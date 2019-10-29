Kellogg: Reaching Stability And Catching My Attention

Given the improved business fundamentals in the past three to four quarters, K enters my radar as a stock worthy of consideration.

Kellogg operates in a low-growth environment, but the company has been doing a good job at turning its business around.

Kellogg's (NYSE:K) consumer packaged food business may not sound very appealing to many investors, particularly those who seek growth strategies. But the Battle Creek, Michigan-based company seems to be putting its house in order and impressing shareholders.

The most recent display of strength came in the form of a 3Q19 earnings beat that was the second widest delivered over the past five years, at least. Revenues of $3.37 billion, despite being pressured by asset dispositions and currency headwinds, ended up not disappointing either. As a result, shares headed higher by as much as 5% in intraday trading, one of the stock's top five single-day spikes of the past five years.

Credit: Food Business News

Growing outside cereal

Yes, cereal has been falling out of favor among consumers in developed markets. And yes, Kellogg is most commonly associated with this product category. But the company has been doing a good job at offsetting softness on this end of the business by delivering respectable growth in snacks in the U.S., noodles in Asia, and the small but increasingly popular plant-based alternative meat category.

The graph below depicts, at a high level, how Kellogg has been able to spark organic growth over the past couple of years. Momentum has been enabled by a more streamlined portfolio that focuses on products with higher demand at each major geographic market (e.g. Europe, Latin America) and a better margin profile. Although sustainable volume growth continues to be a challenge, pricing realization and mix have been improving substantially, which I believe is as good as it gets for a mature industry like packaged foods.

Source: earnings slide

To be fair, gross margins continue to be pressured by higher product and fulfillment costs. This quarter's 117-bp margin contraction reflected the challenges, but it also compared favorably against last quarter's 237-bp deterioration - which, in turn, had been about one percentage point better than the same period in 2018.

The better news is that, with the recent dispositions and other cost control measures, SG&A decreased significantly and helped to minimize op margin compression in the third quarter. Lastly, Kellogg's EPS benefited by an estimated two cents from the company's share repurchase efforts, which so far this year has consumed $220 million of its resources (representing nearly half of the current balance of cash on hand).

See summarized P&L below that normalizes for items like pension plan liability changes, but that is not adjusted for currency impact.

Source: DM Martins Research, using data from company reports

Stock might serve a purpose

As I mentioned above, K is probably not an ideal stock for growth investors to own. The company operates in a generally low-growth environment, and an increase in the top and bottom lines beyond the mid-single digit levels is highly unlikely. However, it is worth noting that Kellogg has been successfully turning its business around, finding growth opportunities outside the cereal category in developed markets and driving margin improvement.

Data by YCharts

Granted, in the consumer packaged foods sector, I continue to have a slight preference for an investment in General Mills (NYSE:GIS) and Mondelez (MDLZ), while I remain bullish on PepsiCo (PEP). Not favoring K against its peers are also the rich valuations: current-year P/E of 16.6x is higher than GIS' multiple by about one turn, while a long-term PEG of 3.9x looks pretty rich compared to MDLZ's 2.6x.

Yet, within a diversified portfolio, K may be useful as the defensive stock of a recovering company that offers a respectable dividend yield of 3.7%. Given the improved business fundamentals in the past three to four quarters, K enters my radar as a stock worthy of consideration.

Disclosure: I am/we are long PEP. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.