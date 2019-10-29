CHF/EUR: Upside Could Continue In Spite Of Negative Swiss Rates

However, investors may continue to favour the Swiss franc over the euro even in spite of negative rates.

The Swiss franc is a safe haven currency and is prone to significant appreciation during a risk-off market cycle. Indeed, the Swiss National Bank is maintaining negative interest rates to ensure that this does not happen - a strong franc hurts Swiss exporters and is not in Switzerland's interest.

However, could sentiment be slowly shifting on this?

On October 9, I made the argument that the CHF/USD could breach the 1.03 level, given that we are seeing concerns regarding jobs growth in the United States. Should economic worries continue, then the dollar could see a correction and the franc would rise accordingly.

That said, there is the possibility that Switzerland may not necessarily fight as hard to push the franc lower. Recently, the Swiss Bankers Association has stated that the case for negative interest rates is no longer as strong as before, given that the franc is now trading in line with the longer-term trend. When we take a look at the CHF/USD, we see that the currency is in line with the 1 CHF = 1 USD level we have seen over the past 5 years:

Source: investing.com

However, inflation levels in Switzerland are still low, near 0%:

Source: tradingeconomics.com

That said, will the Swiss National Bank actually be inclined to lift rates in spite of the above?

The issue as it stands is that the ECB has recently lowered interest rates to 0% once again. If it were the case that rates in Europe were higher, then the Swiss National Bank would have some leeway to raise rates. However, should Swiss rates become higher than that of the euro area - then there would likely be a big inflow of investment into Swiss francs - it is highly rational for investors to hold on to a "safer" currency with a higher rate than a "less safe" currency with a lower rate.

From that standpoint, I do not see rates moving upwards in Switzerland until such time that rates in the euro area start to rise. Even if inflation is at a sustainable level in Switzerland, stronger demand for the franc would push the currency too high relative to the euro, and exports would suffer.

My view is that the Swiss National Bank will continue to keep rates low for as long as the ECB does the same.

However, we can see that the CHF/EUR has been on an upward trend since 2018:

Source: investing.com

Even with negative rates in Switzerland, the euro does not hold the safe haven status that the dollar does at the present time - and if we see a worsening of economic conditions - one might find that investors are actually willing to hold a safer currency in the franc - even if at negative rates.

In conclusion, I take the view that while the franc might see limited upside against the greenback going forward, growth against the euro is set to continue.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.