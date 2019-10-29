LogMeIn Earnings: Avoid For Now

At this time, it wouldn’t be smart to make an investment decision on the stock. I would wait to see how the turnaround plays out.

It is also strengthening its position in international markets. While its growth products keep growing rapidly, and gaining market share.

The company is trying hard to turnaround this situation by actively responding to higher churn rates and competitive threats, improving its product line, and reducing prices.

LogMeIn (LOGM) has reported its financial results for Q3 2019, with stable revenue growth and earnings, but signaling that the numbers may worsen in the next quarters.

The company experienced another weak quarter, with revenue growth up slightly from the previous quarter, but deferred revenue and calculated billings indicate that such a growth is of low quality, and that it may fall further (even to a negative rate) in the next quarters.

But LOGM is trying hard to turnaround this situation by actively responding to higher churn rates and competitive threats, improving its product line, and reducing prices. It is also strengthening its position in international markets.

Its growth products are growing rapidly, and gaining market share. This is favorable, and may be of great help as they grow their participation in total revenues.

The capital return plan continues, and LOGM paid investors $61 million during the quarter. I see this plan as a red flag, as it has no place in a growing company with a lot of market share to gain.

At this time, it wouldn't be smart to make an investment decision on LOGM. I would wait to see how the turnaround plays out, and how the management responds to any obstacle on the way.

(Finviz)

Quarterly Details

Revenue for the quarter increased 2.6% Y/Y (1.2% Q/Q) to $316.9 million. The growth rate was slightly better than in Q2, but still too low. At least the Q/Q rate suggests that LOGM could reach its desired 5% rate going into 2020.

(Author with SEC filings)

As the company didn't report its backlog or remaining performance obligations, which is (in my opinion) the ultimate leading indicator of future revenue growth, I will use deferred revenue and calculated billings to measure the quality of the revenue growth.

Deferred revenue was $392.8 million at the end of the quarter, with a decent growth rate of 5.2% Y/Y, but down from 7.1% in Q2. What worries me the most, is the growth rate on a Q/Q basis, just -4%. Comparing with the same quarter of 2018 and 2017, the rate was -2.2% and 5.9%. I don't know how the management expects to drive revenue growth up, without the support of deferred revenue.

(Author with SEC filings)

LOGM doesn't provide the standard billings measure that most SaaS companies do. But it is easily calculated by adding this quarter's revenue to deferred revenue, then subtracting prior quarter's deferred revenue. The reading for the past four quarters is not very pleasant. Billings growth during this quarter was only 0.1%, down from 6% in the previous quarter.

(Author with SEC filings)

Deferred revenue and (calculated) billings are indicators of the performance of revenue in the future. With this in mind, I can't figure out how LOGM will achieve higher revenue in Q4.

See the chart below, and notice how the combination of low deferred revenue growth and billings growth in one quarter, tends to lead to lower revenue growth in the next quarter. So, with lower growth on both indicators, I doubt that LOGM be able to achieve its revenue goal for the next quarter.

(Author with SEC filings)

The guidance for Q4 is a revenue (non-GAAP) of $319-321 million, EBITDA of $89-90 million, non-GAAP net income of $68-69 million, and non-GAAP EPS of $1.39-1.40.

(Q3 2019 Earnings Release)

LOGM continues to disappoint in the international arena, with revenues decreasing in the same fashion as the past two quarters:

(Q3 2019 10-Q)

It is relevant to note that LOGM is intensifying its presence in markets such as the UK, Germany and Ireland, with the full availability of its GoTo Suite, and very positive initial responses from customers and channel partners. It expects to launch GoToConnect and GoToRoom in Australia during Q4.

Revenue from the UCC segment decreased 2% Y/Y (flat Q/Q) to $171.8 million, one percentage point lower than in Q2. This is the second quarter in a row, where LOGM sees negative revenue growth in its UCC segment. This bad performance was achieved even with the strong performance of Jive, with a 37% growth Y/Y, reaching $37 million during the quarter.

Revenue from Identity and access management (IAM) was $102.4 million, growing 14% Y/Y (an acceleration from Q2's 12%) and 4.2% Q/Q. Revenue from LastPass was $22 million, with an astonishing 64% Y/Y growth.

And revenue from Customer engagement and support (CES) was $42.7 million, down 3% Y/Y, in line with Q1 and Q2.

(Q3 2019 10-Q)

The gross profit was $235.7 million, almost flat from $236.1 million Y/Y, with a margin of 74%, also down Y/Y from 76%. This quarter's gross margin was the same as Q2's, but it may come down in the coming quarters, as LOGM continues to launch new versions of its products, and lowers product pricing to be more competitive in the marketplace.

The composition of operating expenses is changing from a year ago, as LOGM intensifies S&M expenses to improve its overall growth rate. I don't like the fact that R&D expenses are decreasing, considering the weakness experienced by its UCC and CES solutions in the marketplace, especially with the strong presence of Zoom Video Communications (ZM) in the UCC segment, which is rapidly taking market share from LOGM. ZM is doubling R&D expenses on a Y/Y basis, and its products seem to have a better pricing and user experience than those of LOGM.

I believe that LOGM should be investing aggressively in its offerings, instead of its sales force. Keep in mind that its sales organization is one of the less efficient of the SaaS space. For example, during 2018, LOGM spent $383 million in S&M, and is expected to add only $55 million of revenue during 2019, an efficiency of less than 15%.

In contrast, ZM is almost 10 times as efficient on its sales efforts. Off course, in the case of LOGM that has ~80% in gross retention rates, it is difficult to grow revenues without large expenditures in S&M. I will not compare LOGM with ZM on retention rates, because they report the ratio in opposite ways (LOGM with gross numbers, and ZM with net numbers). Although I can tell you that ZM features a net retention rate above 130%.

EBITDA for the quarter was $82.2 million (26% margin and down 12.5% Y/Y), and adjusted EBITDA was $109.3 million (34.5% margin and down 5%). See the earnings release for non-GAAP reconciliations.

Net income for the quarter was $5.1 million (1.6% margin and down 60% Y/Y), with a non-GAAP figure of $68.7 million (22% margin and but down only 5.8% Y/Y). Free cash flow was $64.6 million, up 12.5% Y/Y and a margin of 20.4%. And EPS for the quarter was $0.10 (non-GAAP $1.39).

In a continued effort to regain market share and boost revenue growth, LOGM launched a new version of GoToMeeting with a lower pricing structure. This version is expected to deliver a better video experience, alongside a simple and intuitive user experience.

The management says that these changes have generated positive early feedback from customers, prospects, and industry watchers. But it is early to arrive at conclusions about performance. For example, to see the effect on gross retention rates, which is the best indicator of product success, LOGM needs at least twelve months of data.

LOGM continues to pay a $0.325 quarterly dividend, that represents an annual yield of ~2%, as part of its 3-year capital return plan of $700 million in share repurchases and dividends. During the quarter, it returned $61 million to shareholders, including $16 million in dividends, and $45 million in share repurchases.

I wouldn't invest in a company with only 1.5% share of its TAM, which is returning cash to investors, instead of investing those funds to grab as much market share as it can, in the least time possible. In my opinion, either its industry growth prospects are decreasing, and the TAM is not as big as LOGM claims to be, or the management is losing the forest for the trees. Anyway, a capital return plan is a red flag.

Valuation Update

With the revenue growth rate so depressed, valuing LOGM with a revenue multiple is not as meaningful as in previous years. See the chart below and compare the stock with some of its closest peers on revenue growth. The stock seems significantly undervalued from that perspective.

(YCHARTS)

From the peer group, only Oracle (ORCL) is growing at a lower rate than LOG, but ORCL is a huge company with stable revenues and earnings, alongside a steady dividend. Taking revenue growth into account, we can see that Cornerstone OnDemand (CSOD) and Automatic Data Processing (ADP) are growing at more than twice the speed of LOGM, so they deserve to trade at higher revenue multiples.

(YCHARTS)

Valuing the stock with an earnings multiple gives us a similar picture: CSOD and ADP with the highest readings, while LOGM and ORCL at the bottom, with very close numbers.

From this perspective, LOGM is entering value territory, and nowadays, investors seem to be focusing on value stocks. If LOGM is able to turnaround its negative revenue growth in the UCC and CES segments, and to maintain a steady growth rate (even a low rate), value investors could push this stock higher to as much as twice its current price.

Quarterly Takeaway

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.