Halliburton: The Tough Environment May Get Worse

Halliburton’s international business has been doing well but the good times may not last as the global economic growth decelerates and oil prices remain depressed.

Halliburton (HAL) has recently reported a drop in earnings and its profits could fall further in the coming quarters as the business environment remains challenging in North America where shale producers have slashed drilling activity. Halliburton is getting support from the international markets where it has grown revenues by double-digits this year but its long-term outlook outside of North America is also looking uncertain.

Earnings Recap

Halliburton has posted a profit of $295 million, or $0.34 per share, for the three months ended Sept. 30, down from $435 million, or $0.50 per share, a year earlier. The result was in-line with analysts’ estimate of $0.34 per share, according to Refinitiv IBES data. The total revenues dropped to $5.55 billion from $6.17 billion in Q3-2018. The decline came as Halliburton experienced weak demand for oilfield services from North American shale oil and gas producers. This was evident from the poor performance of the company’s business in North America where third-quarter revenues fell to $2.94 billion from $3.73 billion last year.

Halliburton’s international revenues, on the other hand, increased to $2.6 billion from $2.43 billion a year earlier as drilling activity improved in the international markets. But this growth outside of North America couldn’t make up for the weakness at home and the company ended the quarter with lower revenues and earnings.

Halliburton, however, managed to generate decent levels of cash flows, even as its profits came under pressure. The company delivered $871 million of cash flow from operations which was enough to fully cover the capital expenditure of $345 million. As a result, the company ended the quarter with free cash flows of $526 million ($871M-$345M).

Earnings Commentary & Looking Ahead

The third quarter was widely expected to be a tough period for Halliburton as shale producers reduced spending levels and curtailed drilling activity. The total number of drilling rigs fell to 860 units by the end of the third quarter from 1,075 rigs at the start of the year, as per data from Baker Hughes (BKR). The onshore rig count dropped by 11% in the third quarter on a sequential basis, which was the first such double-digit drop in a decade. The company also faced pricing pressure as demand for fracking weakened and there was ample capacity of pressure pumping equipment available in the market. Due in large part to the pricing pressure, Halliburton’s operating margin dropped from 11.6% in Q3-2018 to 9.7% in the previous quarter.

The good thing, however, was that Halliburton posted strong growth in international markets which softened the blow coming from the tough conditions in North America. On top of that, the company continued to generate robust levels of free cash flows. That being said, the business environment could become even more challenging in the future.

That’s because shale producers continue to remove drilling rigs while slashing exploration budgets. The exploration and production companies are eager to show capital discipline to their shareholders who have been demanding better returns and higher payouts as dividends and buybacks. The shale investors aren’t interested in pursuing strong production grown anymore amid feeble oil prices. Pioneer Natural Resources (PXD), for instance, which is one of the biggest shale drillers, has tapered down its production growth plans and slashed the top-end of this year’s capital guidance by 4.5% as it focuses on generating free cash flows and returning capital to shareholders.

Halliburton itself has also predicted low levels of drilling and completion activity in all basins in North America in the fourth quarter. The US rig count fell to 851 rigs at the end of the previous week, down from more than 1,000 rigs throughout most of 2018, and could drop further in the near-term. This will likely weigh on the performance of the company’s North America business.

In the meantime, the strength in the international markets will continue to provide crucial support to Halliburton’s bottom-line during this difficult period. The company experienced healthy growth in some key geographies, particularly Latin America and Europe/Eurasia region, in the third quarter. Halliburton has been experiencing improvement in conditions in various international markets throughout this year, including Europe, Asia, and Australia. So far, in the first nine months of this year, Halliburton has posted a 10% increase in revenues from international markets to $7.67 billion and I believe it is now well-positioned to either meet or exceed its target of posting high-single-digit growth in international revenues.

However, I think the long-term outlook for Halliburton’s international business is looking cloudy. Although oil producers in the international markets have been growing drilling activity, even as they face a multitude of challenges, it is unclear whether this steady pace of growth will continue with weakness and volatility in oil prices, waning global economic growth, ongoing trade conflicts, and increase in geopolitical tensions. The price of the international benchmark Brent crude has gradually fallen from more than $70 a barrel six months ago to $60 at the time of this writing as concerns mount about waning oil demand and growing supplies.

The demand weakness is driven in part by the global economic slowdown. The world’s economy will expand by 3% this year, down from 3.6% in 2018 and 3.8% in 2017 as trade and geopolitical tensions escalate, according to the IMF. The GDP growth in a number of major global economies who are also some of the biggest buyers of crude oil, such as China and India, is decelerating. This could continue to weigh on oil prices. Prolonged weakness in prices can force international oil producers to reduce drilling activity which will soften the demand for oilfield services, dimming Halliburton’s prospects.

Halliburton, however, has made the right decision of focusing on preserving its margins during this difficult period. The company isn’t prepared to sign contracts that come with weak prices and low margins. Instead, it has been stacking hydraulic fracking equipment. This may hurt the company’s revenues and it could even end up losing some of its market share to other oilfield service providers. But I believe this shows that for Halliburton, protecting margins is currently the top priority, which should please investors. This also sends a positive message to the broader oilfield services industry. If other companies also start following in Halliburton’s footsteps, then we could witness an increase in stacking activity. The removal of capacity from the market can help push prices higher.

Halliburton is also trying to rein in costs to protect margins. The company has been streamlining operations and corporate functions which can deliver $300 million of cost savings on an annualized basis. The company has recently laid-off 650 workers in the Rockies region which is in addition to the promised 8% reduction in the North American workforce.

Shares of Halliburton have fallen by 36.6% in the last six months, in-line with the 37% drop seen by the broader oilfield services industry as measured by VanEck Vectors Oil Services ETF (OIH). But Halliburton stock isn’t cheap right now, currently trading 16.6x forward earnings estimates, higher than the peer median of 12.9x, as per data from Seeking Alpha Essential. Halliburton is better positioned than most of the other oilfield services companies to face this downturn due to its dominating position in the North American market and its ability to generate superior levels of margins and free cash flows. But the company’s shares will still likely remain subdued as its earnings come under pressure in the coming quarters. I think investors should avoid Halliburton stock for now.

