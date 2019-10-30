The Asset Allocator: Cautiously Pessimistic (Podcast)

Summary

U.S. fund flows seem to be saying that investors expect a recession and market reversal.

Global economic growth is fizzling out and political tensions are always just a spark away from igniting.

The only thing that doesn’t agree with these trends is the stock market, which is probing new highs and begs the question as to whether it is wise to sell.

For those with the guts to stay invested at a time like this, the logical strategy is to buy the margin of safety offered by value stocks.

Seeking Alpha contributor Mario Glogovic notes that the valuation spread between value and growth stocks is at a multi-decade extreme.