Weak Aviation Results Could Sink General Electric

General Electric (NYSE:GE) reports Q3 earnings tomorrow. Analysts expect revenue of $22.93 billion and EPS of $0.11. It is difficult to compare the revenue estimates to prior periods. GE is constantly hiving off assets, so the revenue and earnings patterns can look very different versus prior periods. Investors should focus on the following key items.

The Deterioration Of NewCo Continues

The Q2 2019 revenue from core GE (NewCo) - Aviation, Power Systems, and Renewable Energy - was $15.1 billion, down 15% Y/Y. Focusing on NewCo is my best attempt to remove the noise from asset sales and the impact of what management considers non-core. Power represented about 30% of NewCo's revenue and remained its worst performer.

Power's orders fell by over 20% Y/Y due to a challenging operating environment; its revenue declined 25%. I find it hard to believe that things will change this quarter. Alternative energy is disrupting the Power industry, and management is trying to wring out costs to salvage its operating margins. New CEO Larry Culp reorganized Power into Gas Power and Power Portfolio and eliminated Power headquarters to reduce costs. He also folded Grid Solutions equipment and services into Renewable Energy. We should know more this quarter whether these changes were effective or were mere optics.

Revenue from Aviation declined 5%, while orders fell 9% Y/Y. I was taken aback by this. Aviation has been the moat NewCo desperately needed. Air freight volume is in decline, particularly in international markets due to slowing trade. FedEx (NYSE:FDX) recently reported weak revenue and shrinking margins, which confirmed a slowdown in freight volume. There had been chatter that FedEx had been slashing prices to fill planes and its most recent financial results did nothing to dispel the chatter. It was FedEx's comments about grounding planes that gave me pause:

Also, the global macro economy continues to soften and we are taking steps to reduce capacity. Specifically we will retire 20 MD-10-10 Aircraft over the current and next fiscal year, which will eliminate that fleet type from our air operations. We are highly likely to also retire the remaining 10 A310 aircraft this year, which will also lead to the elimination of that fleet type. In addition, we are parking the equivalent capacity of seven MD-11 aircraft this fiscal year. Accordingly, assuming no recession, we will continue the initiatives announced in May and June with confident optimism about FedEx's long-term future competitive position and industry leadership.

This portends that a decline in freight volume could lead to falling orders of planes and aircraft engines. At some point, such a pullback could hurt GE and other makers of aircraft engines. I anticipate potential headwinds for GE's Aviation segment going forward.

Increased military spending by the Department of Defense should help the Aviation sector, but it may not be enough to offset the decline in commercial aircraft orders. I do not believe there is anything wrong with the business. However, I expect Aviation to be subjected to the vagaries of the global economy, which may be peaking. In my opinion, falling orders at Aviation is the biggest risk facing GE.

Renewable Energy revenue fell over 20% despite the rises in orders. The onshore wind market could benefit from the Production Tax Credit ("PTC") and a demand for larger, efficient units to compete with other power generation alternative. Management expects deliveries to rise in the first half of 2020. However, that may not help improve results for Renewable Energy in Q3.

Segment Profit Falters

NewCo's segment profits and profit margins have been in decline for several quarters. In Q2 2019, NewCo reported segment profit of $1.3 billion, down 33% Y/Y. The profit margin declined to 9% from 11% versus the year earlier period. The 200 basis point decline in profit margin caused segment profit to fall at a faster rate than revenue. Combined segment profit for Power and Renewable Energy was -$67 million, despite their combined revenue of $7.6 billion. Grid Solutions experienced higher losses in equipment and services, which dragged down results.

Aviation reported segment profit of $1.4 billion, down 6% Y/Y. The profit margin was 18% compared to 19% in the year earlier period. If revenue and profit margins decline again this quarter, then it could be a cause for concern. A negative mix from a decline in commercial engine shipments hurt Aviation last quarter. If FedEx and other potential buyers cut orders, then GE and competitors may have to compete for fewer orders. This could lead to a train wreck scenario - falling orders and a decline in pricing power if buyers demand discounts.

Will Asset Sales Improve Credit Metrics?

GE recently sold shares in Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) for around $2.7 billion. The sale will allow the company to reduce its debt load of nearly $106 billion. Management trumpeted the reduction of debt. It also reduces GE's stake in Baker Hughes from 50% to less than 40%. Baker Hughes generates an annual EBITDA of about $2.9 billion, and the sale reduces GE's share of this EBITDA as well.

It is key to understand GE's total credit picture, its debt load, its EBITDA, and its debt/EBITDA. Looking at total debt in isolation is not enough. I estimated GE's run rate EBITDA at $14.3 billion and its debt/EBITDA at around 7.4x EBITDA. This would be considered junk status for many companies. Whether the sale of Baker Hughes will improve GE's credit metrics remains to be seen.

The company is in the process of selling GE Biopharma for $21 billion as well. The rating agencies could give GE a grace period until that deal is consummated. Afterwards, I believe the company's total debt/EBITDA will become a key point of emphasis. If GE cannot reduce its debt to 5.0x EBITDA or lower from asset sales or organic cash flow, then it could risk being downgraded to junk status. Such an event could spike its borrowing costs and cause the stock to plummet.

Free Cash Flow Could Be A Silver Lining

GE's free cash flow ("FCF") has also been a cause for concern. In Q2 2019, the company generated industrial FCF of -$1.0 billion, a $200 million improvement versus Q1 2019. Falling interest rates had the potential to cause GE's pension obligations to balloon. Culp recently froze the pension plan, potentially reducing capital calls pursuant to its underfunded pension plan:

General Electric has found another way to cut its financial leverage by overhauling its pension plan. And that could be good news for its stock. Underfunded pension plans have concerned GE investors in recent years and Wall Street analysts have frequently added the company's pension-funding gap to its traditional debt balance when assessing its financial health. Monday's move, which includes a shift away from a so-called defined benefit plan to a defined-contribution system for some 20,000 employees. will likely be seen as a positive for the stock and another win for CEO Larry Culp, who has focused a lot of attention on the balance sheet over his first year at the helm of the manufacturer.

In my opinion, this was a gutsy move on Culp's part. I never saw it coming, but it likely had to be done. That said, I recently estimated GE's working capital was negative. The sale of its stake in Baker Hughes and the sale of PK AirFinance could potentially reduce GE's working capital needs and free up cash flow to pare debt. In future deals, I expect Culp to focus not just on the sale price, but the chance to negotiate a reduction in working capital to help buttress FCF. I expect Culp to talk up forward looking cash flow improvement opportunities on the earnings call. Any sustainable FCF improvement this quarter or in the first half of 2020 could spike the stock.

Conclusion

Falling revenue and shrinking margins may be baked in. A weak outlook for Aviation, GE's former moat, may not be. Sell GE.

Disclosure: I am/we are short GE. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.