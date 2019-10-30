Houlihan Lokey To Acquire Freeman & Co. For FIG Team

With the deal for Freeman, HLI continues to add to its 'bench' in the FIG vertical.

Freeman & Co. provides a range of financial advisory services primarily to financial institutions.

Houlihan Lokey said it would acquire Freeman & Co. for an undisclosed sum.

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI) announced it has agreed to acquire Freeman & Co. for an undisclosed amount.

Freeman & Co. operates as an independent financial services advisory and strategic management consulting company.

With the smaller deal for Freeman, HLI is continuing to target and acquire at a moderate rate to fuel its goals for growth.

Target Company

New York-based Freeman & Co. was founded in 1991 to provide financial institution businesses with financial service advisory solutions.

Management is headed by founder and Chairman Jim Freeman.

Since its inception, the company has completed over 100 M&A and private placement transactions, whose most recent transactions include Electronic Transaction Clearing's acquisition by PEAK6, Petsky Prunier's acquisition by Canaccord Genuity (OTCPK:CCORF), Janney's acquisition of FIG Partners, and Mercury Capital Advisors' announced acquisition by Investcorp.

Freeman's primary offerings include:

Mergers and acquisitions advice

Capital raising

Underwriting

Fairness opinions

Restructuring advice

Private company valuations

Company partners or major customers include:

KippsDeSanto (COF)

Janney Montgomery Scott

TraderTools

Quarton (COWN)

First Empire

Market & Competition

According to a market research report by IBIS World, the US investment banking and securities dealing market is projected to reach $133 billion by 2019.

This represents a forecast CAGR of 2.7% between 2014 and 2019.

The main drivers for this expected growth are solid returns in various financial markets as well as continued macroeconomic growth.

Major vendors that provide investment banking and include:

JPMorgan Chase (JPM)

Morgan Stanley (MS)

Bank of America (BAC)

Citigroup (C)

The Goldman Sachs Group (GS)

Acquisition Terms and Financial

HLI didn't disclose the acquisition price or terms and didn't file a form 8-K or provide a change in financial guidance, so the deal was likely for a financially non-material amount.

A review of the firm's most recent published financial results indicates that, as of September 30, 2019, HLI had $305 million in cash and equivalents and $33 million in 'loans payable and other liabilities.'

Free cash flow for the three months ended June 30, 2019, was a negative ($110 million).

In the past 12 months, HLI's stock price has risen 13.7% vs. the U.S. Capital Market industry's rise of 9.3% and the overall U.S. Market's increase of 13.8%, as the chart and corporate events graphic indicates below:

Earnings surprises have been positive in ten of the last twelve quarters, as the chart shows below:

Analyst sentiment in recent earnings calls has dropped markedly in recent months, as the linguistic analysis shows here:

Commentary

HLI is acquiring Freeman & Co. primarily for its focus on financial institution groups.

As Bob Hotz, HLI's Vice Chairman and Co-Head of Corporate Finance stated in the deal announcement,

The addition of the Freeman team to our FIG Group in the U.S., combined with the acquisition in 2018 of Quayle Munro and its European financial institutions team, creates one of the largest, most experienced teams of financial services-focused bankers of any independent investment bank.

With the deal for Freeman, HLI gains two Managing Directors and one Senior Advisor, so it is a smaller deal for the firm.

However, as Scott Beiser, HLI CEO said in a recent earnings call, 'it's effectively a mid-sized group that will add to our bench strength in the FIG industry.'

Beiser also reiterated that the firm is 'very active' regarding acquisitions and is in 'various stages of dialogue with potential targets,' so I expect to see additional deals as HLI seeks to grow through acquisitions.

