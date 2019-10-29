HBO Max Will Put $8 Billion A Year In AT&T's Right Pocket, All Taken From Its Left

I think a real chance exists AT&T revenue as a whole doesn't grow at all, though WarnerMedia's certainly will at the expense of Entertainment.

It's also DirecTV, which will lose almost $1 billion more in operator profits from the existing linear arrangements. Licensing losses also will be substantial, though a little harder to estimate.

AT&T revenue gains from HBO Max will be substantial, but this revenue will simply be cannibalizing other AT&T revenue streams. Money is moving around, not growing.

A little while ago, Contributor 1to3 Investing wrote an article outlining a bullish case for AT&T (T) stock based on its potential in the coming “steaming wars” and, by extension, content wars. 1to3 sees the potential for as much as $8 billion in revenues for AT&T’s new HBO Max service.

I want to emphasize that I value all perspectives, especially those contrary to my own because they give me a chance to check my thinking against those with not just a different conclusion, but who may come at the whole question in a different way. So this counterargument is offered in the spirit of constructive criticism, not reflexive argumentativeness. But I can’t help but strongly disagree with 1to3’s take.

The purpose of this article is to put together a different and, respectfully, more accurate projection of what AT&T could reasonably expect from a transition to a predominantly direct-to-consumer structure for its WarnerMedia business. As I will show, AT&T faces considerable challenges on both revenue and operations, and 1to3’s calculations omitted a crucial factor which puts the marginal revenue gain far, far below $8 billion.

My Own Method

Don’t get me wrong. AT&T may well be one of the winners of the coming streaming wars, but most certainly not because HBO Max is about to deposit $8 billion in extra revenue in its pocket. To the extent that AT&T can become a new streaming powerhouse, it will almost certainly have to do so by lowering content costs, not by raising prices charged to consumers. It's also possible, though to my mind unlikely, that it could outperform competitors in the advertising revenue space. For now, we will focus on modeling the subscription revenue boost.

To do this, I'm going to follow the path I used in modeling Disney+ (DIS) a while back and simply create a revenue/cost breakdown to try to project an accurate estimate of what a stable, ongoing profit stream from the new service would amount to. In doing this, I will subtract operating costs from total revenues to produce a “content revenues” estimate, of what AT&T is making from “selling” its content internally to the new service it has built.

More importantly, those content revenues will then be compared to the foregone revenue from other services AT&T currently sells to. For those subscribing to HBO or Cinemax - part of AT&T’s HBO division - currently, AT&T already is receiving $7.50 and $5 per month, respectively. That is, half of the total revenue, with the other half going to pay-TV partners. 1to3’s analysis excluded this foregone revenue from the calculations.

These calculations of both revenues and costs will be confined to the US for now, though the same principles can be applied to other markets.

Setting The Stage

1to3’s analysis was based on the latest official news, which after the “three-tier” plan was abandoned said that AT&T was actually intending to sell their streaming service as a single, comprehensive $17 per month offering sometime early in 2020. Now, while the date hasn’t moved, there are persistent rumors that AT&T might wind up offering HBO Max for $15 per month - in other words, Max would simply be a bolt-on to existing HBO at the same price. AT&T would rely on its new content initiatives to drive not higher prices, but more subscriptions.

This is all unconfirmed, however. I’ve got no problem with going off of the latest official word instead of rumors. So for now, to be conservative in my argument - which is to say, aggressive on AT&T’s revenue potential - we will stick with $17 total revenue. To get “content revenue,” we need to subtract operating costs.

Operating Costs Shouldn't Be A Problem

I’ve tried to infer those by examining peers. Apple (AAPL) charges a 15% commission on most recurring subscription video offerings through its ecosystem, after cutting the rate in half from its previous 30%. Presumably this is to cover the costs of providing the back end of the apps and services, since Apple makes plenty of money on hardware already and services are largely intended to burnish those devices to consumers. At the $17 price, that would come to $2.55 per month.

Netflix (NFLX) in its most recent quarters reported that Technology and G&A combined to account for 13% of revenues. That would put costs at $1.69 per month, but Netflix is spreading costs over a considerably larger customer base than AT&T will be, at least at first.

My Disney+ article assumed $2 per subscriber in operating costs, which is just about midpoint between these two estimates. I'm going to plug in $2 for now.

At First, It Looks Solid

This means that AT&T will be going from at most $12.50 per month to $15 per month for its content from subscribers. And this is only for those who already were subscribing to both HBO and Cinemax. Taking the cost of the combination down from $25 to $17 will doubtless spur further purchases, encouraging those who only subscribe to one or the other right now to subscribe to both and perhaps encouraging those who don’t currently subscribe to either to join as well, with the better value proposition.

This means that in some cases AT&T will be going from starting bases of $5, $7.50 or even $0 to $15 per month, after accounting for distribution costs. I will accept 1to3’s estimate of 40 million HBO Max subscribers, though this seems a little high to me. That puts content revenues at $7.2 billion.

However, we must now plug in the corresponding cost of this revenue: The foregone revenues from the people AT&T already is selling to, who will swap out their current subscriptions for the new HBO Max service. The other estimate ignored this and basically assumed that all HBO Max revenue growth would be incremental.

I just don’t think that’s right. At one point, the rumor was AT&T would give all pay-TV HBO subscribers complimentary access to the new service. While it won’t quite be that simple if HBO Max stays at $17, a small premium to HBO access, it seems highly unlikely that management would go from that to charging $17 on top of the HBO access fee. AT&T has made no announcement of that, and I can’t imagine them going that route in the current competitive environment. They’d be well over four times Disney’s price.

So we need to put together an estimate of HBO’s existing US revenues. I was a little surprised by how difficult that was.

We Just Have To Guess

It has been a while since we received an official subscriber update. HBO put its domestic subscribers at 54 million as of the end of 2017. That's almost half of all households. Although CNBC just put HBO at 35 million subscribers, though it wasn’t clear if it got that number directly from AT&T or somewhere else. We also don’t know how the final end of Game Of Thrones has affected these numbers. Perhaps the weirdest thing is that unlike Netflix, AT&T won’t simply just tell us how many subscribers HBO and Cinemax have. I couldn’t find a current disclosure in its most recent 10-Qs.

Cinemax was even harder, but its subscriber base is clearly much lower. 10% of US adults report being current subscribers to Cinemax, if we transpose that to households that should be roughly one fifth of the combined base. If the other 4/5 are at HBO’s price of $15 and the Cinemax subscriptions are at $10, the blended revenue rate is $14, and the company’s share is $7. That’s over the original 50 million subscriptions, which would be half the households, approximately.

Now, Now, Hold On

That comes to $84 per household, which comes to $4.2 billion per year. So at the very, very most, AT&T could potentially gain $3 billion in new revenue. But I don’t think so. Some of HBO’s current subscribers are HBO Now subscribers. These customers already are paying fully into AT&T’s coffers - AT&T doesn’t have to share the revenue with cable partners because it sells directly to the consumer on these. So we need to deduct another $7.50 per month - $90 per year - from some fraction of the customer base.

We don’t have a solid number here, either. I will plug in one fourth of HBO subscriptions for HBO Now, though I can’t solidly back that with hard data. It’s just a nice round number. That cannibalizes another $900 million in revenue. Down to $2.1 billion in potential new revenue.

Dragged Down By Dishes

Hold on. Another problem is DirecTV. We said that HBO would benefit from no longer sharing half of its revenue from pay-TV operators, and so we cut our cannibalization estimates back considerably. But remember that the largest pay-TV operator, controlling roughly one in four pay-TV subscriptions, already belongs to AT&T.

Taking the 40 million non-DTC HBO/Cinemax connections we estimated, at a 3:1 HBO:Cinemax ratio, gives us a blended revenue rate of just under $7 per month on the pay-TV side, or roughly $95 per year. At 10 million connections in DirecTV, that puts another $950 million a year in the cannibalization side. This is something I've alluded to before about AT&T's two mega-mergers: They don't really make sense together, because what's good for one division is usually bad for the other, and vice versa.

We’re probably still underestimating. The industry could well find cord cutting accelerated by the availability of such a powerful streaming service outside the pay-TV ecosystem. That means AT&T could lose not only linear HBO/Cinemax profits, but also whatever other profits the entire pay-TV system is generating on a substantial fraction of their subscribers. But this is considerably more difficult to estimate. I’m going to leave this as a wild card for now, but it’s something lingering in the background.

So, we’re at $1.25 billion in potential new revenue from 40 million HBO Max subscribers.

Last But Not Least, Licensing

That’s nothing to sneeze at, but we aren’t quite done. Another chunk of foregone revenues here is the licensing. HBO Max will incorporate content from a variety of non-HBO sources inside WarnerMedia, which will no longer recoup licensing revenue from their current buyers. This is even harder to estimate, but Friends alone was earning $100 million from Netflix, for a one-year extension that is not even exclusive. CW Network, which is co-owned by AT&T, will shift its $200 million a year Netflix deal to the new service.

Amazon (AMZN) got in on the action, too. HBO licensed its catalog to Amazon Prime in 2014 on a three-year delay, and later expanded the deal to Asian territories as well. As HBO Now grew, it was decided HBO would pull its shows off Amazon at the end of 2018. But plans apparently changed again, because as of now Amazon is still streaming HBO shows as part of Prime. The three-year delay likely means a discount, but the price has probably gone up in recent years much as the price to keep Friends did for Netflix.

We don’t have disclosure on this, but presumably a higher bid from Amazon is what kept it on the service. For now, I’ll pencil in the same $200 million Netflix paid for CW content. Compared to that, Amazon’s deal calls for a longer delay on more prestigious content, so it's probably not too far off.

That’s $500 million for just three content deals. There are others as well. $750 million left with all the other content deals to go. Could all those content deals come to $750 million per year? I honestly don’t know, but it doesn’t seem completely outside the realm of possibility.

Wild Cards

We are down to $750 million in potential new revenue. The other $7.25 billion in the original estimate has been cannibalized. I honestly don’t quite know what should be plugged in for the other content deals. That's one wild card in these estimates. Further pay-TV cannibalization outside linear premium channels is another.

The last wild card is price. Even if AT&T has decided that it will charge $17 per month, investors still need to ask themselves if they think that number is sustainable, or if sustained competition from Apple and Disney will bring it down, to say nothing of the ongoing competition from Netflix, Hulu and Amazon. For every $1 per month cut in the price, deduct another $500 million a year in revenue.

At most, AT&T might get $750 million in new “content revenue” from its HBO Max service. That’s assuming no loss of licensing revenue beyond Friends, the CW and HBO’s Amazon library deal, which clearly isn’t right. This article is long enough, but hopefully investors find it helpful. Plug in your estimates of remaining licensing cannibalization and sustainable long-term price, and you’ve got your estimated sustainable cash flow for HBO Max. It’s harder to “plug in” an estimate of broader pay-TV profit cannibalization, but figure there will be some of that, at least.

Investment Summary

My own best guess? I doubt AT&T will see any appreciable revenue hike from HBO Max. In fact, revenue might even go down a little. I believe WarnerMedia revenues will increase - nowhere near $8 billion a year, though - but this is likely to be counteracted by revenue cannibalization in the Entertainment segment.

Like I said at the open, the real opportunity here is for AT&T to get sufficient viewership data to become a more efficient spender on content and reduce content costs without corresponding revenue declines. That will potentially increase AT&T profits. I suppose there's also the potential for an advertising-based profit increase, though I’m a little more skeptical on that.

It's a little difficult to be precise without more direct data from AT&T on these issues, but I hope I have created a sufficiently-detailed framework for investors to evaluate the revenue potential of AT&T’s upcoming new service. As always, investors should still do their own due diligence.

