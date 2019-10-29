AT&T: Q3 Results Don't Lend Credibility To 2022 Forecasts

The price target remains around $42.50 where the dividend yield tends to reach investor resistance below 4.8%.

The stock is up 5% on lofty 2022 financial projections and the hype surrounding the HBO Max event.

AT&T (T) is up nearly 5% as the company provides strong financial projections for 2022 and makes commitments that align with the goals highlighted by Elliott Capital Management. Investors need to hone into Q3 results and evaluate whether 2022 EPS targets of $4.50 to $4.80 are credible. My investment thesis continues to believe the company will have a difficult time meeting lofty targets due to AT&T being late to the game with a DTC streaming offering.

Image Source: AT&T website

Losing Everywhere

Right now, AT&T is trying to win by losing. The large wireless and media company is trying to lose customers on promotional plans, but the major problem is that the company lacks visibility in an environment where competitors with deep pockets ever let AT&T come back to the table.

For Q3, revenues were down a sharp 2.5% and missed analyst estimates by a very wide $490 million while the company generated decent margins from cutting substantial costs. With quarterly revenues in the $45 billion range, AT&T can clearly find ways to improve operations and profits via cutting low-margin customers without altering any long-term thesis.

The problem here is that AT&T doesn't have a legitimate plan to win in any category. The company saw substantial declines in the linear TV world and accounted for 1.36 million customers cutting the cord or 79% of the cord losses amongst the major industry players of Charter Communications (CHTR), Comcast (CMCSA) and Verizon Communications (VZ).

Even worse, AT&T saw outsized losses from last year. Charter and Verizon are losing customers at the same rate as last year while AT&T lost five times the video customers as last year, leading to a 4.2% revenue decline in the category.

The Entertainment financials are a prime example of the problem facing AT&T. The company saw the operating income margin increase 20 basis points to 9.7% while the total operating income was down 1.7% to $1.1 billion. Investors have to be careful focusing on margins when revenues decline.

Even the communications group saw revenues dip 1.7%. AT&T is still generating mobile service revenue growth, but the numbers trail Verizon and T-Mobile (TMUS) on a consistent basis.

AT&T reported services revenue up 0.7% while Verizon generated 3% growth in this key category. T-Mobile is forecasted to generate total revenue growth of 4.5% with the service category topping this growth rate and consistently approaching 10% growth in recent quarters.

At least, AT&T is generating postpaid phone net adds at 101,000 in the quarter. The amount was actually up from last year, yet mobility revenues were down in the quarter.

Source: AT&T Q3'19 investor briefing

While everybody is busy focusing on the HBO Max event this week and 5G, the Latin America operations remain in the dumps. AT&T saw revenues dip 5.6% in Q3 to $1.7 billion. At one point, Mexico was a foregone conclusion as a future growth machine for the wireless giant, but the business is another prime example of the lack of focus at AT&T and why the company remains difficult to manage.

$42.50 Target

Based on these results, the market is only giving AT&T limited credibility for achieving these goals. Clearly, the stock wouldn't trade at $38, if a $4.50 EPS target was legitimate in 2022. AT&T could easily top $50 on reaching such a goal of up to 15% EPS growth in both 2021 and 2022.

Adjusted EPS1 growth : $4.50 to $4.80 by 2022; includes HBO Max investment

: $4.50 to $4.80 by 2022; includes HBO Max investment Revenue growth every year : 1% to 2% three-year CAGR2

: 1% to 2% three-year CAGR2 Adjusted EBITDA margin expansion : By 2022, 200 bps higher than 2019 levels; targeting 35% margins in 2022

: By 2022, 200 bps higher than 2019 levels; targeting 35% margins in 2022 Free cash flow: $30 billion - $32 billion in 2022

Based on the three-year financial projections and not the Q3 results, the stock hit a new 52-week high of $38.86. Investors will have to spend the next weeks and months exploring whether a company that missed revenue targets by a wide margin and saw revenues decline 2.5% in the last quarter can actually achieve a target of 1% to 2% annual growth. A lot will depend on what the company does with the pricing for HBO Max likely announced tomorrow.

AT&T forecasted a 2020 EPS of $3.60 to $3.70 and a goal of reaching a 2022 target of $4.50 to $4.80. Clearly, analysts don't believe these targets with a current 2021 EPS target of only $3.59.

The problem remains how the wireless and media giant can overcome an HBO Max investment hit in 2020 of 15 cents to 20 cents per share and still generate a small EPS increase in 2020. The company is bleeding users in the linear TV division, facing tough competition in the mobile sector including an HBO Max free promotion, and facing pressure in other categories including Latin America and parts of the new WarnerMedia empire.

With the stock jump, the dividend yield is now down to 5.3%. Over the last decade, AT&T has seen the stock struggle when the yield gets down to 4.8%, which is equivalent to a $42.50 price target here.

The company didn't generate the Q3 results warranting a stock breaking from this decade long trend of losing buyers as the dividend yield dips below these thresholds.

Takeaway

The key investor takeaway is that the three-year projections just came out and with the WarnerMedia event for the HBO Max launch, we will cover these combined projections in the next article. Investors have to initially question the legitimacy of those lofty EPS estimates considering initial failed projections around the Time Warner merger and the current view of the business and the market climate in wireless, entertainment and media.

Investors are warned to not fall for the lofty projections while the market still investigates the legitimacy of the plans and the disappointment of an EPS target boosted by share buybacks and not debt repayments.

Disclosure: I am/we are long T. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: The information contained herein is for informational purposes only. Nothing in this article should be taken as a solicitation to purchase or sell securities. Before buying or selling any stock you should do your own research and reach your own conclusion or consult a financial advisor. Investing includes risks, including loss of principal.