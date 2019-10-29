Comcast's Q3: Cash Flow Down, But Media Portfolio/Streaming Is The Story

Comcast (CMCSA) reported mostly solid earnings for the fiscal third quarter (with some exceptions, as I will discuss). The cable and content company keeps moving along with its story of cash-flow generation and long-term dividend potential as it navigates the new streaming world. Add to that the recent purchase of Sky, and you've got an interesting media scenario.

For me, the key part of the company is NBCUniversal, because content will eventually drive the streaming plans. There no doubt will be plays at exclusivity for certain library content (think stuff like The Office), but there will also be future original content that will likewise be exclusive, as well as content that continues to mine value from the traditional distribution system that Disney (DIS) currently favors and that is currently eschewed (for the most part) by the still-disruptive Netflix (NFLX): theatrical distribution with a fully-intact window before physical/digital release to retail/online, followed by porting to pay-TV and streaming.

Comcast continues to be a long-term buy after the current earnings report, even with the weak reaction on the day it was issued.

The Quarter

Comcast's adjusted bottom line of $0.79 in earnings per share was ahead by five pennies. Revenue of $26.8 billion was essentially in-line. The top line appreciated by over 20% and the bottom line increased 16%.

It was a quiet quarter for cash flow, as operational activities generated a decline of 13% to $5.2 billion. Free cash flow dipped well over 30% to $2 billion. According to the transcript, free cash was affected by sports rights involving the Sky asset. Sky obviously will affect the numbers for a while, but it should be noted that nine-month cash flow from operations was up 5% to $19.4 billion and free cash edged up over 3% to $10.9 billion. Would be great to see higher growth rates, but with these large numbers, sometimes you take what you can get.

As for the all-important customer relationships, CEO Brian Roberts highlighted that the metric is at 55 million. Of course, digging in, it becomes obvious that the company continues to be challenged by the cord-cutting entertainment consumer. The two/three-product residential households are down while the one-product base increased. The video and voice businesses saw declines while broadband (no surprise) expanded. Wireless also was a bright spot. Longtime shareholders will note that the company in the past heavily promoted the idea of the triple-play household and the value of such a bundle/customer. Now, broadband is the key delivery point for competitors to Comcast's multichannel video-distribution model.

Comcast Still Has Its Strengths

The company should not be counted out, however, as a long-term provider of robust cash flows and dividend payments based on Sky, NBCUniversal, and broadband. Also, the company intends on competing with Netflix and Disney in the streaming wars. NBCUniversal will be relied upon probably more strongly than it has been in the past since its development of content will be needed to cross-promote the upcoming streaming product called Peacock, which will have tiers dedicated to advertising and subscription.

NBCUniversal was not a standout performer this time around. However, the weakness was attributed to timing issues and tough year-over-year comparisons. CFO Michael Cavanagh highlighted a 27% decline in content licensing and other income as a key driver to the weak performance. Adjusted EBITDA was essentially flat at $2 billion. Over the last three quarters, adjusted EBITDA went up 4% to $6.8 billion, which smooths things out a bit. Filmed entertainment, which saw its revenue decline by 6% to $1.7 billion and its adjusted EBITDA go down well over 8% to $195 million in Q3, did better over the nine-month frame with an adjusted-EBITDA jump of over 33% to $742 million. The nine-month revenue for filmed entertainment did drop a little under 5% to $4.9 billion. According to the 10Q, the reason for the very positive change in income for the first three quarters can be sourced to a drop in operating costs across the board, including the sale of a business and, most notably, a higher round of amortization of production costs in the previous comparable period. Timing issues always happen with media companies because of variable content delivery schedules, and I go back and forth on that... personally, I think management teams in this industry should work harder in terms of filling any gaps that occur in distribution schedules and try to keep the growth going at all times, but that's probably too big of an ask.

Nevertheless, NBC and Universal Pictures are important for both the Peacock product as well as Sky. The current weakness of the segment doesn't change the thesis. Film slates and television programming will succeed and fail, franchises will flourish or fail to take off, and costs will rise and fall - it's simply the Hollywood business model in all of its vagaries. The bet is there will be more successes than failures; given the fact that NBC and its movie division consistently produce many hits such as Jurassic World, Get Out, and popular cartoons from DreamWorks Animation, shareholders can easily hold on to a long-term approach with the stock.

The Peacock subscription service is indeed the big wildcard for analysts. We don't know the details yet, but it will arrive in April next year and will have over 15,000 hours of content initially. According to comments made in the transcript by NBCUniversal CEO Stephen Burke, the company seems to understand that it doesn't have the head-start of Netflix or the content of Disney, or even the HBO of AT&T's (T) upcoming HBO Max. There are two things the company is counting on to get to subscriber-base scale: Comcast's 55 million customer relationships and the ability to use advertising as a way of subsidizing subscription costs. Content is important, but it won't be produced in a profligate manner since the company already has some scale with which to work. Here is an interesting quote from Burke:

We're also playing to our strengths. We happen to be part of a company that has 55 million video customers and is the biggest provider of television advertising in the United States. So we'll have a mix of originals, exclusive acquisitions like The Office and a lot of nonexclusive product as well. Importantly, we're going to keep selling to other companies. We -- if you take movies, for example, we plan to keep selling into the premium window. We're not taking all of our movies off of premium platforms like HBO or Sky or other platforms around the world."

I like the fact that the company looks at itself as an entity that can do two things at once - sell to other platforms while running a premium subscription/ad-supported service. On the premium window, though, I'll disagree slightly on the issue of dating product for distribution... I believe some movie releases should perhaps be near day-dated in relation to the first weekend, maybe a few-weeks-to-a-month out with the service. The first company to do that will have an edge in the streaming wars. I don't see why a blockbuster release from Universal can't (at least sometimes, depending on the project) show up on Peacock soon after it hits theaters. Yes, the multiplex chains will push back, but media concerns need to push back harder on that negotiation.

All of this plays into Comcast's long-term strengths. It's a marriage of platform (Xfinity) and content (NBCUniversal) that is blessed by brand equity.

Valuation/Conclusion

Overall, the SA quote system gives a low valuation rating to Comcast stock. In particular, the metrics related to sales and cash flow are unattractive. However, I like that the P/E on an adjusted, forward basis is lower than the sector P/E at 14.9 versus 16.7 (at the time of this writing). The dividend yield was also cited as being low, but over time, I expect it to grow given the company's history on quarterly payments.

Comcast's chart looks pretty good at the moment, but an investor doesn't buy based on this particular price action. The 52-week range ($32 - $47) is narrow and the stock could easily bounce up and down within that area. Comcast is one of those dollar-cost-average stocks you keep for a long while.

Still, with Peacock releasing next year, and with Sky still in its early stages of Comcast ownership, I believe management has growth opportunities at its disposal that will allow the shares to climb into higher ranges. Buying on pullbacks is also a good strategy here if you don't do the averaging technique.

One other note: going back to Universal Pictures, the studio, like Disney, has its own IP to draw upon for future value. I am looking for more investment/synergy here as well. Overall, Comcast has a lot of moving parts and will need to become more competitive against Disney and the rest. It has a very good shot at holding its own.

