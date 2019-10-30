Alphabet: Quarterly Madness Continues

The stock still trades at an EV of about 15x '20 EPS estimates, leaving our price target up at $1,560.

Every single quarter, Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL) reports GAAP numbers that are confusing to the market and virtually worthless. My investment thesis was bullish following the Q2 report and slapped a $1,560 price target on the stock based on an EV of 15x '20 EPS estimates. The stock rallied to nearly $1,300 prior to this quarterly report, and the strong revenue growth supports the path above $1,500.

Image Source: YouTube website

Confusing Numbers Again

After the close on Monday, Alphabet reported Q3 revenues of $40.5 billion that grew 20% and beat analyst estimates by $330 million. Based on these numbers, investors should expect a solid Q3 EPS number. Instead, the company doesn't report non-GAAP numbers to exclude one-time charges and non-cash charges like stock-based compensation. The end result is financials showing the search giant had a big EPS miss.

Source: Seeking Alpha news

Investors can debate all day whether SBC should be included in costs subtracted from EPS figures, but no debate should exist whether gains and losses in investments or one-time fines should be reported in quarterly earnings. The major reason for the massive miss in Q3 was the swing from a $1.5 billion gain in other income last year to a $0.5 billion loss this year. The impact was an over $2.0 billion swing to a loss this year.

Source: Alphabet Q3'19 press release

With less than 700 million shares outstanding, one can clearly see the swing as very impactful to the reported $10.12 GAAP EPS number. Other issues such as $396 million in additional SBC expense this quarter and $212 million additional losses in Other Bets operating losses contributed to the issues with comparing numbers to last Q3.

Of course, the more perplexing number was the $554 million charge for legal settlements included in G&A in Q3 when the company constantly strips out larger legal settlements. These numbers combine to hit operating income to the tune of ~$1 billion.

The issue here is that investors want to know how the operations are improving QoQ and YoY, and these quarterly numbers are worthless. The above table has only a few valid numbers such as revenues up 22% on a constant currency basis and the diluted share count down 5.7 million shares from the buyback plan that included the repurchase of $5.7 billion worth of shares during Q3.

The big focus needs to be on the operating margin 300 basis points decline to only 23%. The company hired nearly 20,000 more employees from last Q3 to reach 114,096 employees. The substantial hiring spree boosted operating expenses by $6.2 billion and from around $22.9 billion, excluding SBC to $28.0 billion when excluding the France settlement charge. In total, adjusted costs were up 22% versus the 20% revenue growth.

The company is investing so heavily in Cloud computing and Other Bets that the margins are taking a hit from the previous substantial margins of Internet Search. Alphabet goes through these growth cycles that help the company generate the substantial revenue growth for a company with $150 billion in annual revenues now.

Per CFO Ruth Porat on the earnings call, the quarterly costs went up primarily due to data centers and content costs for YouTube TV:

The biggest contributor again this quarter was costs associated with our data centers and other operations including depreciation, followed by content acquisition costs, primarily for YouTube and mostly for our advertising supported content, but also for our newer subscription businesses, YouTube Premium and YouTube TV, which have higher CAC as a percentage of their revenues.

The best way to value Alphabet is to strip out the other income numbers ($549 million loss), legal settlements ($554 million cost) and SBC ($2.6 billion cost). The end result is, operating income increased by $3.1 billion to $12.3 billion. The addition of $600 million in interest income pushes the adjusted income before taxes to $12.9 billion.

Using the effective tax rate of 18% this year, the income expense cost is $2.3 billion. The net income becomes $10.6 billion for an EPS of $15.19. The picture becomes vastly different from the $10.12 EPS reported via the use of GAAP.

$1,560 Target

The problem with Alphabet is that, for some reason, analysts altered their EPS targets to GAAP numbers once the company quit providing non-GAAP numbers. The current estimates have the company earning $55.40 per share next year and $63.50 in 2021.

Data by YCharts

Alphabet ended the quarter with ~$117 billion in net cash or about $168 per share in cash. With the stock down about $30 to $1,260, the EV is only $1,092.

The stock trades at about 22.8x '20 GAAP EPS estimates. When adding about $15 in SBC expenses to the EPS estimates ($10 billion in after-tax expenses), Alphabet is in line to earn $70 per share next year. The stock trades at about 15.6x non-GAAP EPS estimates.

Takeaway

The key investor takeaway is that Alphabet remains a juggernaut in the tech world. If the company would start providing non-GAAP numbers, the quarterly madness would end, and the stock would already trade above $1,500 based on the current sustainable 20% revenue growth rate.

The investment thesis continues to support owning the stock up to $1,560 based on trading at an EV of 20x '20 EPS estimates.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: The information contained herein is for informational purposes only. Nothing in this article should be taken as a solicitation to purchase or sell securities. Before buying or selling any stock you should do your own research and reach your own conclusion or consult a financial advisor. Investing includes risks, including loss of principal.