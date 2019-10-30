NeoPhotonics: Key Items To Watch In Q3 Earnings

NeoPhotonics (NPTN) is scheduled to report its Q3 earnings on October 31. The company’s management has been trying to grow its sales within the High Speed Products segment but escalating trade tensions between the US and China haven’t exactly provided a conducive environment for that. So, I wanted to discuss a few key items that everyone should be closely monitoring when NeoPhotonics reports its Q3 earnings report. These are likely going to determine the company’s growth trajectory for the coming few months at least. Let's take a closer look to gain a better understanding of it all.

High-Speed Sales

Let me start by saying that it’s essential for NeoPhotonics to grow its sales within the High Speed Products segment. Per the company’s last 10K, its High Speed Products division includes a myriad of 100G-plus products for both DCI and Long Haul applications. Its other segment, called Network Products, involves products built for optical communications networks but with speeds lower than 100G.

There are several reasons why I believe it’s very important for NeoPhotonics to grow its sales within the High Speed Products division. First, 100G pluggable modules and transceivers have become the mainstream industry standard and managements of some optical components manufacturers have started to refer to this spec as legacy. Products of this spec naturally carry higher (but variably) ASPs compared to relatively older and slower 10G/40G products.

Secondly, NeoPhotonics has announced the general availability of a bunch of 200G and 400G products over the course of 2019 (like here last month). If its sales within the High Speed Products division languish, then it would imply that these next-gen SKUs don’t have many buyers. The company would have to continue manufacturing and supporting these SKUs without realizing any major volume orders. This can result in margin compression for NeoPhotonics.

Also, the optical components manufacturing industry has been grappling with fierce market competition. These manufacturers have resorted to deep discounting, to an extent that some may consider unsustainable, that has driven smaller players out and hurt the prospects of larger and established players. Therefore, it’s very important for NeoPhotonics to show some meaningful growth in its High Speed Products revenue, as this would signal that the company isn’t on the verge of losing market share to rivals.

More to the point, a material growth in High Speed Products division would indicate that the company is not losing market share to Silicon Photonics offerings – a competing technology that offers significant cost and performance benefits over optical components, to end customers.

Sure, its Networking Products division is important for diversifying NeoPhotonics’ operations and adding stability to the overall company’s financials but it doesn’t offer much growth prospects. So, I think it’s needless to say that investors should closely monitor its revenue from High Speed Products division.

Customer Diversification

Moving on, NeoPhotonics generates most of its revenue from its two largest customers. Per our database, its sales to Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) and Huawei collectively accounted for about 62% of overall revenue in Q2. This needs to change; the optical components manufacturer needs to diversify its revenue stream.

I say this because volatile trade tensions between the US and China have put a question mark on whether Huawei will be able to source parts from US-based vendors in the future. NeoPhotonics is currently able to supply items not on the EAR list to Huawei. The former's management stated in its last earnings call that it has applied for a license with the US regulators, so it is able to ship products that fall under the EAR list. From its Q2 earnings call:

Having consulted with our legal counsel and technical experts, we determined that certain of our products are not subject to EAR and may continue to be sold to Huawei and its affiliates. Consequently, late in the quarter, we restarted shipping certain non-EAR products to Huawei. In late June, administration guidance was that U.S. firms would be allowed to sell to Huawei with a license under certain conditions. We have applied for a license to ship certain EAR products.

But the future could be very different. A de-escalation of trade tensions between the two countries can possibly result in free-flowing trade once again. Also, it's likely that an escalation of trade tensions can result in a complete ban on NeoPhotonics’ shipments to Huawei or any other China-based firm.

It’s also possible that Huawei ditches NeoPhotonics in the coming months and migrates to local optical components manufacturers, in order to provide some sort of stability to its supply chain. So, it's basically a gamble for NeoPhotonics' investors at this point in time, which is why the company's management needs to diversify its customer base before the going gets tough.

Its management mentioned during the last earnings call that it is seeing robust demand from its western customers. From its Q2 earnings call:

...our top 5 Western customers were each up by double-digit percent in sequential revenue growth, with growth coming from product shipments for 400-gig and 600-gig systems.

It would be interesting to see if NeoPhotonics registers another quarter of robust demand from its western customers or if its demand fizzles out to nullify its management’s efforts to diversify revenue streams. So, investors should monitor its revenue mix by prominent customers in its Q3 earnings.

Final Thoughts

As far as financials are concerned, the analysts are forecasting NeoPhotonics’ revenue and EPS figures for Q3 to come in at $89.77 million and $0.02, respectively. This would mark a year-on-year revenue growth of about 9.8%.

I believe this is an achievable target. Ericsson’s (NASDAQ:ERIC) management noted earlier this month that it sees “faster rollout of 5G than we earlier anticipated, driven by the pioneers in North America and Northeast Asia.” Granted that Ericsson isn’t a direct customer or a competitor for NeoPhotonics, but it has its presence in various verticals within the networking space. So, Ericsson's management’s positive remarks about improving trends within the networking space should be construed as positive developments for NeoPhotonics' business.

Coming back to NeoPhotonics, my guess is that this dynamic would result in increased demand for High Speed Products as well as Network buildouts. Investors should look for its management’s confirmation around the same and try to gauge the extent of its gains from a speedy 5G ramp.

Having said that, I reiterate that NeoPhotonics is an extremely risky stock to own. It generates a substantial portion of its revenues from Huawei. It may be able to bypass trade restrictions for the time being but even a whiff of escalating trade tensions, US regulators tightening the noose on trade restrictions or Huawei making changes to its vendor-mix can significantly hurt NeoPhotonics’ prospects. So, risk-averse investors may want to avoid it.

