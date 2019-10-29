Huge Bearish Sentiment Keeps The S&P Rally Alive

A steady stream of short interest, courtesy of our friendly neighborhood bears, is keeping the autumn rally in the S&P 500 Index (SPX) alive. In recent days, a number of high-profile analysts have made market crash or recession predictions in the wake of the stock market's latest breakout to new highs. Here, I'll make the case that this doom-and-gloom sentiment will keep the rally alive in the coming weeks thanks to the influence of short covering. We'll also discuss the rally potential for China stocks and why this would further bolster the U.S. equity market.

The latest rally in the SPX, it seems, has been met with more skepticism than cheering. Judging by the latest headlines to grace several leading financial news sites, the bears are angrier than ever and are convinced that a horrid fate awaits the market this fall. The fact that October is widely regarded as the most bearish month for equities isn't lost on these prognosticators. Yet many of them seem to forget that the final week of October is also historically one of the best intermediate-term (3-6 month) buying opportunities for equities since it ushers in the so-called "Best Six Months" for the stock market.

One article in particular captured my interest on Monday. It was written by Shawn Langlois of MarketWatch and was headlined: "'Carnage awaits' investors, if this chart is anything to go by." The article featured the bearish prediction of Société Générale's global strategist, Albert Edwards, who drew attention to a graph which showed how corporate earnings have diverged from the S&P 500 to an extent not seen since 2000.

Source: MarketWatch

Edwards believes the divergence between earnings and stock prices is a bearish harbinger for investors. He wrote:

The unfolding profits recession will expose the 'growth' impostors and they will collapse, as they are on the wrong 'growth' [price-to-earnings] valuations with the wrong [earnings per share] projections."

Edwards isn't the only one expressing a bearish viewpoint right now. According to a Barron's Big Money Poll, only 27% of money managers describe themselves as bullish. Moreover, the latest poll found that the percentage of bears among money managers is at two-decade-plus high.

The extent to which bearish sentiment prevails right now can also be discerned in the latest IG Client Sentiment data provided by DailyFX. As of Oct. 28, 79% of traders were bearish on the S&P 500, according to DailyFX. This underscores the immense lack of confidence that many individuals and money managers have toward stocks right now.

Considering how overloaded the market is with bears right now, and in view of the favorable seasonal aspect of the market now underway, let's take a look at what likely awaits investors in the coming months.

While the benchmark SPX has already achieved a token new high as of Oct. 28, there are still some laggards among the major indices. For instance, the NYSE Composite Index (NYA) still hasn't made a new high and has been stuck inside a lateral trading range for months. The NYA is important since it encompasses every stock in the NYSE universe, including China ADRs. This is a key consideration, for the trade war fears of recent months have put downward pressure on the U.S.-listed shares of China companies. Indeed, China's equity market has been as much of a concern among skeptical traders as the U.S. market.

Source: BigCharts

I'd argue that a decisive breakout to new highs in the NYA would send a double confirmation signal that the stock market is truly on the upswing. For not only would new highs in the NYSE Composite Index bode well for the U.S. market, but it would also imply that China stocks are on the mend. An improvement in China's equity market would further imply that far-sighted investors have discounted the worst-case-scenario outcome for the U.S.-China trade war and would likely create a ripple effect among investors who want to jump in and take advantage of beaten-down China stocks.

On the score of China stocks, take a look at the following graph featuring the iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI). This China stock tracking fund has been building an impressive looking base for the last three months with a decided upward tilt. A decisive move above the pivotal 42.00 level in FXI would confirm a breakout from the standpoint of pattern traders and would likely encourage additional short covering in the much-maligned China stock space.

Source: BigCharts

It can't be overemphasized how psychologically significant it would be for China ADRs to commence a new rally. This would serve as a vivid testimony that investors have shed their risk aversion and are no longer worried about the trade war, at least not in the near term. Confidence has a way of quickly spreading on Wall Street, and nothing would exude confidence quite as much as a China stock rally.

A final consideration in our discussion of the market's rally potential this fall is the U.S. transportation industry. Many students of the Dow Theory of stock market analysis believe that strength in the transportation stocks is a reflection of strength or weakness in the broader U.S. economy. To that end, the Dow Jones Transportation Average (DJTA) is a favorite barometer of Dow Theorists for gauging the transportation industry's health.

Source: BigCharts

One of the biggest complaints of technically oriented investors in past months has been that the DJTA's failure to keep pace with the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) at times this year. Some bears even used this as evidence to support their argument that a "stealth" bear market was actually underway for most of 2019. Yet as the following chart shows, the Dow Transports have recovered nicely in the last few weeks, and the average is very close to its former high. An upside move decisively above the widely-watched 11,000 level would surely force many Dow Theorists to abandon the bearish outlook and embrace a more optimistic stance toward equities.

In summary, as we enter the month of November, the market's seasonal factors will begin to tilt more in favor of the bulls. The odds of a continued move higher in the major U.S. averages this fall have also increased thanks to a notable rise in bearish sentiment among individual investors and money managers. Correspondingly high short interest levels will further serve as fuel for short-covering rallies in the coming weeks. Moreover, additional improvements in the China stocks and in the transportation stocks will likely convince many investors to shed their risk aversion in favor of greater optimism. A continued bullish short-term and intermediate-term stance toward equities is accordingly recommended.

Disclosure: I am/we are long SPHQ. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.