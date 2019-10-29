Communications Sector Keeps Talking To The Bulls

"The best offense is a good defense." – Old adage

All large US firms have been affected by trade concerns by this point. It could be from volatility in tariff policies, the ongoing Brexit debacle, or even just an ill-received tweet (How one tweet snowballed into the NBA's worst nightmare). Judging from recent Democratic presidential debates, the election could lead to more aggressive regulations and oversight of large companies.

Despite continued (mostly) positive economic indicators, there is growing concern among many businesses about how to plan for the near future amid so much uncertainty. 2019 has seen a large decline in overall business investment after several years of steady growth.

Some companies are dealing with the uncertainty the same way they have for years. The old-fashioned business strategy of strong market power. As I mention in the most recent Premium Lead-Lag report, the Communications sector is still attracting investor interest. The largest firms in the sector are well-positioned for the near future. A combination of steady consumer demand and market consolidation has put a number of firms in enviable positions.

Companies like Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) and Google (NASDAQ:GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL) now operate near-monopolies in their lines of business. Facebook would be the largest country in the world if its users were citizens (Scandals and teen dropoff weren't enough to stop Facebook's growth). Google takes in almost three quarters of all internet search ad revenue (Google Dominates US Search, but Amazon Is Closing the Gap). The downside for these two is that they’ve started to get more attention from politicians due to the scale of their influence. No CEO wants to spend multiple days answering questions from an unhappy Congress.

Others in the sector are also creating positions of strength and have, so far, escaped the attention of politicians. The story of telecom in the past few decades has largely been of mergers. From the mid-20th century of Mama Bell through the breakup and dispersion of firms, we’ve now landed back at the market domination by a handful of powerful firms.

The necessity of internet connections and cell phones means that customers are sticky. Contract switching costs make it easier to hang on to customers. This may be annoying for customers, but it is working out very well for the firms and their investors. Verizon (NYSE: VZ) is a great example of how years of building market power leads to resiliency in the face of volatility.

They have a third of all US cell phone users as customers (US wireless carrier market share 2018 | Statista) and (despite a growth slowdown) are one of the largest home internet providers.

As volatility becomes a greater concern, the best option for a defensive strategy might be the firms that have been the most offensively successful. Investors looking for defensive protection don’t want to get stuck being overly exposed to falling consumer support. Consumer demand has remained solid so far in the cycle, but all good things must come to an end.

Companies like Verizon have put in a lot of work to gain strong positions in strong markets. By holding a dominant market share in areas where consumers and businesses can’t often afford (or just don’t want) to cut back when tightening is necessary, they could avoid the worst of the decline in the next recession. Their margins have trended up over the past decade (Verizon Profit Margin 2006-2019 | VZ) and are well-positioned for a potential downturn.

One could argue that mobile communications have crossed into the realm of consumer staples in the US. 96% of Americans have a cell phone, and 81% have a smartphone (Demographics of Mobile Device Ownership and Adoption in the United States). The early growth of the industry has passed, but it has reached a new stability. While the loss of growth could be a hindrance to providers during a booming economy, that stability could become a major benefit in the next recession.

The flip side of the market concentration among phone providers is that poaching of customers will become a bigger part of growth strategies. Now that the FCC has approved the T-Mobile (NASDAQ:TMUS) and Sprint (NYSE:S) merger (The FCC has voted to approve the T-Mobile-Sprint merger), Verizon will no longer be the biggest among equals in the US cell phone market if that deal is finalized. It’s not all bad news for investors, as oligopoly competition may slow growth rates but usually does not collapse margins the way more competitive markets do. Any of the major cell phone providers could be good plays for investors looking for defensive positions.

Their market strength is not the only support they provide to a portfolio. Telecom firms have strong histories of consistent dividend growth going back years or even decades. While Verizon has been increasing its dividend for the past 11 years, AT&T (NYSE: T) has been doing so for over 30 (Dividend.com). If both these companies could maintain their dividends through the Great Recession, they should be well-situated to survive the next downturn as well.

