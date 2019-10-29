What Drove Comerica Up Is Now Weighing It Down

Comerica looks undervalued by every approach I use, but the practical issue of six quarters of negative PPOP should not be ignored.

Comerica's asset sensitivity was a major earnings driver when rates were going higher, and it's now the primary headwind as the bank has few offsetting drivers.

It's hard enough for banks to position themselves optimally for one part of the rate cycle; getting both sides right is vanishingly rare, and so it is with Comerica (CMA). It's easy to find fault now with this bank's failure to position its balance sheet for an eventual switch from tightening to easing, but few were calling for that when Comerica's asset-sensitive balance sheet was driving double-digit core PPOP growth. What's more, a lot of the things the bank did right in recent years, including capital optimization and its successful GEAR UP expense-reduction program, have more or less robbed the bank of levers to use now to offset spread compression on this still highly rate-sensitive balance sheet.

Comerica's valuation seems to be pricing in mid-single-digit short-term earnings erosion and low single-digit long-term core earnings erosion, and I think that's harsh. Likewise, the shares trade below 9x my forward EPS estimate, which is a double-digit discount to its peer group. I can see how that would appeal to value-driven investors, but I'd also note that Wall Street demands growth and Comerica could well be looking at no PPOP growth until early in 2021, leaving the shares in "value trap" limbo.

Better Than Expected, For What Good It Does

Although Comerica did better than expected in the third quarter, it doesn't amount to much relative to Wall Street concerns about such poor prospects for PPOP growth. Revenue beat expectations by about 1% and expenses were slightly better, driving a small (about 3%) beat at the core PPOP line. Comerica gave some of that back through higher provisioning, though, and the core EPS beat was just $0.03 a share.

Revenue rose 1% yoy on a core basis and declined 1% qoq, with spread income falling 2% yoy and 3% on 7bp of yoy and 15bp qoq of spread compression. Fee income rose 1% yoy and 2% qoq, helped by 10% yoy / 3% qoq card fee growth. Expenses fell 1% yoy and rose 3% qoq, with a very solid sub-52% core efficiency ratio (that was slightly better than expected). While core PPOP was better than expected, it still declined more than 1% yoy and about 5% qoq. Tangible book value per share rose 6% yoy and 2% qoq.

Limited Loan Growth And More Spread Compression Is Coming

Comerica posted 5% yoy loan growth, which was pretty solid on a comparative basis, but average loan balances were flat on a sequential basis, with weaker C&I trends canceling out some growth in commercial real estate balances. Yields declined 17bp on a qoq basis, which wasn't great, but not so far out of line.

Comerica did generate some deposit growth, with average balances up a little more than 1% on a qoq basis. Although average non-interest-bearing deposit balances declined sharply on a year-over-year basis (down 10%), the flat qoq performance was fine. Even so, total deposit costs crept up 3bp qoq, highlighting the rock-and-a-hard-place squeeze Comerica is in now with its low-cost deposit base unlikely to improve enough to offset the yield pressures.

Credit quality was a mixed bag, Comerica's non-performing asset ratio is still good, but the bank does have some problematic energy credits and the provisioning expense was higher than expected this quarter.

Relative Few Options To Drive Better Results

For 2020, Comerica management guided to loan growth at or above U.S. GDP growth, and management likewise indicated that they're not expecting a "lower for longer" rate cycle. Management did add another $1 billion in swaps, but I'm concerned that they are underestimating the magnitude of future rate pressure and possibly overestimating their loan growth potential. Should the U.S. economy slow further, "GDP-plus" loan growth won't amount to much, and that spread pressure will squeeze harder.

There's also not much Comerica can do within its business mix. Comerica's strong core deposit franchise with a very high non-interest bearing mix (only a handful of peers like Zions (ZION) and Cullen/Frost (CFR) are similarly positioned) is normally a positive, as it reduces the bank's cost of funds, but it also means there's less room for funding costs to decline. Comerica's loan book is also already skewed toward C&I to a higher-than-normal degree, and the bank doesn't have a very robust fee-generating operation. The success of the GEAR UP program has brought Comerica to a top spot among its size peers in terms of efficiency ratio, and the company has likewise largely optimized its capital structure. With that, there's just not much left in the tool box to offset the expected rate pressures that Comerica will face in the coming quarters (I believe NIM could trough at around 3.1% versus this quarter's 3.5% result).

The Outlook

I haven't made too many large scale changes to my modeling assumptions, and I'm still looking for roughly 2% of annualized earnings contraction over the next five years (with the big hit coming next year) and minimal growth over the next 10 years. Even so, the shares seem to be pricing in even greater contraction - something more on the order of mid-single-digit annualized contraction over the next five years and 2% to 3% annualized contraction over the next decade. I realize these sound like small differences, but they add up quickly for highly-leveraged businesses like banks.

I also believe that Comerica is too cheap by ROTE-T/BV and P/E approaches. Comerica trades well below what would otherwise appear to be an historically "fair" multiple of 15% ROTCE in 2020, and the shares likewise trade at a double-digit P/E discount to its peer group.

The Bottom Line

I've been doing this long enough to appreciate that valuation only gets you so far, and Comerica's poor near-term PPOP growth prospects are going to be an ongoing headwind for the share price. I suppose patient investors may be attracted by the apparent fundamental valuation disconnect, and contrarians may be attracted by the souring sell-side sentiment on the name, but investors considering Comerica should be prepared to have to wait for their upside.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.