S&P 500 Hits New High: Sign Of A Shift In The Market

Is this a sign that the "new" Modern Corporation built upon intellectual capital and not physical capital is now going to play a more dominant role in the future?

Is this a sign that general conditions have changed and the stock market is not moving "in step" with the Federal Reserve as it has for the past ten years?

The new high reached by the S&P 500 stock index was led by big technology and was not followed, generally, throughout the market.

The S&P 500 stock index hit a new historical high yesterday.

The driving factor: large tech!

Akane Otani writes, "Stocks are broadly higher Monday, but it is a handful of big technology shares that have led the S&P 500 to its latest record."

It appears as if there has been a major change in what propels the stock market.

For much of the past ten years, it has been the Federal Reserve that has underwritten the rise in the stock market.

And, because of this, the general market moved, not one particular sector or another.

The consequences of this "underwriting" were substantial as passive investment vehicles came to be very popular versus those funds that were more "value" orientated. Passive vehicles picked up the general rise in the whole market, reflecting the fundamental role that was being played by the Fed.

The economy grew, not as rapidly as in the past, but it grew steadily, supporting the general rise in the stock market. The annual compound rate of growth in the US economy through the first ten years of the current economic expansion was 2.2 percent.

Inflation also remained low, remaining below the policy target of the Federal Reserve System of 2.0 percent.

All-in-all, it was a good time for stocks and the economy as the unemployment rate dropped to a fifty-year low.

But, times have changed.

From late 2018, the Federal Reserve has been going through a transition. In December 2018, the Federal Reserve raised its policy rate of interest for the ninth time since it started raising the rate in December 2015.

Talk following this increase, with the upper limit of the policy range going to 2.50 percent, was directed more and more toward reasons for Fed officials to lower the policy rate.

In late July 2019, Fed officials did just that - they lowered the policy rate of interest.

In the middle of September 2019, the rate was lowered once more.

And, the debate now is about a further lowering.

The Federal Reserve has shifted gears since late 2018, at least significantly enough so that the "whole" stock market seems less responsive to the Federal Reserve position than it did earlier.

The Federal Reserve, under Fed-chair Ben Bernanke, set out explicitly to support a rising stock market during the early years of the economic recovery, stating that a rising stock market would create a "wealth" effect that would support rising consumer spending and rising consumer spending would produce rising economic growth bringing to an end the Great Recession.

And, the Fed continued this policy through the end of Mr. Bernanke's tenure at the Fed and also through that of his successor Janet Yellen.

The Federal Reserve got exactly what it was aiming for - a stock market that continually hit new historic highs; consumer spending that supported the economic expansion; and an economic recovery that lasted, at least, a historic length.

Now, the Fed officials continue to argue that they will, going forward, continue to err on the side of monetary ease so as to prevent a market collapse and economic disruption, but, clearly the tone of the Federal Reserve has changed - and so seemingly has the economic environment.

Market participants are not as confident in what this Fed, under the leadership of Jerome Powell, will do, and don't really understand about how US trade policies will be implemented by the Trump administration. Overall, there seems to be a great deal of uncertainty in the air.

The US economy is weak. The world economy is weak. There are disruptive things happening all over the world.

Yet, the S&P 500, which has been flirting with a new high for a couple of weeks now, climbs to a new record.

What is going on here? Is the "new" Modern Corporation emerging as the leader that will get us through this tenuous time?

The new "industrial world" of the Modern Corporation is being built upon intellectual capital and not on physical capital. Corporations are reaching a scale never before approached. And, yet they do this at zero- or close-to-zero marginal cost.

Things are not like they once were. Disequilibrium seems to be all around us. This is the time to ask questions. This is the time to check our assumptions. Maybe, this is a time to come up with some new answers.

Maybe the stock market is bifurcating into two parts, one dominated by the "new" Modern Corporation, and the other consisting of those organizations that have not, or, cannot, transition into the new corporate form built upon intellectual capital.

The "new" Modern Corporation must focus on the longer-run and cannot be dominated by short-run decision making. The "new" Modern Corporation must always be innovating, bringing on the next new thing at a regular interval. The "new" Modern Corporation can achieve scales and produce cash flows that bring out the call for greater regulation or even to be broken up.

The "legacy" corporations are struggling, at best, to stay in the game.

And, this argument doesn't even start to get into the questions about how the "new" Modern Corporation is altering how the economy is performing.

The S&P 500 hit a new historic high on Monday, but there is something different about this new record. And, maybe this "something different" needs to be addressed by investors because it could be an indication that new forces are in play and that the investment strategies of the past year - or the past several years - may need to be modified.

There is a lot going on that will require a lot of assessment. Stay tuned!

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.