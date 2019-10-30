Cummins Had A Good Run - Now It's Up To The Economy

I expect this stock to go sideways until the economy really starts to bottom. Once that happens, I am expecting higher earnings and guidance pretty much right away.

Over the past few weeks, I have discussed a number of industrial stocks. Overall, the results were good as a large number of companies were either able to offset lower sales by enhancing margins while others did not even see slower sales. Unfortunately, Cummins (NYSE:CMI) is seeing lower sales, lower margins, and lower earnings. Additionally, the machinery producer cut its full-year forecast. The stock was up big over the past few months reaching a year-to-date performance of roughly 34%. In other words, not only did the stock perform very well, the stock even crushed the S&P 500, which is up 21%. I expect that Cummins somewhat reached a ceiling after earnings and should be avoided until economic growth bottoms. The rally based on hope was fun, but now, the company needs to deliver as Q3 was disappointing.

Source: Cummins Inc.

This Time, It's Different According To The Market

The reason why I am covering Cummins is because the company is a perfect tool to track the (global) economy. This Indiana-based producer of heavy-duty engines and parts has a very high correlation to leading indicators and tends to follow economic momentum very well. The graph below shows the strong relationship between Cummins and the leading ISM manufacturing index. In January, the stock started to rebound along with the market. Nonetheless, the stock was still prone to larger selloffs like the one in August, which fortunately ended in a very strong performance to new 52-week highs.

Source: TradingView

Basically, we are in a situation where the broader market is pricing in higher growth. Most of it seems to be due to ongoing trade talks and the absence of any negative news regarding these negotiations.

Nonetheless, it also means Cummins (and its peers) needs to deliver. A rally based on hope can very quickly fade without fundamental support.

'Everything' Is Down

And that's where the just released Q3 results come in. Pretty much everything was down as I expected. Adjusted EPS was down 5% to $3.83. This is pretty much in line with expectations and the first quarter of negative growth after a very long period of strong double-digit growth.

Source: Estimize

In this case, it was not only due to lower margins. Total revenue declined by 3% to $5.77 billion. This is slightly more than $100 million below expectations and the first quarter of negative growth since the economic peak. Note that second quarter revenue growth was weak as well at a mere 1%.

Revenue declines mainly came from engine sales, which fell 11% and lower component sales (-6%). Distribution sales were up 4% while power systems saw 2% higher sales. Engine sales were down due to OEMs preparing for lower production rates of heavy-duty trucks in North America. Lower demand in global construction markets and slower light duty truck demand in China pushed down sales. EBITDA was down due to lower volumes and lower joint venture income as well as the ending production of the 5-liter ISV engine for US pickup trucks. This was partially offset by improved pricing and lower material costs. This is often the case as higher commodity prices are often positively correlated with higher sales of machinery producers like Cummins. It is also interesting to mention that on-highway engine sales were down 9% to $1,97 billion while off-highway sales were down 20% to $442 million. Off-highway is obviously a smaller segment, but the massive underperformance is a common occurrence during economic slowing cycles.

Distribution sales were up 4% as I just mentioned. This is due to higher demand for power generation equipment in North America. Component sales benefit from higher pickup demand while international sales declined 18% due to lower truck demand in Europe, India, and China. As happy as I am about the improvements in the US, it hurts to see that all other markets are seeing slower demand. Growth slowing is clearly hitting 'hard' economic data.

Source: Cummins Q3/2019 Earnings Presentation

One of the reasons why 3% sales growth ended up pushing adjusted EPS down 5% is the fact that gross margin fell from 26.1% to 25.9%. EBITDA fell from $983 million to $958 million while EBITDA margin slightly improved by 10 basis points to 16.6%.

Outlook Is Down

Unfortunately, the Cummins outlook is confirming a global growth slowing. When looking at the table below, it becomes quickly clear that things are looking very bad. It even gets worse when considering that guidance was revised. Total revenue is currently expected to be down 2%. This is down from 0% growth expectations in Q2 of this year. Revenue guidance adjustments are the result of lower truck production in North America, India, Brazil, and Europe as well as lower demand in off-highway markets, including the North American construction market and global mining markets. Total EBITDA margin is expected to be in the 15.9% to 16.3% range. It is down from the previous range of 16.3% to 16.8% due to lower volumes and the Hydrogenics acquisition.

Source: Cummins Q3/2019 Earnings Presentation

On a side note, and with regard to dividends, the company aims to return 75% of its operating cash flow to shareholders through dividend payments and share repurchases. The operating cash flow has improved from $915 million in Q3 of 2018 to currently $1.12 billion, and the current dividend yield is 2.9%.

The Bottom Line

Cummins is a great company. Its products are allowing the company to be a great tool to track the economy. During economic upswings, both sales and earnings are increasing fast, while economic declines tend to push earnings down. Q3 results were bad. Sales growth could have been worse, but the fact that demand in fast growing economies like India and China is down is pretty much the perfect confirmation of the ongoing growth slowing trend.

Source: FINVIZ

The stock is currently close to 52-week highs and valued at 12.9x next year's earnings. I believe that the stock has hit a ceiling. What Cummins needs is an economic rebound to get this stock to new (all-time) highs. Without an economic bottom, Cummins won't be able to improve its bottom line. I am afraid it is as simple as that. Once the economy improves, I am certain we are going to see a very quick guidance adjustment and higher earnings. Until that point, I think this stock will be volatile and somewhat weaker than stronger industrial stocks like Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) which I recently discussed in this article.

Thank you very much for reading my article. Feel free to click on the "Like" button and don't forget to share your opinion in the comment section down below! My long-term investments are stated in my Seeking Alpha biography.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: This article serves the sole purpose of adding value to the research process. Always take care of your own risk management and asset allocation.