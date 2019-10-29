Considering The Impact Of The Plastics Pushback On Sonoco

But Sonoco pointed to the global slowdown as having the greatest impact on its top line, which declined slightly.

Sonoco also reported Q3 2019 results in mid-October. It's only natural to contemplate whether the plastics pushback is causing an impact for the packaging solutions provider.

The negative impact from the disposal of plastics on our environment prompted action by several major CPG companies in October.

It's a worthwhile practice to keep an ear open to what's going on in the world - to see if a company in your stock portfolio might be impacted - perhaps positively, but, particularly negatively. For example, throughout the tariff threats, who hasn't been actively trying to figure out which stocks in their portfolio had exposure to China?

The theme rankling my feathers of late is the pushback on plastics. It's fueled an internal debate about whether my investment club should be reconsidering our investment in Sonoco (SON).

The Plastics Pushback

The negative impact from the disposal of plastics on our environment is not a new challenge. But, the awareness of the need for more action and less talk is certainly increasing. In January 2018, supermarket chain, Iceland Foods, announced it intended to eliminate plastic packaging from its private-label products by the end of 2023. It aimed to be the first major retailer in the world to accomplish the feat and may well have sparked the race. According to Packaging Insights, 2018 became the "tipping point".

"Packaging trends in 2018 were dominated by sustainability action, largely fueled by rising anti-plastic sentiment. It was a year that saw widespread bans on single-use plastic items, the announcement of The New Plastics Economy Global Commitment and the launch of the world's first plastic-free supermarket aisles in Amsterdam and London." (emphasis added)

On one side of the aisle, plastic is considered practical, efficient, cost-effective.

"Plastic packaging can deliver important sustainability benefits in terms of saving food waste by extending shelf-life, being resource efficient and enhancing product functionality. Indeed, a recently published US study identified plastics as the most environmentally-friendly packaging material in terms of energy use, water consumption, solid waste, greenhouse gas emissions, ozone depletion, eutrophication and acidification." (emphasis added)

And, if offsetting the food waste crisis when so many worldwide are malnourished isn't convincing enough, the pro-plastic side argues the environmental impacts are not actually as lopsided as published.

"The British Plastics Federation (BPF), which represents manufacturers across the plastics industry supply chain, and bills itself as the "most powerful voice in the UK plastics industry", rejected the criticism, claiming "it is important that brands, retailers and the general public do not think that 'plastic free' necessarily means 'better for the environment'. A BPF spokesman said: 'Plastic is extremely resource efficient and switching to alternative materials could result in an extra 61 million tonnes of CO2-equivalents being put into the atmosphere every year.'" (emphasis added)

On the other side of the aisle, images are vividly drawn.

According to several organizations attempting to map its size, the Great Pacific Garbage Patch is now more than twice the size of Texas. Experts estimate the accumulation of nearly 2 trillion pieces of plastic covers more than 600,000 square miles in the waters between California and Hawaii.

Or, visualize the claim in the New Plastics Economy report released in 2016 by the Ellen MacArthur Foundation.

"Given projected growth in production, in a business-as-usual scenario, by 2050 oceans could contain more plastics than fish (by weight)." (emphasis added)

To grasp the enormity of such a claim, it must be remembered Earth's oceans are still considered a frontier with dozens of new species discovered annually.

"The discovery of a whole new ocean zone, teeming with life, shows that there could be far more ocean species, and of greater variety than previously thought. There are more than 100,000 underwater mountains in seas across the globe yet less than 50 have been biologically sampled in detail. [This is] evidence of how little we know and how important it is to document this unknown frontier to ensure that its future is protected." (emphasis added)

Addressing the problem of plastics disposal through consumer recycling efforts has been determined to be a woefully lacking solution.

"Despite plastics impressive success in the packaging world, it has been poorly portrayed in the media for the damage it has caused to wildlife and human seafood supply chains, in addition to its poor global recycling record (6.9 billion tons of plastics waste - including packaging - has been produced since the 1950s of which an estimated nine percent was recycled)." (emphasis added)

Further complicating the issue, in 2018, China's National Sword policy changes limited the outlets for U.S. recycling companies. Facing the reality that recycling will not be a complete solution, some experts are now recommending a throttling of production.

"We can't recycle our way out of this problem. We have to buy less plastic, and we need American and other businesses to make less plastic." "To deal with the crisis…we've got to turn down the tap on production." (emphasis added)

Thus, single-use plastic has found itself in the crosshairs with plastic straws a recent target. The plastic straw topic is even surfacing in recent presidential debates. Ironically, the statistic frequently used to support the need to ban plastic straws is, reportedly, an unsubstantiated estimate from a fourth grader's project nearly a decade ago.

Nonetheless, the pushback on plastics continues to gain traction.

So far in October, announcements from global CPG (consumer packaged goods) companies regarding plastic packaging commitments have been aplenty.

Unilever (UL) is considered to be the first major CPG company to commit to a reduction in plastics packaging across its entire portfolio. By 2025, it intends to:

cut its use of virgin plastic by half,

increase the use of recycled plastic and

collect and process more plastic packaging than it sells.

"We are moving away from using single-use plastic packaging - that is, plastic made to be used only once. We have adopted an internal framework which is shaping our thinking and future innovation: less plastic, better plastic, and no plastic. We are among a growing number of brands, retailers and packaging companies to make plastic packaging commitments. But more needs to be done to make reusable, recyclable and compostable plastic normal. That begins by making it technically possible for all our plastic packaging to be reused or recycled - but it also means demonstrating that there are established, proven examples of it being commercially viable for plastics re-processors to recycle the material."

In 2018, Procter & Gamble (PG) set its 2030 goals inclusive of environmental sustainability.

"That's why we've included a plastics pledge in our 2030 goals. Internally, we're figuring out holistic solutions so that no P&G packaging finds its way to the ocean."

In October, it launched a trial refill pod for its Olay Regenerist Whip moisturizer. The pod fits in the moisturizer jar and is made from recyclable polypropylene. The company estimates it will save 1 million pounds of plastic for every five million jars it sells.

Clorox (CLX) also introduced packaging targets in early October.

"By 2025, the consumer goods manufacturer seeks to make all its packaging 100% recyclable, reusable or compostable. And by 2030, they aim to reduce virgin plastic and fiber in packaging by 50%."

Clorox' targets do extend beyond plastics. For example, it plans to cut packaging by using plastic wrap instead of paperboard cartons for rolls of trash bags.

PepsiCo (PEP) also has a 2025 target to reduce the virgin plastic used in its beverage portfolio by 35%. In October, it introduced its first Green Bond. The $1 billion bond will fund projects focused on product packaging that are compostable, biodegradable and/or recyclable. Additionally in October, PepsiCo named its first Chief Sustainability Officer.

Last December, the largest global CPG company, Nestlé (OTCPK:NSRGF, OTCPK:NSRGY), was the first in the food industry to create a research institute to address packaging solutions.

"Our vision is a world in which none of our packaging ends up in a landfill or as litter. To achieve this we introduce reusable packaging solutions and pioneer environmentally friendly packaging materials. The Nestlé Institute of Packaging Sciences enables us to create a strong pipeline of sustainable packaging solutions for Nestlé products across businesses and markets."

This institute will focus on developing "refillable or reusable packaging, simplified packaging materials, recycled packaging materials, high-performance barrier papers as well as bio-based, compostable and biodegradable materials".

Since Sonoco provides diversified packaging solutions globally, it's only natural to contemplate whether its business is seeing any impact from the pushback on plastics.

Sonoco

Sonoco's solutions meet both consumer and industrial needs. Packaging formats on the consumer side include rigid paper containers, rigid plastics and flexible packaging. On the industrial side, it provides both packaging and protective solutions. It reports in four segments - Consumer Packaging, Display & Packaging, Paper & Industrial Converted Products and Protective Solutions.

Sonoco is also a Dividend Champion, meaning it has increased its dividend annually for at least 25 years. Its current track record is 37 consecutive years. For the past five years, the average annual dividend growth rate is just over 5%. Sonoco takes great pride in its 93-year track record of returning to shareholders through dividends and share repurchases. Through 2020, the company intends to continue to make double-digit annual total return a priority.

Sonoco reported 2019 third quarter results on October 17th. Even though the company was impacted by the slowing global economy on the top line, it delivered solid results on the bottom line.

Net sales in the quarter declined slightly year-over-year from $1.36 billion to $1.35 billion. For the first three quarters, net sales tallied a slight improvement from $4.04 billion in 2018 to $4.07 billion.

On the bottom line, earnings per diluted share in the third quarter improved 26.4% year-over-year from $0.72 to $0.91. Year-to-date, the bottom line improved 4.3% from $2.34 in 2018 to $2.44 per diluted share.

"Results in the first nine months of the year benefited from earnings from acquisitions, productivity improvements, cost controls and a slightly positive price/cost relationship which more than offset lower volume mix and the negative impact of foreign exchange." Source

As shown, of the beneficial factors, Sonoco's focus on improving productivity and controlling costs had the greatest impact.

"By focusing our business on the areas which we can control, we continue to drive margin expansion as each of our four business segments report gains in operating profit as compared to last year."

Source

Regarding the top line, Sonoco pointed to the global slowdown as having the greatest impact.

"Our customers are tightening inventories and closely watching new orders with expectations for slower demand."

It downplayed an impact from the pushback on plastics. First, it noted the majority of its flexible and rigid consumer products are not single use. And then, it noted much of its plastic packaging is for industrial and medical applications.

Realistically, Sonoco is not likely to be an advocate for the complete elimination of plastic.

"I think people are starting to recognize there's a lot more to this issue than simply saying, 'We must stop'."

Consistently, it has chosen to focus on the role of plastic in addressing the issue of nearly $1 trillion in food waste globally. But, on the subject of sustainability, it did set its own 2025 goals in August, 2018. Source

Rather, Sonoco will more likely be a proponent of deciding reasonably even though that has not always been its experience with customers.

"The only other one that I can think of in terms of having a direct impact on us has been in Europe, where amazingly enough, a European [company] took 100% recyclable plastic construct, put it into a fiber poly coated material that is not recyclable."

Investors should expect Sonoco to be guided by its mission and purpose, "Better Packaging. Better Life".

In May, 2019, a joint venture between Cascades and Sonoco launched an expansion at its Birmingham Alabama plant. The facility is now capable of producing a water-based functional coating solution making take-out containers recyclable, repulpable and compostable.

"This technology is the result of listening to our customers, listening to consumers, listening to the marketplace, then working to create something that solves a problem and fills a need."

In September 2019, Sonoco introduced its EnviroSense line of sustainable packaging. The line includes:

cans made from 100-percent recycled paperboard,

rigid plastic packaging containing post-consumer recycled content,

mono-material flexible pouches that are recyclable, and

innovative packaging made from agricultural fibers.

Source

Considerations

Certainly, an investor who opposes the ongoing acceptance and usage of plastics has the right to consider Sonoco an inappropriate investment.

But, for others similar to my investment club, the point may not be whether one considers plastic packaging acceptable or reprehensible. Even the New Plastics Economy Global Commitment, launched in 2018, isn't advocating the elimination of plastic but, instead, supports innovation and responsibility.

"In a new plastics economy, plastic never becomes waste or pollution."

Rather, it would be more appropriate to judge whether Sonoco will be able to continue to innovate and provide packaging solutions in the face of a global pushback on specific resources. This is the stance I'll urge my investment club to discuss and adopt.

Disclosure: I am/we are long SON,UL,PG,CLX,NSRGY. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I belong to an investment club that owns shares in UL,PG,CLX,NSRGY and SON.