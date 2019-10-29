Hewlett Packard Enterprise: Transitioning To An 'As-A-Service' Based Model

Shares have already priced in the bull case; HPE seems to have limited upside to fair value at $17.54.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise's (NYSE:HPE) recent investor day featured its pivot to the "as-a-service" based model, which is expected to drive sustainable growth with high margins along with a recurring revenue stream. The shift in the revenue model will, however, play out in the long run, as the pivot will be gradual and customer-driven. While management is taking the company in the right direction, HPE's ability to differentiate itself in a crowded infrastructure computing market is a key driver.

I estimate HPE's fair value at $17.54 per share based on a 9.4x multiple on projected FY 2020 EPS of $1.86 per share. The earnings multiple was derived after applying a 20% discount to the industry's earnings multiple of 11.79X and is also in line with the HPE's 3-year historical average P/E. The assigned multiple reflects existing investor concerns such as a near-term slowdown in growth, macroeconomic uncertainties, trade wars concerns, and foreign exchange headwinds. Based on the fair value calculation, there is limited upside of 8.5% from current price levels.

Pivot to Subscription Model Will Take Time

Management recently disclosed its plan to move toward a subscription model called GreenLake, which should drive sustainable growth and margin expansion by connecting customers from the edge of the cloud and delivering a fully managed hybrid cloud experience.

GreenLake is a consumption-based, "as-a-service" offering where HPE manages the hardware, capacity planning, provisioning, as well as operations across the public and on-premises cloud. The product is useful for workloads that are required to stay on-premises for reasons such as compliance, regulatory, or data protection. It also helps its customers to transition from a capex-driven model to an opex-driven model. In the recent quarter, the company disclosed that it has more than 600 customers with a total contract value of around $2.5 billion, a 20% increase from $2.1 billion in FY 2018. The company also plans to announce a next-generation GreenLake soon.

HPE targets to implement the shift toward an "as-a-service" based model gradually and in accordance with customer requirements, with the entire portfolio offered in FY 2022. Management also rolled out new annualized revenue run rate (ARR) metrics to track the transition. Along these lines, management projects ARR for 4Q 2019 to be $460 million to $470 million, and growth of 30%-40% CAGR through FY 2022 - implying a $1.1 billion business in FY 2022, or equivalent to 4% of FY 2022 HPE revenues. That said, we see that the transition will only impact HPE's top-line and margins in the long-run.

It should be important to highlight that operating profit margins have declined from 6.9% in 2014 to 3.4% in 2018. The transition of workloads to the clouds has placed pressure on legacy server and storage business while growth in segments such as all-flash, networking, and hyper-converged is subdued relative to expectations. However, management's efforts to move to higher-margin products (such as the subscription-based model) and a more favorable pricing environment should help lift operating margins in the coming years.

Notwithstanding the positive impact on revenue and the resulting margin expansion, there are questions on how HPE can differentiate its consumption-based model compared to peers such as Dell (NYSE:DELL) and IBM (NYSE:IBM), which have similar financing and service capabilities. The company's market share relies on client relationships and the number of contracts it secures. Competition from bigger enterprises is a major concern as it has to deal with the likes of IBM, Dell, Oracle (NYSE:ORCL), Cisco (NASDAQ:CSCO), and Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) at its business segment.

While the revenue model transition should be able to shield HPE from increasing cloud competition, the key risk is customer receptivity to HPE's value proposition.

Macroeconomic Volatility Will Weigh on HPE's Financial Results

Over the last five years, HPE's earnings per share have expanded from $0.90 in 2014 to $1.23 in 2018, driven by solid cost execution and mix in product shift and offset softening of its top-line figures. Looking ahead, HPE continues to face downside risks amid a flat enterprise IT spending environment. According to Gartner, global IT spending will only grow marginally by 0.6% with several macroeconomic factors driving the spending, including trade war tensions and Brexit concerns. These developments coincide with the recent 3Q 2019 commentary, where management highlighted a longer sales cycle, particularly in the larger deals.

Management guided FY 2019 to FY 2022 revenue growth of 1% to 2% (vs. consensus of 1%) on a constant currency basis, but did not provide specific guidance since macroeconomic uncertainties continue to weigh in the short-term. Meanwhile, it expects an operating profit growth of 5% to 7% (vs. consensus of 0.6%) and adjusted earnings per share of 7% to 9%. Free cash flow is expected to track earnings at $1.9 billion to $2.1 billion, with the company allocating 50% to 75% for stock buybacks and dividends.

Valuation: Discount to Peers

For FY 2020, revenues are expected to grow marginally by 1.1% to $29.59 billion in line with management guidance and reflective of macroeconomic uncertainties, tariffs, and a gradual shift to a different revenue model. Due to the continued cost efficiency measures, earnings per share will grow from $1.76 in FY 2019 to $1.86 in FY 2020. Assigning a 9.4x earnings multiple, I arrive at a fair value of $17.54 per share, a meager upside of 8.5% from current share price levels.

The earnings multiple is based on a 20% discount from average industry P/E of 11.78x (comprising of IBM's P/E of 10.16x, Oracle's P/E of 12.83x, and NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) P/E of 12.36x) and HPE 3-year average. Going forward, there appears to be little catalyst for a multiple re-rating, with the enterprise IT spending weighed down by macroeconomic concerns.

Conclusion

HPE is aggressively moving to the "as-a-service" model, which should result in a more stable, sticky revenue model and further margin expansion. However, the decision to pivot to this model comes with risk and complexity, with differentiation and successful execution critical to the shift. Amid a backdrop of declining enterprise IT spending and trade uncertainties, there seem to be limited near-term catalysts for a multiple expansion. Thus, shares are fully priced at these levels.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.