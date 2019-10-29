Roche Tender Offer For Spark Could Represent 21.84% Annualized Return

Roche (OTCQX:RHHBY) acquiring Spark (ONCE) is probably the M&A nail biter of 19'. This deal got extended several times with an FTC second request underway. The terms of the deal also made it clear that Roche could walk under circumstances where asset divestitures were requested (a common way to deal with objections).

Last week arbs let out a sigh of relief as it becomes clear that the FTC isn't going to derail this deal. But through a 14D filed on 22/10, the companies also disclosed that the U.K. Competition and Markets Authority is opening a Phase 1 review. Here's the exact text from the filing with emphasis by me:

"On June 10, 2019, Roche Holdings announced that the UK Competition and Markets Authority (the "CMA") opened an investigation in order to obtain further information in relation to Merger Sub's acquisition of the Shares pursuant to the Offer and the Merger. Pending the outcome of its investigation, the CMA has issued an Initial Enforcement Order that would require Roche Holdings to hold separate the Company's business upon closing of the transaction. On October 18, 2019, Roche Holdings notified its proposed acquisition of Spark to the CMA for merger clearance by submitting a merger notice to the CMA. The CMA has an initial period of 40 business days ("Phase 1") following receipt of a satisfactory submission in which to issue its decision. On October 21, 2019, the CMA published a commencement notice confirming that its Phase 1 review would commence on October 22, 2019. The Phase 1 review period is currently scheduled to end on December 16, 2019. If the CMA were to believe that the proposed acquisition may be expected to result in a substantial lessening of competition in the United Kingdom, Roche Holdings would have 5 business days in which to propose remedies to address that concern in order to avoid a more detailed Phase 2 review. The parties are working cooperatively with the CMA and will continue to do so."

This is the first time I've had to dive into the CMA process but it appears that about ~75% of phase 1 investigations get cleared unconditionally. About 13% are referred to a phase 2. In phase 2 only 2% gets prohibited and 20% of deals are abandoned. 44% is cleared unconditionally and 29% is subject to divestment conditions.

In addition, I think the CMA often follows the European Commission in case of pipeline assets which would be the case here. Also given the FTC already cleared this, the odds are probably better than these averages suggest. Yet, in case this gets to phase 2 that's not great because divestment isn't really going to work to get this through.

It is kind of annoying this phase 1 review is getting underway only now. It's not clear to me why the timing is awkward like this. From the language in the filing you get an idea this may close without CMA clearance. In practice, it does appear to be the case that many parties just go and close the deal while "holding separate" the underlying businesses. This allows for the deal to close quickly from here on out which potentially makes this a very attractive deal to be involved with.

Is this an actionable deal?

In my previous review, which is worth checking out for the background on the assets regulators are concerned about from a competitive standpoint.

A subscriber asked about how much I think the deal has been de-risked. Previously I've written:

The spread is very juicy for a cash deal. The annualized return, if it closes, is excellent even if there are further delays. I expect the merger will close with a high probability (over 90%) but at a below average probability. The big problem is the break price which is taking away a lot here. If the probability of the deal going through is 93%, the annualized expected value is around ~12% only. If it is 95%, the annualized expected value is around ~20%.

Today, I think the deal will close with a 95.67% probability (but I've calibrated my overall probabilities downward since the original article based on learnings from better data). Originally, I pegged the break price at $50 but I've warmed to the idea it could be more like $70. FTC green light plays a role in that. In addition, were the deal to get shutdown, this is basically an affirmation of the value of the pipeline drugs.

Finally, I'm assuming this closes in 50 days. If it closes sooner, the returns are better. If it closes later, that diminishes the returns from an estimated 21.84% annualized. Overall, I think this deal is attractive enough for me to hold as part of a diversified basket of M&A exposures.

Disclosure: I am/we are long ONCE. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.