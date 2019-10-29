Oil: Strong Product Demand Coupled With Counter-Seasonal Draws In Crude Will Be Very Bullish

Welcome to the strong demand edition of Oil Markets Daily!
EIA reported a very bullish oil storage report last week, but what's not being said so far is just how surprisingly strong overall product demand is this time of the year.
Source: EIA, HFI Research
How is it that overall product demand is some ~1 mb/d higher y-o-y? It's quite staggering especially considering all the talk about a global macroeconomic slowdown.
To further illustrate our point, the elevated product demand coupled with lower y-o-y refinery throughput has resulted in product storage to hit a new 5-year low for this time of the year.
Source: EIA, HFI Research
What's worse is that if the trend of refineries underperforming y-o-y continues as we are currently expecting, then the product situation will worsen further.
Source: EIA, HFI Research
As you will see in the charts below, US typically exports more products than it imports into year-end.
Source: EIA, HFI Research
But because of the already low product storage, gasoline exports have fallen behind a bit while the other products are also seeing higher overall net imports.
Source: EIA, HFI Research
Source: EIA, HFI Research
As a result, what we are going to see in the year-end will be very interesting. If refinery throughput is lower y-o-y and product demand is surprising so much to the upside, then it will imply strong product draws and counter-seasonal crude draws.
We believe the combination of product draw + crude draw into November will send a very clear signal to the market that the oil market is very undersupplied despite the popular belief of an oversupplied market. As a result, oil prices will react to the realization of the undersupply and prices will quickly inflect to its appropriate value.
