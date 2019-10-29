Buy Micron On The Trade War Thaw

By K C Ma and R Daniel Pace

As semi stocks have been the poster child of the U.S./China trade dispute, Micron Technology (MU) is no doubt the poster child of the semi's China exposure. After the UMC suit, 25% import tariff, and the U.S. bans on ZTE and Huawei, Micron has been singled out as the most impacted U.S. semiconductor firm. It is estimated that a permanent ban on Huawei alone could cost Micron more than 10% of revenue per year. The subsequent bans to other related Asia customers may cost Micron an additional 4-13% in revenue. At one point since the beginning of the trade talks, Micron's shares lost close to 50%, which may be attributed to (1) the declining ASP and bit growth from the DRAM/NAND demand/supply imbalance, (2) the weakening margin and revenue declines from the trade war, and (3) the uncertainty on the timely resolution of the trade talks.

In this post, I set to identify the portion of the stock loss that is attributable to the tariff cost which pressures the margins versus the price discount due to the risk premium trade war uncertainty. The attribution of Micron’s current stock performance should be relevant to investors. The portion of the stock return (loss) due to the cost increase from the 25% tariff is a sunk cost and thus not recoverable. In contrast, if the share price discount is a result of higher uncertainty for the final resolution of the ongoing trade talks, it can be recaptured once the trade talk is settled.

1% Direct Tariff Cost

Given the more than 30% cost exposure from Asian tech imports (Bloomberg Supply Chain), Micron has a lot to lose with Trump’s 25% tariffs. At the first approximation, Micron may increase its import cost by 6%. Since Micron only has 15%-18% U.S. sales (Table 1), the immediate net cost increase for Micron will be around 1%. Though, the 1% contraction in margin is verified by the financial record, as Micron’s gross margin has swiftly decreased right after the break of the trade war in 1Q 2018 (Figure 1).

15% Banned Revenue Impact

China has retaliated with equally strong tariffs, given the strong stances of the U.S. tariffs. While Micron may not be significantly affected by Chinese retaliation on the cost side, it has a much larger stake on the Asian revenue side. On this front, Micron may be vulnerable than most since it has over 70% revenue exposure from the Asia region and 30% from China in particular (Table 1). Before the ban, Micron had approximately 8%-12% revenue exposure from Huawei and 2%-3% from Lenovo Group. While it is hard to estimate the actual impact of the 25% China tariffs on Micron’s revenue, the impact of the bans on Huawei and related China firms are clear and absolute. Micron stands to lose up to 15% of its revenue as a result of the bans. Since Q2 2018, Micron has lost at least 30% of its revenue (Figure 1). Although, the decline in commodity prices may have contributed to part of the revenue losses.

A Micron Without Trade War

At this point, you can see the complexity of identifying the portion of Micron's stock losses from the uncertainty of the trade war if all these confounding factors are not controlled first. In order to compute how much the market discounts Micron’s share because of its trade war risk, I need to “create” a Micron stock traded with the same financials but in an alternate reality without the trade war. Then I will compare the no-trade-war Micron shares with the actual Micron share price which is in a trade war reality. The difference in prices has to be due to the impact of the trade war. If you think this process has merit, a valuation model has to be developed.

From many previous posts, Micron's share price has been shown to correlate with the estimates of revenue, EPS, free cash flow, capital expenditure and, most importantly, the DRAM contract prices. Accordingly, I used the 5-year data from 2014 to 2018 to build a no-trade-war relationship between Micron stock price and these five financial metrics. The purpose of this model is to find Micron’s fair price (not fair value) which corresponds to the same time forward-looking financials. I then used this relationship to estimate the share price in the period for 2019 which is considered the tie period when the trade war uncertainty has been most pronounced, as trade talks have been stalled periodically. The estimated price will be the likely Micron price if there were no trade war effect, since the relationship was estimated in the pre-trade war period. It should be noted that both no-trade-war price and the actual price, reflecting the same actual financials, should have incorporated the actual financial impact of the tariffs and the bans.

Micron’s 25% Trade War Risk Premium

In Figure 2 above, we showed that the estimated no-trade-war Micron price is currently at $60, while the actual price is around $45, about $15 higher. Note that the two prices have moved fairy closely until September 2018 when the actual price finally dropped off the floor, reacting to Trump’s first call for the 25% tariff on all Chinese imports. It is important to note the no-war price and actual price were closely related in the early part of 2018 until the tariff was announced, suggesting the model has approximated really well with the actual price. This gives us comfort to use the same model to estimate subsequent prices. Further, the subsequent no-war price didn’t move with the actual price, suggesting that the actual price did not respond to the forward financials anymore but fluctuated more with the progress of the trade talks. As it stands now, the market has taken a $15 (roughly 25%) discount off Micron’s financial fair price for the trade war risk premium.

Is ”Trade War Thaw” Imminent?

The implicit assumption to look at the stock price discount from trade war risk is that there will be a quick resolution of trade talks leading to the removal of the risk premium. In other words, it may be time that investors can get their $15 (or 25%). Such an assumption may be more than wishful thinking because there is some evidence of recovery from many trade war beaten stocks. In the previous posts on Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA) and Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) (two Figure 1 below), both stocks exhibited and followed very similar signs and recovery as Micron did. The potential upside around 20%-30% suggests the existence of a semi-sector wide risk premium which can be recaptured when the trade war thaws.

Takeaway

From high to low, Micron has lost close to 50% in the last 18 months. Micron could be the most victimized stock by the trade war. Fundamentally, tariffs have reduced 1% of Micron's gross margin and the bans may be responsible for at least 15% of the 30% of its revenue losses. For the already known financial losses, the 50% share price loss may be excessive unless the market has priced in some additional trade war risk.

So, this post did show that. After factoring in Micron's recent financial deterioration from the declining DRAM/NAND prices, there is still a 25% discount (or $15) currently applied to Micron’s share value which is related to investors’ lack of confidence on a resolution from the trade talks. While the 25% risk discount is significantly higher than the 1% tariff impact on Micron’s margin, the pleasant difference is that the 1% margin loss is a sunk cost which is not recoverable, but the 25% risk discount is readily recoverable if the trade war thaws.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.