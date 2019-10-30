3 REITs That Are Recognized By Their Powerful Scale Advantage

A company’s low cost of capital allows it to simultaneously acquire the highest quality properties that provide favorable long-term returns, while also creating meaningful near-term earnings growth.

What you ideally want to look for is a business that can keep increasing those payouts as time goes on.

Scalability is a positive when it comes to any dividend-paying stock.

They say it’s all in the intro. That you have to capture readers’ attention right away if you’re going to capture them at all.

In which case, I have to hand it to Fortune contributor Alex Taussig. His opening line to “How to Know If Your Business Will Scale” – a piece written and published in 2011 – is quite catchy. Better yet, it stays interesting, not to mention helpful, from there.

Here’s how it begins:

“Venture capitalists can ask a lot of dumb questions. Well, maybe “dumb” is the wrong word. “Repetitive” is probably more accurate. How many times do you have to explain how you acquire users, how big your market is, or what the competitive response will be to your product? It can get pretty frustrating… “I think conference panels exacerbate this frustration, especially those “lightning pitches” during which judges instantly critique a business plan they know almost nothing about. I’d estimate that 90% of the questions judges ask on these things are the same 10 questions. And the one that is always included is: “How do you scale?”

Repetitive question or not, there’s a reason why it’s so frequently asked. It’s just that important in a startup context.

Yet, as Taussig goes on to note, “This question is almost never answered properly.”

Photo Source

Scalability Defined

Here’s the main reason why it’s so very possible to get unhelpful answers to the question. It’s because business scale isn’t as clearly defined as it could be.

And that’s a shame, especially when it comes to startups.

For that matter, it’s also a major shame when it comes to real estate investment trusts, or REITs. Cost of capital – how much money is needed to keep a company running as-is – and scale are the two most important competitive advantages a REIT can have.

So let’s get busy defining the latter.

At the risk of stating the absolute obvious, running a business is expensive. And starting up a business is even more so.

There are so many more people to pay and extra expenses involved to get it up and running. For instance, there are one-time purchases for equipment and office furniture, legal consultations, website design…

The list easily goes on from there.

But as a company continues on down the line, many of those costs are supposed to level off. Things get into a groove, where everyone knows what they’re doing, when they’re doing it, and how much they’re doing it for.

Many companies can and do operate just fine that way. They’re content to get to a certain size and stay that way, with no real desire to go further.

That’s not an insult to them. As Taussig wrote, there are plenty of entirely admirable business entities out there that don’t want to grow any bigger.

Moreover, they don’t need to. It would cost too much for them to do so. Either that, or it wouldn’t make a dent one way or the other in their bottom line.

In which case, why bother?

No. Really. Think about it. It just doesn’t make sense that way.

When Big Is Better

Taussig does a great job of explaining exactly why it doesn’t always make sense to grow a business.

“Imagine that you are a service-based business who has just a new client. You increased your revenue by signing that client, but now you don’t have the resources available to fully serve them. So you hire a new employee to help your business manage the workload more effectively. “Yes, your business may be growing. But it isn’t scaling. Although you grew your revenue when you signed on a new client, you also increase your expenses at the same rate. The reality is, if every sale you make requires the same amount of time and effort as the previous sale, then your business model is not scalable.”

That’s why truly big isn’t always better in the business world.

With that said, it usually is in the investment part of that sphere.

Fortunately then, there are other companies out there that actually manage to lower their operating costs as they expand. And that means that revenue goes up in the process.

Which we definitely want when it comes to REITs.

Actually, scalability is a positive when it comes to any dividend-paying stock. What you ideally want to look for is a business that can keep increasing those payouts as time goes on.

Year, after year, after year.

To do that though, it has to grow year after year after year. This only makes sense.

That growth can come from offering whole new services, developing whole new products, or creating all new platforms. Or, in the case of REITs, constructing all new buildings.

It also can come from acquisitions, saving on time and possibly money too by grabbing up properties from the competition.

Properties… or the competitors themselves.

Photo Source

Really Big REIT News

The best-positioned REITs with the most growth-focused management (and most cost-focused accountants to balance them out) are usually up for some strategic merger and acquisition activity.

We just got big news on that front earlier this week, in fact – news that came out of the blue for even many hard-core REIT analysts.

As Bloomberg reports, “it’s the year of the warehouse mega-deal” as “two of the largest players are running from the pack.” Specifically, Blackstone Group (BX) and Prologis (PLD) “are locked in an Amazon-fueled acquisition battle, gobbling up U.S. warehouse space in a bid to profit from rising consumer demand for fast shipping.”

Yesterday Prologis announced it was acquiring Liberty Property Trust (LPT) in an all-stock deal valued at about $12.6 billion. Prologis said it was selling about $3.6 billion in assets (~$2.8 billion worth of non-strategic logistics assets, and $700 million of office buildings).

Prologis expects immediate synergies of $120 million that's anticipated to drive core FFO per share of $0.10-$0.12. In addition, the company believes that “after stabilization, sales, and redeployment of capital, another $0.04 of core FFO accretion is anticipated.”

Jefferies is bullish on the deal and sees "significant accretive and potential revenue synergies" and agrees with management's estimate for $.10 to $.12 of immediate accretion.

Total Assets and Total Debt

Source: FAST Graphs

The fuel for Prologis is the impressive cost of capital that's generated by the A- rated credit metrics and sound risk management practices. During Q3-19 the company issued $2.8 billion of debt (primarily in euro) at a weighted average fixed interest rate of under 1% and a weighted average term of more than 14 years. Prologis maintains significant investment capacity of around $11.7 billion of liquidity.

The equity multiple is even more impressive. Prologis now trades at 26.4 P/FFO with a dividend yield of 2.47%. Since 2014 the company has grown FFO per share by around 12% annually, and is on pace to grow by around 9% in 2019. The current enterprise value is over $70 billion

Source: FAST Graphs

The next big mover and shaker in the REIT sector is Realty Income (O). I just finished an article on the company explaining that “the fundamentals of the business itself have rarely been stronger. The balance sheet remains strong (one of less than 10 REITs with two “A” ratings), 2020 AFFO/sh growth rates (per consensus) are more than 6%, and the 3.4% dividend yield remains well covered.”

Over the years, Realty Income has built an impressive mousetrap, driven by a highly disciplined management team that recognizes that being the low-cost provider is the secret to success. This is what drives the company’s investment decision making process and is the required “growth” component of equity returns.

Similar to Prologis, Realty Income also is rated A- by S&P, highlighting the important capital advantage it has as one of just eight REITs in America (out of 292) with A- or better credit ratings from two rating agencies (10-year debt cost is less than 3%).

Realty Income’s scale has allowed it to consider buying even larger amounts of potential properties, yet it remains as disciplined as ever, with 89% of deals coming from private deals (better terms) that management's decades of experience allow it to find.

A few month’s back Realty Income closed on its first European investment – a $530 million triple net lease deal with Sainsbury's (OTCQX:JSNSF) – and thanks to its bulletproof balance sheet, and exceptional access to low-cost capital and accretive equity issuances during periods of overvaluation, Realty Income’s cost of capital is just 3.7%.

Total Assets and Total Debt

Source: FAST Graphs

On the equity side, Realty Income is trading at premium pricing levels. Shares are now at $80.88 with a P/FFO multiple of 24.8x (average is 15.7x over 20 years). The dividend yield is now 3.4%. However, as I pointed out in a recent article,

“That 260-basis point spread (AFFO yield of 4.4%, and the 10-year yield is currently 1.8%) is right in line with recent historical averages, suggesting investors are not paying up for quality, predictability and good risk-adjusted returns.”

This means Realty Income is simply enjoying one of the industry's best investment spreads (cash yield on investment minus cash cost of capital) while taking some of the least amounts of risk with what it's buying. As Realty Income points out in its investor deck, “Low cost of capital is the most important competitive advantage in the net lease industry.”

Source: FAST Graphs

As I pointed out to Marketplace members (iREIT on Alpha) earlier this week

“Ventas (VTR) has done a great job diversifying its lines of business and geography, and we consider the latest SHOP numbers a “blip” and based on management’s track record, we believe the company is being overly cautious with forward-looking projections.”

Over the years, Ventas has transformed from a one-operator REIT into a highly diversified healthcare landlord. I have been covering the company for around 10 years and I have witnessed, firsthand, the transformation into an S&P 500 stalwart.

Keep in mind, the more recent pullback was related to a miss on SHOP (senior housing operating properties) in which SS NOI was -5.0%, and FY19 guidance was reduced to -4.5%, which implies -7.5% in Q4-19. Keep in mind that the U.S. results were -6.4% and the Canadian results were +4.7%.

Now, breaking it down further, Ventas began investing in Canada in around 2013 and now the company generates around 25% of its SHOP revenue in Canada. This means that of the 33% of SHOP revenue being generated, around 25% is from U.S. properties segment and 8% in Canadian SHOP.

But also remember that Ventas once had significant exposure in the skilled nursing sector, and in 2016 it opted to spin the higher risk portfolio in return for more durable sources of revenue, such as life science, medical office, and hospitals.

The way that Ventas has “built its mousetrap” is around strategic best-in-class partners, and while the “25% U.S. SHOP” properties are experiencing a delayed turnaround, the market is missing the remaining 75% of the growth story.

To be clear, senior housing has slowed, as the company said “it was going to see that the operators take more aggressive price actions in pursuit of occupancy” and is “evaluating actions at the Ventas level to improve SHOP performance, including selective dispositions and or capital investments.”

In recent years the acquisition of Lillibridge (for $5.3 billion) gave Ventas its first foot into the world of MOBs (medical office buildings) and more recently acquired Ardent Health Services, a leading hospital operator, for $1.4 billion in 2015.

In 2016 it bought Wexford, Life Sciences, a leading research facility operator, for $3.6 billion. Both moves were made to help accelerate its diversification away from senior housing (as noted above), which also has struggled due to oversupply and CMS policy changes.

Total Assets and Total Debt

Source: FAST Graphs

Ventas management has enjoyed a very good track record of risk management, and in fact, the company has one of the best balance sheets in the healthcare REIT sector.

In Q3-19 the company said that it had “extended average debt maturities to nearly seven years and managed interest rate risk via issuance of $650 million of 3% senior notes to 2030 which were used to retire $600 million of 4.25% notes due 2022.”

The company has an investment rating of BBB+ and would likely have an A rating if it was not invested in senior housing. I also want to point out that Ventas has either paid or maintained its dividend for 18 years in a row, and had it not been for the “freeze” in 2009, the company would be seven years away from Dividend Aristocrat status.

Now, up until recently Ventas was enjoying an equity premium, but the latest earnings results sparked a selloff (-11% as I write) due to the SHOP hiccup (results). We have since moved our recommendation back to “watchlist buy,” recognizing that the dividend is well covered and that the latest quarter was somewhat of an outlier (addressed by management on the earnings call).

Source: FAST Graphs

The Consolidators Thrive

A company’s low cost of capital allows it to simultaneously acquire the highest quality properties that provide favorable long-term returns, while also creating meaningful near-term earnings growth.

A higher stock price (lower cost) supports faster growth and a lower WACC allowing greater investment options. Of course, it’s obvious that this competitive advantage forces the company to be unwilling to sacrifice quality to generate wider spreads.

Source: iREIT

With attractive cost of capital advantages, all three REITs referenced in this article are able to achieve higher-quality margins manifested by dominating scale. We consider economies of scale to be a cost advantage, in which the growth is supported by highly disciplined balance sheet management, and this is an extremely critical element to our REIT scoring model named R.I.N.O. (REIT Indicator Numerically Optimized).

We believe there will be continued M&A action on the REIT sector. As I write this article, Digital Realty (DLR) just announced the acquisition of Interxion in a deal valued at $8.4 billion total enterprise value.

We suspect to see more activity with these three consolidators, and Realty Income is especially primed to takeout a REIT peer, perhaps its Spirit Realty (SRC) or Vereit (VER).

I know what you’re thinking, M&A is not a catalyst, but I can’t help myself from thinking about all of the potential combinations “when you have the powerful scale and cost of capital advantages” like these three REITs.

Author's note: Brad Thomas is a Wall Street writer, which means he's not always right with his predictions or recommendations. Since that also applies to his grammar, please excuse any typos you may find. Also, this article is free: Written and distributed only to assist in research while providing a forum for second-level thinking.

The Cat Is Out Of The Bag... Or Shall We Say, R.I.N.O. We are set to launch our new REIT scoring model we call R.I.N.O. that stands for REIT Indicator Numerically Optimized. Subscribers to iREIT on Alpha will get access to RINO and over 125 REITs screened by QUALITY and VALUE. Our research is powered by qualitative data analysis that provides a decisive edge to achieve superior portfolio results.

Sign up for the 2-Week Free Trial By Clicking Here Today

Disclosure: I am/we are long PLD, O, VTR. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.