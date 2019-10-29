AMD: Not Exactly Impressive

After the bell on Tuesday, chipmaker Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) reported its third quarter results. While the stock had rallied in recent weeks toward the top part of its yearly range, as investors were expecting a good report, the company did not deliver in the end. Shares initially popped in after-hours trading, but as seen in the chart below, those gains were quickly lost and then some as the earnings report was digested further.

(Source: cnbc.com)

For the quarter, AMD reported revenues of $1.80 billion, which represented 9% growth over the prior year period. This was a very slight miss, as the street was at $1.81 billion, but that's not the concerning part. A few months ago, AMD dented some growth hopes for the back half of the year, issuing disappointing guidance against expectations then for $1.95 billion in Q3. So for the company to not be able to beat reduced estimates is a bit of a worry, especially after last week's news where Intel (INTC) beat its revenue estimates by more than $1.1 billion.

AMD is supposed to be stealing market share from Intel, but those efforts aren't bearing as much fruit as expected. That gets me to perhaps the worst part of Tuesday's news, and that was guidance. AMD is expecting Q4 revenues of $2.1 billion, plus or minus $50 million. While that represents 48% year over year growth at the midpoint, the street was at $2.15 billion, so this is another quarter were management is below estimates. It's also a little disappointing to see only a point of sequential non-GAAP gross margin growth, given the additional $300 million in revenues expected during Q4.

Now AMD is making some progress in other areas, like its financial flexibility. The company did produce $179 million in free cash flow during Q3, and most of that was used to reduce long-term debt. The company has moved into profitability in recent periods after lots of losses, and although there has been a bit of dilution in the past couple of years, the balance sheet is no longer something to worry about. Being in a net cash position of more than $300 million is a lot better than where the company was even a year ago.

In the end, I don't think AMD's report did enough to get investors to fully believe in the name quite yet, and we had seen some skepticism in the market during the end of Q3. After a blowout report from Intel last week with that company giving better than expected guidance, AMD needed to do a lot better than it did with its report on Tuesday. Balance sheet progress is nice and revenues will be growing at a decent clip for the next couple of periods, but expectations are likely to come down a notch. As a result, I could see the longer term range of $28 to $34 mostly holding until we get a new major catalyst.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

