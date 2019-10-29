Now Neutral On Norfolk Southern

As usual, it's possible to write put options while we wait for a more reasonable entry price. These proved to be a winning trade last time and I plan to repeat the process.

The TOP21 plan is bearing fruit in my view, as the company continues to perform well in the teeth of slowing demand. I think the problem is with the valuation.

Since publishing my latest, bullish article on Norfolk Southern Corporation (NSC), the shares are up about 6.5% versus the S&P 500, which is up about 4% over the same time period. The company has since announced earnings, and that has prompted a new review of the company. At the same time, it must be said that the same company can be a reasonable investment at $176 and a mediocre investment at $188, so I must see if the thesis is as compelling. I'll offer an update on the company's TOP21 initiative, will review the financial history here, and will update readers on the option strategy I recommended earlier. The options strategy has been a successful one and I suggest investors repeat it.

TOP21 Update

The TOP21 initiative that I discussed in my previous article is going apace, and demonstrates fairly clearly, in my view, that when analyzing rails, we need to look beyond simple volume numbers. The fact of the matter is that these companies can react surprisingly dynamically to changes in market conditions. While acknowledging that volumes across the industry have turned sharply lower, on the most recent conference call, the CEO had this to say:

In response, leveraging TOP21, our team doubled down on productivity and achieved major resource reductions. For example, in the third quarter, we reduced crew starts and increased by 11% year-over-year. That was nearly double the rate of the volume decline, driving a 9% decrease in employment levels. Following the first phase of TOP21, we swiftly moved to Phase II, which includes refinement of our guarding local trains, deployment of additional distributed power on long trains and blending of intermodal and unit trains into existing trains wherever feasible. These efforts are producing further reductions in crew starts, circuity and road train miles. And we've begun Clean Sheeting our intermodal terminals and preparing for the third phase of TOP21 using the formula we used to successfully overhaul the carload network while sustaining a high level of network performance and service.

The following visuals outline the specifics of the TOP21 strategy, per the most recent financial presentation.

Financial History

A quick review of the financial history here reveals the fact that this is a cyclical business that has had built within it the potential to defy that cyclicality to some extent. Specifically, in spite of the fact that revenue is only up ~3.8% from 2012 to 2018, net income is up about 52% in that time. Additionally, income from rail operations and net income are up at a CAGR of ~3.5% and 6.2% since 2012 respectively. This suggests to me that this company has a demonstrated capacity to insulate itself against the inevitable fluctuations in the business.

In addition, management has treated shareholders quite well over the past several years in my view. In particular, they've returned just over $15 billion to owners since 2012. $9.4 billion of this was in the form of buybacks, the balance from dividends. This combination of buybacks and dividends has resulted in EPS and dividends per share CAGR of ~8.5% and 6.6% respectively.

The improvements wrought by TOP21 become evident when comparing the first nine months of 2019 relative to the same period a year ago. In spite of the fact that revenue was basically flat from period to period, net income was up about 4.7%. The operating ratio also showed improvement, moving to 64.8%, down 160 bps from the same time in 2018.

Source: Company filings

The Stock

Investing is interesting because we face many challenges to doing it well. We must first find companies that are growing their cash flows at a respectable rate. We must also not overpay for those rising cash flows. The challenge on that latter front relates to the fact that stock price movements often have little to do with the health of the underlying firm. For that reason, we need to spend some time looking at the stock as a thing distinct from the business, and answer the question: "is this thing overpriced?"

I answer that question in a host of ways, but only write about two of them on this forum. The first of these is to simply compare price to some economic value (earnings, free cash flow, cash from operations etc.). On this score, Norfolk Southern is certainly not cheap by historical standards, per the chart below. While this is no guarantee of disappointing results (after all, the shares have done well after being this expensive in the past), I think buying now is relatively risky.

Data by YCharts

Another way I judge the cheapness of a stock is to look at the assumptions about the future embedded in the current price. I do this by using the methodology outlined by Professor Stephen Penman in his book "Accounting for Value." In this book, Penman walks investors through how they can use a fairly standard finance formula and highschool algebra to isolate the "g" (growth) formula and thus determine what the market must be thinking about the future. According to this methodology, at the moment, the market assumes long-term growth of ~6.5%. In my view, this is too rich an assumption in light of the history here.

Option Update

Although I can't recommend buying shares at these levels, that doesn't mean that investors need to wait patiently for shares to drop to more reasonable levels. Once again, I'm recommending a short put strategy as a "win-win" trade in this circumstance. If the shares flat-line or rise in price from these levels, investors will simply pocket the premium, which is always good. If the shares drop, the investor will be obliged to buy, but will do so at a price that they chose and that is more likely to produce better long-term returns. At the very least, having the shares put to them at some lower price is by definition better than simply buying at market today.

In my previous article, I suggested selling the January 2020 Norfolk Southern puts with a strike price of $140. At the time of publication, these were bid-asked at $2-$2.40. They are currently bid-asked at $.30-$.90, having last changed hands at $.60, so I consider this to be a very successful trade. Given that I'm still quite comfortable buying the shares at $140, my strategy now is to buy back the January $140 puts at a profit and immediately sell the June 2020 Norfolk Southern puts with a strike of $140. These are currently bid-asked at $2.95-$3.30.

Just like before, if the investor is obliged to buy, they will be doing so at a net price ~27% below the current level. In my view, buying at ~$137 virtually guarantees an excellent long-term performance. In addition, at that price, the dividend yield jumps to ~2.75%, which is certainly respectable in my view.

Conclusion

I think Norfolk Southern is obviously a fine company and the TOP21 changes are going well. The company improved dramatically in the first nine months of 2019 relative to the same period a year ago, which is particularly impressive in light of declining traffic. My problem relates to the valuation here, especially in light of that declining traffic. The shares are priced as though the economy remains buoyant, and that's simply not the case. For those who, like me, are cursed with a need to "do something" constantly, I think the short put strategy makes most sense at these levels. If the shares continue to rise in price, or flat-line, investors will simply pocket the premium. If the shares decline, they will be forced to buy, but will do so at a price that I consider to be a great entry price. In any event, I think the seller of the put option will do much better than the investor who buys this stock at current levels.

Disclosure: I am/we are long NSC. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: In addition, I'll be buying back the 4 Jan puts with a strike of $140 and will sell the same number of June puts with the same strike.