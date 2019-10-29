Umpqua Punished For Short-Term Challenges, But The Long-Term Opportunity Remains Attractive

I believe Umpqua is a long-term winner, and I think today's price is too low, but spread pressure and negative yoy PPOP comps will likely be headwinds for the stock.

Management's Go To IT strategy leverages the bank's strengths in high-touch customer service as a way of compensating for its lower IT budget relative to the super-regionals.

Although Umpqua (UMPQ) remains one of my favorite mid-cap banks, there's no question that the company's performance since my last write-up has been poor, with the shares down about 11% and trailing its regional peer group by about 15% to 20%. That's definitely not the performance you should expect from a good bank, but I see a disconnect here - even though Umpqua has been hit hard on much weaker than expected spread margins, the pre-provision operating performance hasn't been that bad.

I've reduced my near-term earnings expectations fairly substantially as the year has gone on, but I still believe Umpqua can generate high single-digit long-term core earnings growth, and I think Umpqua will be a longer-term winner in a sector where regional and community banks are going to come under increasing pressure from larger super-regional banks that can leverage a larger base of business to compete more aggressively on price and invest huge sums in IT. I guess the current sentiment makes this a contrarian call, but with a 5% yield and what looks like an unfairly low valuation, this is a name I'm considering adding now.

Another Choppy Quarter With Serious NIM Pressure

Umpqua did at least okay if not a little better than okay in the third quarter, but that has to be viewed in the context of sell-side expectations heading lower throughout the year. Revenue beat by 5%, but core spread income missed by 2% on weak NIM. Pre-provision earnings beat by about 9% (or around $0.05/share), but higher provisioning expense clawed back about $0.03 of that and the core beat was just $0.02/share.

Revenue rose 1% year over year and 5% quarter over quarter, with spread income down 2% yoy and up 1%, driven by growth in the balance sheet. Net interest margin declined a whopping 35bp yoy on a core basis and another 13bp on a sequential basis, with the bank continuing to see higher bond premium amortization but also significant "core" pressure from loan yields and deposit costs.

Fee income shot up more than 20% yoy and almost 20% qoq, driven by a sharp increase in mortgage banking income (up 25% qoq adjusted). Those readers not familiar with Umpqua should note that mortgage banking income is not only a large portion of fee income (close to half this quarter) but a very volatile line item on a quarter to quarter basis. Largely for that reason, Umpqua is in the process of selling about half of its mortgage servicing rights.

Operating expenses rose 4% yoy and 1% qoq and came in above expectations, but the efficiency ratio improved about two points sequentially and came in more than a point better than expected. Core pre-provision profits declined 2% yoy and jumped 11% qoq, while tangible book value per share jumped 13% yoy and rose 3% qoq.

Good Loan Growth, But Spreads Are Under Real Pressure

Umpqua's average loan balances rose more than 7% yoy and close to 3% qoq, beating the average for smaller banks this quarter. Loan growth was healthy in C&I lending and owner-occupied CRE, as well as in multifamily and residential mortgages. Lower rates and loan competition are hitting yields, though, and Umpqua saw its average loan yield decline about 14bp on a qoq basis.

On the other side of the balance sheet, average deposits rose a little less than 7% yoy and 3% qoq, with period-end non-interest-bearing deposits up 4% and 5%. The bank's loan/deposit ratio remains high (around 97%), and Umpqua continues to have to turn to more expensive funding sources to maintain loan growth; time deposits rose 23% yoy and 7% qoq this quarter, and interest-bearing deposit costs rose 3bp qoq. Management did confirm its earlier guidance for deposit costs peaking in the third quarter, as management noted a peak in August and a decline in September.

Credit quality is still okay overall, but provisioning expense did jump (nearly doubling yoy) and management has seen some issues in its ag portfolio, due in part to lower commodity prices and also in part to the U.S.-China trade issues (apple and cherry growers).

Tough Times, But A Good Plan And Core Franchise

The near-term outlook for Umpqua is not great, as the bank is continuing to see bond premium amortization and expects about 5bp of NIM compression from every 25bp of rate cuts. While management is expecting to maintain loan growth in the mid-to-high single-digits, I do have some concerns about the cost to fund that loan growth.

Umpqua doesn't have quite the sort of deposit franchise that Comerica (CMA) does, where the bank's high mix of non-interest-bearing deposit leaves little room to reduce deposit costs, but non-interest-bearing deposits are still close to one-third of the deposit base, which is better than average (around 28% to 30% of deposits) and better than regional rivals like U.S. Bancorp (USB) and Wells Fargo (WFC). With that, and a high loan/deposit ratio, Umpqua doesn't have a lot of good options when it comes to reducing its cost of funds to offset the loan yield pressure of this renewed easing cycle.

Umpqua has made good progress with its cost reduction efforts (its Next Gen plans) and management is readying a Phase III that it hopes will take out another 3% to 5% of its cost base. Management also continues to support its internal growth efforts by looking to hire more commercial bankers in attractive markets like Seattle and Southern California.

I also like Umpqua's customer service approach. Umpqua has long prioritized a higher-touch model, referring to its branches as "stores" and aiming for a differentiated in-store experience. This is extending into its approach to IT. Umpqua simply can't match Bank of America (BAC), U.S. Bancorp, or Wells Fargo in sheer IT spending, but instead of being just a "follower", the company is pursuing a differentiated strategy called "Go To" that seeks to combine digital and human service offerings, like allowing clients to interact in real-time with bankers but through tech channels (like texting/messaging).

The Outlook

Intense spread pressure has led me to reduce my near-term earnings expectations, dropping my expected 5-year core earnings growth rate from around 10% to 6%, but the long-term growth rate is still relatively attractive at around 7% to 8%. I do expect pre-provision profits to decline in 2020, and I also expect a stronger recovery in 2021 relative to many peers/comps. Discounting those core earnings back, I believe Umpqua should still trade in the high teens, and I get a similar result from a ROTE-T/BV approach, even though Umpqua will likely see around 150bp of ROTE contraction in 2020.

The Bottom Line

Umpqua has clearly shown itself to be more vulnerable than expected to spread pressure, and the volatility of the bank's mortgage banking operation is an unwelcome complication for a market that fixates on quarter-to-quarter performance. Still, for longer-term investors who can afford to be patient through what is likely to be a tough 2020, I think there is real value here. I think Umpqua is a very well-run bank with a differentiated customer service strategy that will make it one of the long-term winners, and I don't think today's price reflects that. That said, investors shouldn't overlook the impact of weak near-term spreads and PPOP on sentiment and share price performance; this is an idea that will require some patience to work.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.