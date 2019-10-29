Fitbit: Unlikely Deal Below $10

Fitbit is unlikely to accept a deal for under $10, making an agreement unlikely.

Fitbit (NYSE:FIT) surged Monday on reports that Alphabet (GOOG, GOOGL) is looking to acquire the fitness tracking company in order to get into healthcare wearables. The stock ended up above $5.50 for a 30% gain on the day, but investors have to question whether CEO Park will accept a deal at these prices and whether one even wants a deal below $10, if at all. My previous research has highlighted the reasons the stock has the potential for far more value.

Premium Health Services

The recently announced collaboration with the Bristol-Myers Squibb (BMY) - Pfizer (PFE) Alliance on top of the launch of Premium Services for healthcare and fitness, positions Fitbit to move beyond standard fitness trackers and even smartwatches. The company has a goal of offering a fitness and healthcare monitoring solution for consumers that either turns the company into a premium subscription service provider or even potentially moves the company into medical devices.

The BMS-Pfizer Alliance is working with Fitbit to help drive timely diagnosis of atrial fibrillation (AFib) with the aim of improving earlier detection in individuals at increased risk of stroke. The company still needs to submit and obtain FDA clearance on the AFib detection software.

Angela Hwang, Group President, Pfizer Biopharmaceuticals Group had the following to say about the collaboration:

We are excited about wearables and how our work with BMS and Fitbit may potentially help patients and physicians detect and understand heart rhythm irregularities.

Fitbit has long worked on produces for sleep apnea and AFib that would be boosted by FDA clearance.

The combination of this partnership, along with the deal with the Singapore government for Premium Services, is where Google likely becomes interested in the stock. Google can help Fitbit catch up with Apple (AAPL) on smartphone technology and potentially make a compatible product, but Fitbit has the lead in the Premium Services side.

The company already has nearly $100 million in annual revenues tied into health services, and the deal with Singapore alone could push the total towards $200 million. A lot of details are unknown about the upside potential of Premium Services, but the possibility of the subscription services and medical devices with FDA clearance is no doubt appealing to large companies in the technology and healthcare areas.

Even $10 Is Too Cheap

Even with Alphabet apparently confirming an offer to buy Fitbit to CNBC, one can assume the issue in reaching an agreement is price. Alphabet wants Fitbit for the above opportunities and an existing $1.5 billion revenue stream, yet Fitbit isn't willing to unload the stock at current prices.

At $10, Fitbit would have a market value of only $2.6 billion with 260 million shares outstanding. At $15, the stock value only reaches $3.9 billion, while annual sales are at $1.5 billion.

Once factoring in the Q2 cash balance of $565 million, the enterprise value remains an insanely small $865 million with the stock rally to $5.50. Readers have long hated my comparison to the EV/S multiple obtained by Garmin (GRMN), but the surging price due to the Alphabet bid should highlight the extreme value seen in Fitbit. Even after this rally, Garmin still trades at an EV/S multiple nearly 10x the level of Fitbit.

Data by YCharts

The part investors still don't seem to grasp is that Fitbit is the stock with the catalyst to the higher multiple via the Premium Healthcare services and the move into medical devices. In the above chart, DexCom (DXCM) doubles the EV/S multiple of Garmin. The medical device company is focused on continuous glucose monitoring solutions that are delivering strong growth by using sensors in smartwatches, but the valuation is further helped by the typical higher margins and growth potential in the medical device area.

The end result is that Fitbit has the same revenue targets of DexCom for 2020 in the $1.5 billion range, yet DexCom trades at a market valuation of nearly $14 billion.

Considering these much higher valuations for Garmin and DexCom involved in the fitness tracking and healthcare monitoring markets to a certain degree, Fitbit would have the following stock valuations based on their higher market multiples:

Garmin at EV/S of 4.1x = $25.82

DexCom at EV/S of 8.1x = $48.90

Despite an apparent offer from Alphabet, the lack of an announcement suggests the two companies are far off from valuation targets. Fitbit wants to be valued like Garmin or even DexCom, and Alphabet likely wants to pay a premium over the stock recently trading in the $3 range.

Alphabet just reported a quarter where the company generated $8.7 billion in free cash flow and grew the cash balance to $121 billion. The company could swallow Fitbit at either $10 or $15 per share without even considering the amount material to their business.

Takeaway

The key investor takeaway is that shareholders shouldn't expect Fitbit to agree to a deal with Alphabet due to a likely disagreement on price. Fitbit remains on the verge of transitioning into far more valuable subscription services with insurance providers and governments and turning their products into medical devices.

Shareholders shouldn't want a buyout below $10, and Alphabet isn't likely to offer far above the current price. The highly probable outcome is that Fitbit pulls back on the failure of a deal to consummate.

Disclosure: I am/we are long FIT, AAPL. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: The information contained herein is for informational purposes only. Nothing in this article should be taken as a solicitation to purchase or sell securities. Before buying or selling any stock you should do your own research and reach your own conclusion or consult a financial advisor. Investing includes risks, including loss of principal.