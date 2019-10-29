Chi-Med: A Great Buy At Current Price

The company is one of the top five companies in China that focuses on the R&D of innovative cancer drugs.

Two sell-offs by CK Hutchison, the biggest shareholder, led to a recent decline. It is aiming to de-consolidate HCM and is temporary.

Company Overview

Chi-Med (HCM) was founded in 2000, funded by the HK conglomerate CK Hutchison ((OTCPK:CKHUY); SEHK:00001). It began by recruiting high-level professionals who had overseas experience, including its CEO Christian Hogg, Co-founder Dr. Samantha Du, and CSO Dr. Weiguo Su. Today, all members of the Board of Directors have overseas experience.

In over 10 years of research and development, the company has initiated trials around the world, including the United States, Canada, Europe, Australia, and Korea besides its extensive work in China. The company has a strategy of rooting in China but innovating for the global market. This is similar to the strategy of BeiGene (BGNE). The company focuses on oncology drugs and autoimmune drugs, with eight candidates in the pipeline. Fruquintinib was approved in China in 2018. The company says two of its major drugs, Surufatinib and Savolitinib, are likely to submit NDAs in China in 2019 and 2020, which means they are likely to be launched in 2020 and 2021. The company has also built a GMP certified factory in Suzhou, China, where it manufactures Fruquintinib.

Besides its innovative platform, the company has a cash generator, the Commercial Platform, which includes joint ventures (JVs) with Shanghai Pharma Group, Sinopharm Group, and Guangzhou Pharma Holdings. The commercial platform has 2,500 sales representatives, which sell over 200 drugs, and about 90% of sales comes from its top 10 drugs, including the She Xiang Bao Xin pill and Banlangen, which are famous in Chinese households. The commercial platform has had a stable annual growth of about 15% for past five years. The commercial platform is intended for bringing in cash and for promoting and selling the oncology drugs that Chi-Med develops. Figure 1 shows the structure of the Chi-Med Group.

Figure 1. Chi-Med's Group Structure. Source: Company Presentation

The company's eight drug candidates for development in China are shown in Table 1. Note that Chi-Med has partial rights to Fruquintinib and Savolitinib. The global development of Savolitinib is led by AstraZeneca (NYSE:AZN) and can also be found on AZN's webpage. Table 2 shows the five candidates for global development.

Table 1. Eight Drug Candidates in China Development. Source: Company Presentation.

Table 2. Five Drug Candidates in Global Development. Source: Company Presentation.

Pipeline

Savolitinib

In 2016, Chi-Med announced that it would contribute up to $50m, which is half of its US IPO proceeds, to support the joint development of the pivotal global Phase III study of SAVOIR in c-Met-driven papillary renal cell carcinoma (PRCC). If Savo was indicated for use with PRCC, Chi-Med would receive a 5-percentage point increase in the tiered royalty rate for global sales (excluding China) of Savolitinib sales across all indications. This showed Chi-Med's confidence that Savolitinib will be indicated for PRCC.

However, the trial did not turn out as expected. Late in 2018, the SAVOIR trial was suspended. That study was in comparison with Sutent by Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) in MET-driven metastatic PRCC patients. One reason for the suspense could be lack of efficacy comparing to Sutent, the other was some potential synergy appeared from the combination of Savolitinib (Savo) and Imfinzi trial (CALYPSO). CALYPSO study was initiated in 2016 and the data were disclosed in ASCO 2019: in 41 evaluable patients, who were either vascular endothelial growth factor-treatment naïve or refractory, 11 patients (27%) achieved responses (all partial) on the combination. For 15 patients (39%) the disease was stabilized.

I estimate that the combination of Savo and Imfinzi has a 40% probability of success based on the current data, and I include this probability in the valuation.

There are two trials of Savo that are likely to succeed: a study in China of monotherapy in MET Exon 14 deletions of Non-Small Cell Lung Carcinoma (NSCLC) and a global trial of Savo combined with Tagrisso in NSCLC (SAVANNAH & TATTON)

The MET Excon 14 deletion NSCLC trial in China has shown great efficacy in its Phase II clinical trial presented in 2019 AACR. According to the investigators, of 31 patients, 12 had confirmed partial responses (PR); 4 patients had newly reported, yet to be confirmed, PRs; for 10 the disease was stabilized; 2 had disease progression, and 3 were efficacy non-evaluable because of early discontinuation. The tumor change of the 31 evaluable patients is shown in Figure 2. Moreover, since no other drug is ahead of Savo in China in this indication, the probability of success I give to this indication in China is 95%.

Figure 2. Presentation of Savolitinib treatment on MET Exon 14 deletion NSCLC clinical trial on AACR, Source: Boluo

It is estimated that 2-3% of major tumor patients have MET Exon 14 deletion. I estimate that there are approximately 50,000 patients in China and 150,000 patients in the world each year that have MET Exon 14 deletion based on Table 3. Thus, Savo could yield ~$400 million in NSCLC in peak sales in China each year. The total of all indications could be ~$640 million in peak sales in China.

Table 3. Patients in MET driven tumors. Source: Company Presentation.

The Savolitinib + Tagrisso (Osimertinib) in both of its TATTON and SAVANNAH studies are also very promising. These two are funded and led by AZN. According to an interview with Dr. Sequist, it is the first trial in the world that is using MET and EGFR combinations for the patients that have biomarker signatures.

The TATTON study, presented at the 2019 AACR, yielded an ORR of 52% in the patient group with T790M Negative (Figure 3), and an ORR of 25% in MET positive and Post Tagrisso or 3rd Gen TKI patients (Figure 4). As Dr. Sequist said, it was generally tolerable.

Figure 3. Savolitinib + Tagrisso trial on T790M Negative patients. Source: Company Presentation.

Figure 4. Savolitinib + Tagrisso on 3rd Gen TKI Resistance Patients, Source: Company Presentation.

Table 4 presents TATTON trial data since 2017. The ORRs are consistent over the years.

Table 4. Savolitinib + Tagrisso NSCLC data summary. Source: Vantage

The rationales that the Savo can treat Iressa and Tagrisso resistant patients is shown in Figure 5. Tagrisso could treat Iressa-resistant patients, as it addresses the T790m mutations where 45% of resistance comes from. If patients build resistance from using Tagrisso, C-MET Inhibitors such as Savo could treat those patients, as 30% of the Tagrisso resistant patients are MET driven.

Figure 5. MET+Driven Resistance Patients in NSCLC. Source: Company Presentation

Savo has two main competitors in the global marketplace, Capmatinib and Tepotinib (see Table 5). Capmatinib, developed by Novartis/Incyte, already had a breakthrough therapy designation in September 2019, and Novartis (NYSE:NVS) plans to submit a regulatory filing in 2019Q4. The ORRs are very comparable. Both Capmatinib and Tepotinib are ahead of Savo in the global trials, so Savo would not be the first-in-class. However, the Savo + Tagrisso combination is likely to be approved, so I give it 60% POS in the NSCLC global trial.

Table 5. Competitive landscape of C-MET inhibitor in the global market. Source: Company Presentation

Fruquintinib

Fruquintinib was launched for 3L colorectal cancer indication in 2018H2 in mainland China and failed in the 3L NSCLC in 2018Q4. In combination with paclitaxel, it is undergoing a Phase III trial in gastric cancer in China.

The VEGFR TKIs market is very competitive (see Table 6). Fruquintinib was launched in 2018H2 but has not been included in the National Reimbursement Drug List. I estimate that it will be included in the National Reimbursement Drug List later this year since it has no disadvantage over the other domestic innovative drugs on the list. If it is included, it could give a significant revenue boost to Chi-Med.

Table 6. Drugs comparable to Fruquintinib in China. Shown in million USD.

Indications Company Launched Time 2019H1 Sales ($m) Cumulative Sales ($m) Inclusion of NRDL? Anlotinib NSCLC (3L) Sino Biopharm (HK: 01177) 2018H1 182 322 Yes Apatinib Gastric Cancer (3L) Hengrui (CN:600276) 2014H2 172 699 Yes Icotinib NSCLC (1L to 3L) Beta Pharma (CN:300558) 2011H2 106 840 Yes Regorafenib CRC (3L) Bayer (OTCPK:BAYRY) 2018H1 40 66 Yes Fruquintinib CRC (3L) Chi-Med 2018H2 11 13 No

Anlotinib, developed by Sino Biopharm has had sales growth beyond expectations since its launch in 2018H1; it has reached $182 million in 2019H1. It is estimated that Anlotinib could reach $420 million in sales in China this year. Because of the significant market share that Anlotinib captures, I estimate that Fruquintinib would have a moderate peak sale of ~$150 million in CRC and ~$180 million for gastric cancer. I estimate the probability of success in gastric cancer at 70%.

Chi-Med signed with Eli Lilly on the new 2018 amendment, in which Chi-Med would have royalties of 15-29% of sales in Fruquintinib, and 30%-40% of sales in certain provinces where Chi-Med would contribute to promotional activities. For each indication approved, Chi-Med could receive a milestone payment of $20 million, which I include in the valuation. Other than this, Chi-Med owns the global rights to Fruquintinib.

Surufatinib

In the ESMO conference this year, Surufatinib showed its registration trial data for its 198 Non-pancreatic NET patients in China, in which PFS vs. Placebo is 9.2 months vs. 3.8 months (see Figure 6). It triggers the endpoint of this trial in China. The company says that it will submit its NDA later this year. Out of this monotherapy, the company also collaborates with the PD1 from Innovent Biologics ((OTCPK:IVBIY); SEHK:01801)

Figure 6: The Surufatinib Registration Trial Data, Source: Company Presentation

It is estimated that there are 300k patients with NET in China, of which 80% are non-pancreatic NET and 20% are pancreatic NET (see Table 7). There are about 141k patients with NET in the United States, of which 90% are non-pancreatic and 10% are pancreatic NET. As seen in Table 8, there are very few drugs to treat N-pNET and NET patients, and Surufatinib has better efficacy than Sutent. I forecast a 4% penetration rate. At $20k per patient per year, this will give the company $200m peak sales in China in N-pNET.

Table 7. Chinese NET Patients, Source: Company Presentation.

Table 8. US NET Treatment Landscape, Source: Company Presentation.

Company Risks

Like other companies that have their main pipelines on target therapies, the Chi-Med faces the risk of the emergence of gene therapy or immune therapy, which could shorten the lifespan of target therapies.

Also, the company strategy in these years leans more toward the development of its current pipelines. In the last two years, there has been no announcement of a new co-development deal with large pharma companies. In the competitive market in China, many small biopharma companies chose to co-develop or license deals with large pharma companies, such as BeiGene with Celgene (NASDAQ:CELG), Innovent Biologics with Eli Lilly (NYSE:LLY), and Zai Lab with Tesaro (NASDAQ:TSRO). These have been very successful and helped raise their stock prices. This is especially the case with BeiGene, whose stock price jumped 50% in a week when it announced the deal with Celgene. The increased stock price could be used to fuel the growth of their companies in return. Missing the opportunity for big deals could make Chi-Med be surpassed by other companies in the competitive market in China.

The valuation analysis below showed that the company has a value of $1.5 billion from its global commercialization (see Table 9). This represents 1/3 of its total valuation. If the global trials, for any reason, are not successful, the stock price will be hurt. However, the company is building its access to the global market, and if the global trials are successful, it gains a significant advantage among Chinese companies and it may have future M&A opportunities with other companies trying to market their drugs on the global market.

Valuation

Table 9. Valuation Summary, in million USD

Fruquintinib Peak Sales Estimate Total NPV POS Adjusted NPV Note: CRC (CHINA) 150 113 100% 113 ~25% Royalty Rate CRC (Global) 200 600 30% 180 Full Right Gastric (CHINA) 180 135 70% 95 ~25% Royalty Rate Gastric (Global) 200 600 30% 180 Full Right Milestone Payment 20 70% 14 Each LCI receives $20 million Total 581 Savolitinib NSCLC (CHINA) 400 480 95% 456 30% Royalty Rate NSCLC (Global) 1500 900 60% 540 ~15% Royalty Rate RCC (CHINA) 80 96 80% 77 30% Royalty Rate RCC (Global) 500 300 40% 120 ~15% Royalty Rate Gastric (CHINA) 160 192 50% 96 30% Royalty Rate Gastric (Global) 700 500 40% 200 ~15% Royalty Rate Milestone Payment 200 50% 100 $95 million milestone in R&D, several hundred million in commercial milestones (undisclosed) Total 1,589 Surufatinib Non-Pancreatic NET (CHINA) 200 600 95% 570 Full Right Non-Pancreatic NET (Global) 250 750 30% 225 Full Right Pancreatic NET (CHINA) 50 150 50% 75 Full Right Pancreatic NET (Global) 65 195 30% 59 Full Right Total 929 Net Income P/E NPV Commercial Platform 57 21 1,197 Forecast $57 million in NI in 2019 Net Cash 200 Total 4,495

For Fruquintinib and Surufatinib, I forecast that the Adjusted Net Value = 3*Peak sales*royalty rate, as these areas will be more competitive. Their lifespan could be shorter than C-MET, for which I used 4*Peak Sales*royalty rate. For the commercial platform, I used a general 21 P/E, based on the comparable companies in China (shown in Table 10).

Table 10. Commercial Platform Comparables. Source: Company Presentation

Recent Headwinds

The company's stock price declined after each of the following incidents:

On April 15, 2019, the company announced that it is planning its HK listing, and it disclosed that its biggest shareholder, CKHH, intends to reduce its position from 60.2% to below 50% through the listing. The stock price declined from US$31/ADS since then.

On June 28, 2019, the company announced that CKHH would sell 12,000,000 American Depositary Shares (ADSs) of Chi-Med at a price of US$24/ADS ("Offering"). After the sell-off, CKHH holds approximately 51.1% of Chi-Med. The sell-off caused an immediate price drop, from $31/ADS to $22/ADS in a day.

On September 30, 2019, the company announced that CKHH would sell 1.3% of Chi-Med to reduce its holdings from 51.1% to 49.9%, at a price of US$17.65/ADS. The decrease was aimed at de-consolidating Chi-Med, so the loss would not flow to CKHH. The market is likely worried that a future sell-off by CKHH is possible. However, CKHH's director, Canning Fok, stated, "We firmly believe in its growth potential and plan to maintain a significant shareholding in Chi-Med as an investment for the long term". Also given the net current asset of $12 billion of CKHH, the liquidity of CKHH is robust, so a future sell-off is not likely.

In addition, the company is still preparing its Hong Kong IPO, and the offer size could be $200m to $500m. This could be the biggest halt for its stock price, as the market tends to wait for the listing price before it acts. Once the listing is clear, the company stock price will recover, similar to the experience of Zai Lab (ZLAB) after its secondary offering.

Insider Purchases

In 2017Q3, the company had significant insider purchases by its management team, disclosed in the 6K dated from June 16, 2017 to August 31, 2017.

The insider purchase disclosures included its CEO Mr. Simon To, who purchased approximately 63k shares between 6/16 and 8/31, representing a total cost of US$1.5 million at a price ranging from $21/ADS to $25/ADS; Ms. Edith Shih, its Non-executive Director and Company Secretary, who purchased approximately 61k ADS and 10k ordinary shares; and other insider purchases by members of its BOD.

Final Thoughts and Conclusion

The recent decline of the share price could be explained by the biggest shareholders' sell-offs and its upcoming HK IPO. However, the fundamentals of the company did not change. The effects of the sell-offs and HK IPO are deemed to be temporary and would be cleared soon.

Chi-Med is one of the top five innovative oncology drug companies in China. Of all the pharma companies in China, there are very few that have the ability to launch innovative oncology drugs in the global marketplace, and Chi-Med could be one of the first to do this (given the current data on Savolitinib and Surufatinib). The other two companies are Hengrui and BeiGene, but they are fairly expensive.

Looking 10-20 years from now, we are likely to see Chinese pharma companies export the drugs overseas, and the first ones that market drugs successfully overseas will have a significant advantage. This will significantly help the stock price, access to the talent pool, and future possible M&A opportunities. The long-term prospect is positive.

In the next one to two years, Surufatinib and Savolitinib are very likely to be marketed in China, which serves as a strong catalyst. Also, based on my forecast valuation of $4.5 billion vs. its current market cap of $2.7 billion, I give a "Buy" rating on Chi-Med.

Disclosure: I am/we are long ZLAB. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.