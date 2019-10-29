Avoid Altria: Its Dividend Is Not Sustainable

Altria's technical chart is very bearish, and I think there is a strong chance the stock could trade down to the mid-$30s.

Altria is facing two strong headwinds - regulatory and structural. Both are immensely difficult to reverse in the near future.

On paper, this looks good. Delving into the company's business, there are many severe cracks that lead me to conclude that Altria's current dividend yield is not sustainable.

Altria's (MO) dividend yield of 7% looks very attractive on paper. It is at its 10-year high, and its spread of more than 5% over the US 10-Year Government Bond Yield has never been as wide in the past 10 years. Yield-hungry investors may be tempted to buy into Altria for the dividend, but I am wary of the long-term prospects of the stock.

The technical chart for Altria remains bearish and there are negative structural and regulatory issues hanging over the company which I believe may make it difficult for Altria to maintain its dividend down the road.

Altria is the parent company of Philip Morris (PM) which manufactures Marlboro cigarettes. Recently, it acquired a 35% stake in JUUL, which is the leading e-vapor or electronic cigarette company in the world. Aside from Philip Morris and JUUL, Altria also owns brands such as Nat Sherman (premium cigarettes / cigars), John Middleton (Black & Mild cigars), and smokeless tobacco brands such as Copenhagen and Skoal (housed under US Smokeless Tobacco Co.)

Altria ventured into smokeless tobacco brands presumably to combat the structural decline in the traditional smokeable products market. Data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention shows smoking rates falling to a new record low in the US.

Falling smoking rates are not only confined to the US. On a global scale, most regions are experiencing the same phenomenon, and the World Health Organization expects the number of smokers worldwide to remain almost stagnant from 2015 to 2025.

In essence, Altria faces a problematic multi-year structural decline in smoking rates across the world. This secular trend does not look like it will reverse anytime soon, with alternatives such as marijuana and e-cigarettes in the market.

Marijuana is quickly being legalized across US, with 62% of Americans supporting legalization, almost double the number that supported legalization in 2000. While the use of marijuana differs across states (recreational or medicinal), marijuana usage is becoming more normalized, and will offer a strong alternative to cigarette smokers. The global e-cigarette market is expected to grow at a CAGR of over 22% from 2019-2023, which will take market share away from traditional cigarettes. E-cigarettes are able to deliver nicotine to the user without the harmful toxins produced from smoking cigarettes.

Altria is vulnerable to these secular trends, as the company derives a massive 88% of its operating income from the "Smokeable Products" segment.

Altria has been slow in adapting to changing user preferences, and finally caved in in December 2018 and bought a 35% non-majority stake in JUUL - which controls roughly 70% share of the e-cigarette market. This deal has not gone well, with the Food and Drug Administration launching a probe into safety issues associated with vaping. A number of states have banned flavored tobacco products similar to the ones JUUL sells, and Trump is pushing for a ban on flavored e-cigarettes across the country.

These regulatory issues are likely to hang over the company for a protracted amount of time, and it is difficult to see how Altria can successfully convince the authorities of the safety of its e-cigarette products in the near term. Although Altria's "Smokeless Products" only contributes a measly 13% to the company's FY18 operating income, JUUL was Altria's key answer to diversifying out of its stagnating traditional business.

Even within Altria's traditional "Smokeable Products" business, the company is over-reliant on Marlboro for its sales. Marlboro represents almost 85% of Altria's shipment volume in FY18. This means Altria is not only heavily reliant on its "Smokeable Products" business, but it is also heavily reliant on only one brand of cigarettes within this segment. At this moment, there are no clear ways for Altria to diversify out of this reliance on its Marlboro brand, while smoking rates continue its steep descent.

Altria faces two strong headwinds crimping its business - regulatory and structural. These issues will eat into the company's bottom line, and eventually reduce its ability to pay dividends. The company has a very high dividend payout ratio of 80% according to its FY18 annual report, which is fine and dandy only if the business is a stable cash cow.

In Altria's case, it should be plowing its earnings into Research and Development to make modifications to its current product line or produce new products that keep up with the times. However, R&D costs stand at a paltry $252 million, about 2.7% of its operating income.

Altria Weekly Chart

On the technical chart, Altria formed a bearish head and shoulders pattern between 2016 to 2018, before its share price crashed below the neckline at around $62. This is very bearish for Altria, and since then, the stock has been trapped in an ominous downtrend channel. There are no signs that its price action is about to reverse anytime soon, and I think there is a high chance the stock could trade down to the mid-$30s.

To sum up my points, Altria does pay a pretty dividend, but there are serious question marks on whether this yield is sustainable. Altria faces two strong headwinds - regulatory and structural.

The company's traditional business is overly-reliant on the Marlboro brand and is staring at steep declines in smoking rates. While it has tried to diversify into the e-cigarette segment, Altria has instead been hit by a maelstrom of regulatory issues over the safety of JUUL's products.

Altria has maintained an exceptionally high payout ratio of 80% for its dividend, but given the array of issues at hand that are crimping Altria's business, I think this payout ratio is not sustainable. This will likely lead to Altria cutting its dividend, which might have played a key role in enticing investors to buy the stock in the first place. Avoid Altria for now.

