemia (CML), acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and chronic lymphoblastic leukemia (CLL) are the types of leukemia. According to the data from cancer. org website, around 42 thousand new cases for AML and CLL are expected in 2019. As we can see from the table below, the number of expected new patients in these two types of leukemia comprise approximately 75% of all leukemia cases. AML also takes the first position in the share of death caused by leukemia, with terrifying 62% of estimated total deaths.

Source: created by the author based on the data from cancer.org

The survival rates vary by age and leukemia types. The current (2008-2014) 5-year relative survival rate for adults is 24% for AML and 84% for CLL. For patients under 19 years, the 5-year survival rate is 37% for AML. Even though the total leukemia survival rate almost doubled from 34% in 1975 to 65% in 2014, patients with AML still have below 25% survival rate. These facts lead to critical unmet needs and potential growth opportunities for the whole blood cancer drug market.

There are different drug types that are used for AML and CML treatment, so I will divide the description of these drugs into two parts. The primary treatment for most types of AML is the combination of chemotherapy with targeted therapy drugs, which are classified based on the mutation type. I, for simplicity, summarized all medicines that are used for AML treatment in the mind map below. Rydapt and Xospata are used for the treatment of AML in patients with FLT 3 mutation, while Tibsova and Idhifa are used for AML treatment in patients with a mutation in the IDH gene. Rydapt and Xospata block FLT3 and other proteins on cancer cells that can help the cells to grow. Tibsovo is manufactured by Agios Pharmaceuticals (AGIO) and is used for patients with the IDH1 mutation. In contrast, Idhifa that is developed by Celgene (NASDAQ:CELG) is used to treat patients with an IDH2 mutation.

Source: created by the author based on the data from cancer.org

Another drug for AML, Mylotarg, is a monoclonal antibody that attaches to a protein called CD33, which can be found in most AML cells. It acts as a homing signal, bringing the chemo drug to the leukemia cells, where it enters the cells and kills them when they try to divide into new cells. Mylotarg can be used alone or in combo with chemotherapy. This drug is not new and was approved more than a decade ago, but Pfizer (PFE) was forced to withdraw this drug from the market at the request of the US FDA in 2010. Then, in 2017, Pfizer submitted it again for the US and EU approval.

However, another drug, Venclexta is in the spotlight. It represents the most significant opportunity for patients with AML. This drug targets BCL-2, a protein in cancer cells that helps them live longer than they should. It is usually used in combo with azacitidine or low-dose cytarabine with newly diagnosed AML. This drug has been developed by AbbVie in partnership with Roche. Since the first approval, this drug has already received several breakthrough designations. For example, Roche and ABBV gained the status of breakthrough therapy for Venclexta+HMA for 1st line ineffective AML treatment in 2016 and Venclexta+LDAC for the same indication in 2017. As a note, the sales of Venclexta are booked by AbbVie in its financial filings, but some part of these sales goes to Roche. I will tell you about the using of Venclexta in CLL later.

I suggest Venclexta will remain the best option for AML treatment and continue to ramp up the volume of sales in the coming years. As you can see in the table below, Venclexta has successfully ramped up its sales, but it worth to mention that the numbers in the table include all indications. The increase in the 2018 sales was over 150%. The sales in 2019 can double in size as only in the first half of the 2019 year, the sales of Venclexta were $320 million, which is almost the same as the full 2018 sales.

Source: created by the author based on annual financial statements of the companies

Now, let's turn to the overview of CLL. Such chemo drug types as purine analogs, alkylating agents, and corticosteroids are usually used in combination with monoclonal antibodies for CLL treatment. The monoclonal antibodies, which are used for the CLL treatment, can be divided into groups based on which protein they target. Rituxan, Gazyva, and Arzerra are monoclonal antibody drugs that target CD20 protein, that can be found on the surface of B lymphocytes. Rituxan has been one of the primary drugs for CLL treatment for almost two decades. Roche and Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) jointly developed it. It's most often used along with chemotherapy or a targeted drug, either as a part of the initial treatment or as a part of second-line therapy. Gazyva can be used along with the chemo drug chlorambucil or the targeted drug Venclexta as a part of 1st line treatment for CLL. This combo is a first chemo-free combination and is a breakthrough opportunity for treating patients with CLL, especially those patients unfit for chemotherapy. The FDA approved this combo for people with previously untreated CLL in May 2019.

The approval of the Venclexta+Rituxan combo in 2018 already gave a boost in sales, as before that, this drug is used only for CLL treatment in patients with a chromosomal abnormality called a 17p deletion. The data showed that the fixed 12-month treatment with Venclexta+Gazyva reduced the risk of disease progression or death by 67% compared to a current standard-of-care, Gazyva+chlorambucil. This combo also achieved significantly higher rates of complete response and minimum residual disease negativity versus the comparator regimen. Gazyva can also be used alone for the CLL that comes back after treatment or doesn't respond to other treatments. Bill Anderson, in the Q2 conference call, remarked that despite the weak start of Gazyva's sales in the previous years, mainly due to a lot of different products, which have also entered the space of leukemia and lymphoma, Gazyva can get a perfect shot at growth. Arzerra is commonly used if CLL is no longer responding to other treatments such as chemotherapy or different monoclonal antibodies.

Another monoclonal antibody, Campath, targeting the CD52 antigen, is also primarily used if CLL is no longer responds to standard treatment.

Source: created by the author based on the data from cancer.org

Also, there is a drug called Lumoxiti in the group of monoclonal antibodies that targets CD22 and is used to treat hairy cell leukemia.

Besides monoclonal antibodies, targeted drugs, which are also commonly used for CLL treatment. The target of these drugs is a tyrosine kinase. Even though many types of kinases exist, there are only two that are targeted by specific medications in CLL treatment: Bruton's tyrosine kinase (BTK) and PI3K. Two PI3K inhibitors are Zydelig and Copiktra. Zydelig blocks the PI3K- delta kinase protein. Copiktra blocks PI3K- delta and PI3K-gamma proteins. Both these drugs are used to treat CLL after other drugs have already been tried.

Source: created by the author based on annual financial statements of the companies

But the crown of the leadership in CLL treatment can go to two other drugs, Venclexta and Imbruvica. As we can see from the table above, Rituxan has been the blockbuster drug and a cash cow for Roche for many years. It is worth mentioning that Rituxan is used not only for cancer treatment but to treat some autoimmune disease. However, the sales of Rituxan in the table above exclude the sales for patients with autoimmune diseases. You can see the full list of Rituxan's indications here. This drug allowed Roche to be the market leader in CLL treatment for many years. With the loss of Rituxan's exclusivity, the situation can change soon. Roche expects the entry of first Rituxan's biosimilars in November 2019, which can substantially grab the sales of Rituxan. For example, Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN), in collaboration with Allergan (NYSE:AGN), will produce a Rituxan biosimilar called ABP798 that will enter the market till the end of the year. The only hope for Roche to remain the market leader and keep the cash flow from this market is the sales of the chemo-free combination of Venclexta+Gazyva that can make a revolution in cancer treatment. In 1H 2019, Gazyva's sales already increased by 36% in comparison with a similar period last year.

Meanwhile, Rituxan's sales, because of the loss of exclusivity in the EU, decreased by 8%, and the sales can fall below the threshold of 5 billion by the end of this year. However, the main threat to Roche is Imbruvica, which is co-commercialized by AbbVie with Janssen, a subsidiary of Johnson & Johnson. Imbruvica is a first-in-class BTK inhibitor. This targeted drug blocks the activity of a protein called a kinase that tells the CLL cells to divide and helps them survive. The partnership provides Janssen with an exclusive license to commercialize Imbruvica outside of the United States and co-exclusively with ABBV in the United States. The companies share profit at 50/50. Also, it is worth mentioning that Imbruvica beside CLL is also approved to treat mantle cell lymphoma (2nd line therapy), Waldenstrom's Macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft-versus-host disease (2nd line therapy). Therefore, the sales of Imbruvica in the table above also contain these indications.

As of early 2019, the National Comprehensive Cancer Network recommended Imbruvica as a preferred regimen for the initial treatment of CLL, and it is the only Category 1 single-agent regimen for patients without deletion 17p. It has also been granted four Breakthrough Therapy Designations by the FDA.

In Q2 ABBV's conference call Rick Gonzalez remarked that Imbruvica was performing exceptionally well with robust share growth across multiple lines of therapy in CLL, including new patient's share of 35%. Later he mentioned that Imbruvica has 65-70% in the share of second-line patient treatment. Also, he stated that recently updated treatment guidelines position Imbruvica as the only preferred therapy in the frontline CLL market. Data from the CLL12 study designated to test Imbruvica for treatment watch-and-wait population showed that this treatment significantly improved event-free survival, progression-free survival, and the time to the next treatment in comparison with placebo. Also, the safety results from this study showed that most adverse events were at a similar rate between Imbruvica and placebo with small exceptions.

Pipeline & prospects

Let's take a glance at the drug candidates that can enter the market in the coming years.

For now, the most hopeful combination is Venclexta+Imbruvica that showed promising results in the Phase 2 study for CLL treatment. The data showed that after 24 cycles of this combo therapy, 88% of patients had complete remission, and 61% of patients had a remission with the undetectable minimal residual disease. This combo can become the main threat to the Gazyva+Venclexta combo.

Venclexta is also researched for R/R AML in combinations with idasanutlin (phase 2), AMG176 (Phase 1), and gilteritinib (Phase 1). Roche's another AML drug, idasanutlin, is researched with cytarabine (phase 3) for R/R AML, with Venclexta for treatment of R/R AML in patients unfit for chemo (Phase 2), and also with cytarabine and daunorubicin as a 1st line treatment for AML. Roche plans possible NME filing in 2020 and estimates the market opportunity for idasanutlin in the range of up to 0.5 billion CHF.

What's about other companies? Pfizer also has some pipeline drugs to treat AML. There is a combination of Daurismo with azacytidine and a combination of low-dose cytarabine and Daurismo in Phase 3 and Phase 2, respectively. Moreover, Jazz pharmaceutical is studying its drug candidate, Vyxeos, in phase 3 for AML treatment, Vyxeos+Venclexta in phase 2 for de novo, or R/R AML.

Another drug candidate for CLL treatment is Calquence that is researched by AstraZeneca (NYSE:AZN). Calquence was already approved for mantle cell lymphoma treatment in 2017. However, it is also investigated as first-line treatment for CLL, R/R CLL, and in combination with Venclexta and obinutuzumab as 1st line treatment for CLL.

Among the CAR T therapy, I can highlight Celgene's drug liso-cel. Liso-cel is a CD19 CAR T that may become the best-in-class CAR T therapy. In phase 3, it is researched for lymphoma treatment, and CELG expects the approval in mid-20. Also, Celgene studies Liso-Cel for CLL (phase 2). Gilead has investigated its drug candidate, KTE-X19, for the CLL treatment, and the data from this study called ZUMA-8 is expected in the Q4 2019.

The impact on ABBV and Roche's valuation

The primary battle in the coming years will be between AbbVie with its two drugs developed in collaboration and Roche with the Gazyva+Vencexta combo. I assume the sales of Imbruvica, Gazyva, and Venclexta will continue to grow at a rapid pace. In my forecast of the sales of these drugs, I will base on the EvaluatePharma research that predicts the sales of Imbruvica of $9,557 million in 2024 that represent the growth of 54% compared with the 2018 sales of $6,205 million. EvaluatePharma also forecasts the Venclexta's sales of $2,766 in 2024, that represent the growth of over eight times in comparison with the 2018 results. I assume that the sales of Gazyva will continue to increase, but at a slower pace in comparison with the previous two drugs. Rituxan sales will decrease tremendously, beginning with the next year, when biosimilars become more widespread. Zydelig sales will drop too.

Regarding CAR T therapy, it is early to make any predictions, as this technology is several years away from the approval and marketing in these indications, but it needs more thorough attention, as with success, this technology can grab the substantial part of current leaders' sales.

Source: created by the author based on its assumptions and suggestions.

I summarized my view of these drugs' prospects for the coming years in the table above. The sales of Rituxan, Gazyva, and Venclexta represent 10-15% of Roche's total sales. Taking into account the decreasing sales of Rituxan, Roche, in the best case, keep its cash flow from the AML and CLL markets at the current level. Thus, the impact on Roche's valuation ranges between negative to neutral, but this impact will not be substantial due to the excellent diversification of Roche's business. As the acquisition of Allergan is not completed yet, I will focus on ABBV alone. The sales of Venclexta and Imbruvica represent a substantial part of ABBV's sales. Taking into account the European loss of Humira's patent, AbbVie can replace the decreasing sales by the sales of Venclexta and Imbruvica. Therefore, the impact on ABBV's valuation range from neutral to positive.

Conclusion

Taking into account the information I mentioned above, I can conclude that the battle for the leadership in AML and CLL treatment will be between ABBV and Roche in the next several years. With the loss of Rituxan's exclusivity and the appearance of its biosimilars, Roche will bet on the Gazyva+Venclexta combination. Meanwhile, ABBV is in a winning position here because it has a part of revenue in the two most successful drugs in these markets, Venclexta and Imbruvica. If the Venclexta+Imbruvica combo is approved, this will lead to additional advantages for ABBV in these markets. The new type of anti-cancer therapy, CAR T therapy, is several years away from marketing, so I can't estimate its prospects thoroughly. Among CAR T therapy, I only can highlight CELG's drug liso-cel and GILD's drug KTE-X19.

Regarding the valuation of these companies, I want to say that Roche, in the best case, will keep the current level of sales in AML and CLL markets. As Roche also has issues with the blockbuster drug Herceptin, which collided with the biosimilar's threat, I remain neutral on Roche till I will do more in-depth research of the other segments of this company. AbbVie also has some trouble with the loss of Humira exclusivity in the EU and looming expiration of the US patent, but I think these two drugs can help to keep ABBV's level of sales. However, I remain neutral on ABBV as the synergy of AbbVie and Allergan's deal is not so clear for me.

Disclosure: I am/we are long CELG, GILD. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: This is not investment advice. I am not an investment adviser. Before making any investment, please do your own research!