Clorox Might Be Too Optimistic About FY 2020 Goals

It might be better to wait for Clorox to miss on key IGNITE goals through FY 2020, which could open up a much lower entry point.

It's a solid dividend play, but for long-term investors looking for capital appreciation alongside dividend returns, the stock is on the expensive side.

Earlier this month, The Clorox Company (CLX) outlined its IGNITE strategy that will essentially transform the company from the inside out. With a strong focus on "profitable, sustainable, and responsible growth", the plan seems to comprehensively address the current weak areas - organic growth, EBIT expansion, cost savings, focus on the U.S. market, and other critical parts of the business. Unfortunately, CLX is still quite far from achieving specific targets set for the initiative. Add the price of the stock into the mix, and the best recommendation, for now, would be a Hold.

To note, the Good Growth plan is part of the 2020 Strategy initiative since October 2013, so IGNITE is essentially an accelerated version reflecting similar objectives. According to Linda Rendle, executive vice president - Cleaning, International, Strategy and Operations at Analyst Day:

"Our new strategy is about innovating in every area of our business. Through IGNITE, we're leaping off the fundamentals of the 2020 Strategy to strengthen our competitive advantage and deliver against our vision as a company to be exceptional innovators who earn people's enduring loyalty."

Like most, I view CLX as a defensive stock during economic downturns and a steady dividend earner delivering decades of dividend growth through every type of macroeconomic climate. However, six years after launching the 2020 Strategy initiative, Clorox is no closer to its original goals, which were enumerated as follows:

"The Company's long-term financial goals reflected in the 2020 Strategy included annual net sales growth of 3%-5%, annual EBIT margin expansion of 25-50 basis points and annual free cash flow of 11%-13% of net sales."

When IGNITE was announced, these were the goals. Note the more conservative net sales growth estimates:

● Grow net sales 2%-4% ● Expand earnings before interest and income taxes (EBIT) margin 25-50 basis points ● Generate free cash flow of 11%-13% of sales

Here's the reality of the past five years:

Net Sales Growth (Target: 2% to 4% annually)

Source: Data from SA Premium

The lower end of the 3% to 5% bar set in 2013 was obviously too high, hence the revision to 2% to 4% annual growth in the IGNITE plan. In FY 2019, revenue growth was well below that revised benchmark, indicating that it could prove to be overly optimistic for the year ahead.

EBIT Margin Expansion (Target: 25 to 50 bps annually)

Source: SA Premium

A mix of growth and decline periods show a lack of consistency in maintaining EBIT margin expansion at the targeted levels. Again, an optimistic goal to achieve in FY 2020 considering that margins have been contracting since last year.

FCF as % of Net Sales (Target: 11% to 13% of sales)

Source: Data from SA Premium

Clorox is spot on with this metric, which is also showing an overall upward trend over the last decade. It's admirable that the company has been largely on track with this since 2013, with the past two years coming in at the higher end of that goal.

The Challenge Ahead

The interesting takeaway from all this is that Clorox has been struggling with two out of three of these core metric objectives for the past six years but is suddenly confident about achieving all those goals in the next one year through IGNITE.

If the company must meet all three goals as of FY 2020, it will have to go above and beyond to keep the numbers at those levels. And in the current macroeconomic environment with all the challenges that consumer staples companies are facing today, it's going to be a very hard road to travel.

If Not Top-line Growth, Then What?

When evaluating companies like Clorox for your portfolio, it becomes increasingly difficult to justify a short-term investment case. Organic growth is typically in the low to mid-single digits, price movements aren't usually abrupt. Such companies tend to be moved by macro events more than by news shockers, and the macro currents prevailing at the moment aren't on the side of consumer goods companies like Clorox.

What these companies lack in aggressive top-line growth is usually compensated for by slow-and-steady organic growth and periodic spurts from acquisitions. Such companies tend to take very good care of their investors, returning billions every year through dividend payouts, special bonuses, and regular share buybacks. The stability of their growth cadence is far greater than that of high-growth companies, especially in the technology and internet services sector.

However, over the past few years, several factors such as market consolidation, contracting margins, the shift to e-commerce, and the emergence of high-growth insurgent brands eating market share have forced many a consumer staples giant to shuffle its portfolio and 'pick-and-choose' its winners and losers.

There's nothing new about getting rid of bad apples, but when you see the entire industry shedding billions in revenue to save their bottom lines, it's apparent that the hectic M&A activity of the past decade is now taking its toll. These companies are now being forced to divest the bulk of their non-core businesses and look for brands with high cost-synergy potential. An example would be Conagra Brands (CAG) buying Pinnacle Foods two years after spinning off Lamb Weston (LW). The acquisition is a boost to its top line and will become accretive to organic growth over the next year. More importantly, Conagra estimates that it will "achieve cost synergies of $285 million per year when the integration is concluded."

In the case of Clorox, revenue growth has slowed over the past few years, and there's nothing in the M&A pipeline that would suggest a growth spurt in the short to medium term. That means the company must rely on internal efficiencies and other cost-saving mechanisms to achieve baseline metrics. Whether or not IGNITE will be able to effect that change remains to be seen.

Is CLX Expensive?

A lot of valuation metrics point to CLX being relatively expensive. For example, the 5-year revenue growth average for Clorox is 36% lower than the peer segment's but the company is valued at similar levels to some of them: the forward PE (non-GAAP) multiple is 17% above the sector median.

There's no doubt that Clorox is a great investment when you look at it from a dividend angle. With 42 years of dividend growth and a 5-year annual growth rate of 6.6%, the current forward yield of 2.8% is certainly enticing. If you got in 5 years ago when the stock was still under $100, your Yield on Cost would be close to 4.5%.

That being said, if you're looking for capital appreciation along with dividend returns, this might not be the stock you're looking for right now. The shares are trading at about 9% lower than the recent all-time highs of +$166 but they're still expensive considering the soft growth expected for the foreseeable future. Any negative deviance from FY 2020 targets could open up a better entry point for investors looking to get in or add to their position.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.