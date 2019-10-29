Over the next week, given that the bears are already getting hurt by the squeeze, we are looking for a short set-up via a long DGAZ position. If the 15-day outlook continues to trend bearish, then we will be short natural gas.

But in order for prices to keep moving higher, that will require that the weather outlook remains bullish. And at the moment, that does not appear to be the case.

Although this mini short squeeze is far in comparison to the one we saw last year, prices have now hit our fundamental values and we have now exited our long-positions.

Welcome to the squeeze edition of Natural Gas Daily!

Housekeeping item first.

For the week ending Oct 25, we have a build of +85 Bcf. EOS is now 3.74 Tcf.

Natural Gas Bears Get Squeezed As Bullish Weather Materializes

Ouch. For the natural gas bears who thought the weather was "holding" prices up, the last two days came as a total shock with prices surging higher. Although this mini short squeeze is far in comparison to the one we saw last year, prices have now hit our fundamental values and we have now exited our long UGAZ positions for a gain of ~15%.

Source: HFIR NG Trading Portfolio

The short squeeze was somewhat expected given that prices were discounting the bullish weather, as we wrote, but in order for prices to keep moving higher will require that the weather outlook remains bullish. And at the moment, that does not appear to be the case.

One reason being is that the bullish set-up we are seeing now for the next 15 days had two particular signals setting it up:

Source: HFIRweather.com

For example, if you look at the 6-10 day outlook, you will see a very strong blocking pattern from Alaska to Greenland which is trapping the cold air in the demand regions.

Now this blocking pattern goes away by day 10-15:

Source: HFIRweather.com

And according to the ECMWF-EPS long-range outlook, a trough pattern is seen in Alaska while the Northeast turns warmer than normal.

As a result, this bullish weather isn't expected to continue, and since the probability is skewing toward a more bearish outlook, natural gas bulls shouldn't celebrate but instead use this spike to sell out of long trading positions.

Over the next week, given that the bears already are getting hurt by the squeeze, we are looking for a short set-up via a long DGAZ position. If the 15-day outlook continues to trend bearish, then we will be short natural gas.

So while the bears are getting squeezed today, the bulls should be careful to not be overly celebratory.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.