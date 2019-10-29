DTE Energy Tanked On Earnings, Now Is The Time To Buy This 3.2% Yielding Dividend-Grower

The stock pays a healthy 3.2% dividend, and the outlook is good, it will be increased again next year.

DTE Whiffs On Earnings

DTE Energy Company (NYSE:DTE) just reported 3rd quarter results, and the bottom line was not good. The company fell far short of consensus for GAAP and operating earnings, and shares tanked. Shares of DTE are now down about -7.5% from the recent peak and offering up a nice entry point for dividend growth investors.

Why The Whiff Doesn't Matter

The EPS miss was not nice to see. Don't get me wrong, but it isn't that bad once you dig a little deeper. First and foremost, the analysts had set a high bar for the company after years of upgrades. DTE has been executing a long-term plan to drive growth across its diversified platform, and management has been delivering results, so it is understandable the sell-side guys got ahead of themselves.

The consensus price target has been on the rise for years. The consensus rating has been rising sharply since early summer. DTE is targeting 5-7% annual EPS growth through 2023 and is well on the way to delivering that goal despite this quarter's miss.

From the earnings call transcript,

"We delivered strong third quarter financial results in our utility and non-utility businesses," said Peter Oleksiak, DTE Energy senior vice president and CFO. "We feel confident we are well-positioned to exceed original guidance for 2019."

Note that Mr. Oleksiak, DTE CFO, says exceed original guidance. Strength across business segments, discounting the impact of one-off and non-recurring charges, is expected to remain strong in the current quarter and next year.

Jerry Norcia - "We are increasing our 2019 guidance midpoint $0.03 to $6.23. This represents EPS growth from original guidance in 2018 to 2019 of 8%, which was quite impressive at this point. This increase is due to the strong performance at all of our business segments and the fact that we will have continued to build contingency that will carry us through the fourth quarter.

DTE also announced the first look at 2020 guidance. The company is expecting growth to be at the high end of their long-term target, and that is on top of the strength seen this year.

Jerry Norcia - "We are also providing the 2020 early outlook for operating EPS guidance with a range of $6.47 to $6.75. I'm pleased to say that this is a 7.5% increase over our 2019 original guidance and includes the impact of the recent midstream acquisition we announced earlier this month ... Longer-term through 2024, we are using the higher 2020 early outlook as a new base for our 5% to 7% operating EPS growth rate."

From the earnings call slides,

DTE Raises Money In Public Equity Offering

DTE announced plans to raise money via public equity offering shortly after the conference call. The news helped send shares to new lows on fears of diluted shareholder value, but that's only increasing the value opportunity today. Along with cheaper share prices, proceeds from the public offering are going to be used to fund additional expansion into the midstream energy infrastructure arena.

From the press release,

DTE Energy today announced its intention to commence a registered underwritten public offering of approximately $300 million of its common shares and 23 million equity units, subject to market and other conditions. DTE intends to use the net proceeds from this offering for the purchase of midstream natural gas assets.

This move is noteworthy for a number of reasons, including but not limited to the fact midstream will DTE's biggest EPS growth driver in 2020. Gas Storage & Pipelines is expected to produce 33% to 35% growth next year, including the recent addition of the Haynesville facilities. That equals $75 million if results come in at the high end of the range. The core DTE Electric business is only expected to grow EPS by $61 million.

From the earnings call slides,

Another reason is the timeliness of the push toward mid-stream. Brookfield's Public Securities Group just highlighted the attractiveness of midstream energy infrastructure a week or so ago at their quarterly Real Assets Update. Brookfield's management team sees value, high yield, and dividend sustainability in a market poised for a rebound. Based on my own initial assessment of the midstream investment universe, I concur. Demand for midstream services is only going to increase over the coming years, and that is going to fuel revenue, earnings, and dividend growth.

And There's A Dividend Too

DTE's attractiveness is twofold. Along with its long-term growth plans, the company pays a nice, healthy dividend. At today's share prices, the yield is right at 3.25% and well above the broad market average. If the EPS miss or need to raise additional capital worries, you let me tell you this. The dividend was just increased because of its sustainability, and there is still plenty of room for future increases.

"This dividend increase reflects the company's strong performance and ability to consistently achieve our goals," said Jerry Norcia, DTE Energy President and CEO. "The Board's approval of the increase signals confidence in the company's performance and long-term strategic plan."

The payout ratio is running at roughly 65%. This is a bit high among the utility companies but by no means the highest nor prohibitively high. At this level, we can safely expect the company to continue hiking its payments at the 6.8% clip it has been for the last ten years.

The Bottom Line

The factors that make DTE and attractive dividend growth stock haven't changed despite the whiff on 3Q earnings. If anything, the whiff and subsequent sell-off are offering a great buying opportunity for dividend-growth investors. Despite the whiff, DTE has upgraded its guidance outlook for this year and next and making moves into midstream that will drive profits long into the future. Those profits are fueling a healthy dividend and a cycle of dividend increases that will in turn drive capital gains for investors.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.