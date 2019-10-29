AT&T: Behind Our Most Important Investing Advice

A huge rally in the stock is justified as we go behind the idea to look at performance metrics and future outlook.

At the time of this writing, AT&T (T) is trading higher following its highly anticipated Q3 earnings report. This report comes after we highlighted the stock as the most important investing advice we could give. The stock has rallied hard in the last few months, and we believe today's report and outlook justify the rally. The company is evolving. Major milestones such as the closing of the Time Warner deal are done. The company has started to really recognize its debt burden and begun to offload assets left and right, something we see as vital to the stock's success. All the while it has continued to compete as a global telecommunications giant known for its healthy dividend yield. It's a fantastic income name and, in our opinion, also serves as a wonderful name to compound in a tax-favored account for decades. In this article, we go a bit more behind the idea of owning this name and look to underlying performance. We are continued buyers because of strong performance. There are key strengths and weaknesses to be aware of, but, ultimately, we see earnings continuing to ramp up into the next decade.

Top-line pressure remains

Revenues had begun to flatten for the company in recent quarters until Time Warner's assets were brought under the AT&T umbrella. We are seeing the positive impact, but revenues in Q3 showed slight contraction from a year ago:

Source: SEC Filings, graphics by BAD BEAT Investing

All in all, our revenue expectations were slightly more liberal relative to the pack. Analysts covering the company were targeting a consensus of $45.07 billion. We were targeting $45.10 billion for this metric as we felt the impacts from the loss of video subscribers from struggling DirecTV and ongoing promotions in the wireless business would continue to show some resolve following a heavy quarter for pushing to get new customers. However, the posted result of $44.58 billion was well below estimates

So, what drove the top line? Well, declines in revenues from legacy wireline services, WarnerMedia, and domestic video were partially offset by growth in strategic and managed business services, domestic wireless services, and IP broadband. As the race to consolidate services continues, many are disconnecting from such services, including opting for AT&T owned HBO NOW. We had anticipated ongoing promos. The hit in video entertainment subscribers was higher than anticipated. In fact, AT&T lost 1,163,000 TV subs and lost 195,000 AT&T Now subs. That said, the group as a whole saw operating income and EBITDA growth. So, despite the subs number, performance was up.

There continues to be a shift from premium linear services to more economically priced video service or to competitors, consistent with the rest of the industry, and this has pressured video revenues. What we think continues to be largely ignored is the IP broadband revenue growth of 3.5% thanks to 318,000 AT&T Fiber sub gains. That is huge. We fully expect sub losses here to continue in 2020 in video but surmise the losses will slow. Driving further strength was wireless with 250,000 total adds, and there was particular strength in the U.S. and Mexico. Further, WarnerMedia saw gains through the entire segment. While the revenues overall came up short, earnings show continued expense controls.

Earnings performance

The bottom line saw nice growth, much of it from solid expense control, offsetting the revenue miss. EPS was up from last year's Q3, and surpassed. We were looking for $0.93, and this figure was beaten by a penny:

Source: SEC filings, graphics by BAD BEAT Investing

Earnings per share were expected to be around $0.92 by analysts. Our thought process to arrive at our estimate of $0.93 per share stemmed from changes in share count, well-managed expenses, while factoring in our slightly more liberal revenue expectations vs. the Street. As you can see, the actual earnings of $0.94 were strong. We believe this offset the Street's initial bearish reaction to the revenues. However, we think looking ahead, there are even more reasons to be bullish in 2020.

Moving forward on earnings

The drop in revenues on the video sub side remains painful. However, we continue to believe we can expect low single-digit revenue gains year to year. What is more important is watching the earnings figures. Well-managed expenses will help do this. We have stated many times that we expected earnings to ramp up into the next decade, and AT&T announced its three-year outlook which we believe justifies the recent stock action it could have been better to boost earnings.

First, as part of the plan, and something we have stated as key to EPS growth, we cannot forget the positive impact of share repurchases. Planned share repurchases will be averaging more than 3% per year for the next 3 years. As we move forward, we need to see the company continue to do all it can to cut expenses to protect the bottom line, but, of course, this has limits. In 2020, the company will actively review its portfolio and has stated "no major acquisitions", so that helps ease any debt concerns. Speaking of debt, the company plans to retire the entire acquisition debt from the Time Warner deal by 2022. That is winning in our opinion, as we think leverage is so critical. We continue to expect billions in asset sales to help reduce this leverage.

In conjunction with low growth in revenues, expenditure discipline, and share repurchases, we are targeting earnings growing to $4.50 in 2022. We are being a bit more conservative than management, which sees EPS up to $4.80 as possible. In either event, this is steady growth from 2020, which we see EPS of $3.70 as likely. With this understanding, we urge investors to keep a close watch on the impact to cash flows and dividend coverage moving forward. We believe the growing dividend is more than secure for years to come. Since this is an income name, this is what matters. Let us look more into operational cash, free cash flow, and the dividend payout ratio, which is critical.

Operational cash results

We were projecting strong cash from operations, and we are expecting them to be around $11.4-11.5 billion stemming from our revenue expectation of ~$45.1 billion. Operating cash flow came in at the lower-level of this estimate. Here is the three-year trend:

Source: SEC filings, graphics by BAD BEAT Investing

Operating cash flows had been flat-to-declining before Time Warner was brought in. We were not surprised at these results this quarter once we saw the revenue figure. We presume that cash from operations will also grow in the low single-digits moving going forward. Of course, with this measure coming in like this, it impacts free cash flows. Free cash flow is a vital metric for the dividend.

Free cash flow

Free cash flow is so critical to the dividend payment. We have been eyeing $27-28 billion for the year in free cash flow thanks to the boost from WarnerMedia. We expected free cash flows to exceed last year's pace significantly, and we were eyeballing $6.2-6.3 billion considering capex spending of $5.2-5.3 billion and operational cash of $11.4-$11.5 billion. We were once again not disappointed:

Source: SEC filings, graphics by BAD BEAT Investing

Looking ahead, we expect free cash to be strong in Q4, helping free cash flow reach $28 billion. This was down from last year, driven largely by the hits to revenue discussed above. Overall, increasing free cash flow has been a priority, and, of course, this higher free cash flow impacts the all-important dividend payout ratio.

The dividend payout ratio

Free cash flow impacts the dividend payout ratio. The dividend payout ratio is the most critical indicator to monitor and depends, of course, on how much is paid out in dividends vs. what is brought in for free cash flow. We continue to see a $0.04 annual dividend payment per share increase, so free cash flow needs to remain high or show some growth as well to keep the payout ratio safe. For this quarter, we were eyeballing a comfortable payout ratio under 60%. However, with the weaker top line, the payout ratio was just above 60, but still strong:

Source: SEC Filings, graphics by BAD BEAT Investing

As you can see, the dividend payout ratio remains very comfortable. There were times when the payout ratio exceeded 100%, and the target goal was in the 70% range. Right now, it looks like the ratio will be in the 50% range moving forward.

The dividend is so safe

Although the dividend has been hiked again and we do fully expect that the dividend will be hiked again, it is more than covered by free cash flow. While dividend hikes have a negative impact to the payout ratio in and of itself, if free cash flow comes in at $27-28 billion for the year, we project the payout ratio will remain comfortably under 60% for the year. This is a massive improvement from the old 2018 goal of staying around 70%.

The dividend has been raised like clockwork every year and we see this as continuing. We expect free cash flow to be around $28 billion and trickle higher in the following years. While the dividend hikes will have a negative impact to the payout ratio if free cash flow remains flat, we believe slow growth is likely in the coming years. At approximately $15 billion in dividends paid out this year, divided by $27-28 billion in free cash flow, we see a payout ratio of 54-56%. This is very safe. Dividend payments will need to grow by 33% at these free cash flow levels for us to be concerned ($20 billion in payouts, which would bring the payout ratio to back over 70%). Keep in mind, we are, of course, projecting another one penny per quarter increase come 2020, so that would only bump payouts by about $300 million. There is a lot of wiggle room.

Our take

This kind of outlook justifies the massive rally we have seen since we highlighted this as a must own. We highlighted it for the dividend reinvestment and compound growth aspects, as well as share appreciation potential. With the debt being paid down and a wise allocation strategy, we love the name still at $38. The dividend will be covered, easily. Own it.

