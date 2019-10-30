Amarin And NorthSea Therapeutics Beyond Hypertriglyceridemia: I Smell Fish

I explore with the help of NorthSea Therapeutics and Mochida Pharmaceutical the clinical potential of Vascepa beyond hypertriglyceridemia.

Icosabutate by NorthSea therapeutics is an EPA analogue that significantly reduced triglyceride levels in patients with severe hypertriglyceridemia.

The Adcom review of the sNDA for Vascepa on its cardioprotective benefit is scheduled for November 14/2019 with PDUFA planned for December 28, 2019.

Liver Therapy Forum weekly digest provides an overview of therapeutics in development for hypertriglyceridemia in 2019. The focus this week is on Amarin.

Introduction

Amarin Corporation (AMRN) is a mid-cap ($5.9B) commercial-stage company founded in 1989. Vascepa, its lead therapeutics, was approved in the US in 2012 for treating severe hypertriglyceridemia. The cardiovascular benefits of Vascepa were reported in Q4/2018 and the regulatory outcome of its sNDA request should be formally known by December 28, 2019. Vascepa is a pure form of eicosapentaenoic acid (EPA) omega-3 (OM3) lacking docosahexanoic acid (DHA).

Vascepa is the current market leader (48% of the addressable market) over Lovaza which was launched in 2005 by GlaxoSmithKline (GSK). However, its expanded use to reduce the cardiovascular risk associated with hypertriglyceridemia is a clear indication that Vascepa will continue to dominate the addressable market for hypertriglyceridemic therapeutics in future years.

There is a clear need for effective therapeutics since 1 in 4 adults in the United States, or more than 50M individuals have hypertriglyceridemia-elevated triglyceride (>150 mg/dL) levels. Moreover, statins are widely used to treat dyslipidemia, but the residual cardiovascular risk (~65 - 75%) remains.

Based on the information on its website, Vascepa in hypertriglyceridemia is the main clinical focus in the interim. Its collaborative agreement with Japanese Mochida Pharmaceutical provides some clarity on its future clinical program. Notwithstanding this agreement, the pertinent question is, could there be a potential therapeutic/clinical role for Vascepa beyond hypertriglyceridemia? I look to NorthSea Therapeutics and Mochida Pharmaceutical for potential answers.

NorthSea Therapeutics

NorthSea Therapeutics is a clinical-stage, privately-held Dutch biotech founded in 2017. Its forte is the development of structurally-engineered lipid therapeutics with Icosabutate as the lead investigative drug asset.

Icosabutate is an oral, once-daily, first-in-class, synthetically modified EPA-only OM3 and a new chemical entity (NCE) that is in Phase 2b clinical development for NASH. Pharmacologically, Icosabutate is structurally enhanced to minimize esterification and limit both fatty acid activation and incorporation into complex lipids.

Clinically, Icosabutate significantly reduced triglyceride, VLDL-C, and Apo C-III levels but increased LDL-C levels in patients with severe hypertriglyceridemia at 12 weeks. This trial design was similar to the Phase 3 (MARINE) study by Amarin in which Vascepa significantly lowered triglycerides without increasing LDL-C.

Another study using hypertriglyceridemic patients (i.e. triglyceride levels ≥ 200 but <500 mg/dl) on a stable dose of statin therapy to receive either masked icosabutate 600 mg once daily or a control for 12 weeks showed:

Compared with the control, icosabutate reduced triglycerides (–27.0%, p < 0.001), very low-density lipoprotein (VLDL) cholesterol (–31.5%, p < 0.001) and apolipoprotein C-III (–22.5%, p < 0.001). LDL-C levels did not change (0.5%, p = 0.87). HDL-C (10.2%, p <0.001) was increased. After 113 subjects had been randomized, the study was terminated due to a partial clinical hold imposed by US regulators in response to findings in a dog study. In this study, adverse events were balanced between treatment arms, and there were no discontinuations due to adverse events.

In the Phase 3 ANCHOR trial by Amarin in patients with high triglycerides (≥200 mg/dL and <500 mg/dL) who were also on statin therapy, Vascepa was associated with a significant decrease in LDL-C (-6.2%, P=0.0067) from baseline versus placebo, the primary objective of the study.

Vascepa and Icosabutate are both EPA-only OM3 with clinically meaningful benefits in dampening triglyceride levels, with Vascepa exerting a superior therapeutic effect over that seen with Icosabutate. Elevated triglycerides and low HDL-C levels are risk factors for metabolic syndrome (MetS) and consequently NASH. This leads to my first question - what else can Vascepa do clinically? I look into Japanese Mochida Pharmaceutical company for answers.

Epadel -Mochida Pharmaceutical In NASH

Epadel, also known as ethyl icosapentate (EPA-E), is a prescription EPA OM3 developed by Mochida Pharmaceutical that is available only in Japan. It was approved in Japan in 1988 for the treatment of hyperlipidemia and has been shown to significantly reduce major coronary events in hypercholesterolemic patients when added to statin therapy in the Japan EPA Lipid Intervention Study (JELIS).

Table 1 below highlights structural and pharmacological similarities between Epadel and Vascepa (icosapent ethyl; Ethyl EPA).

A Phase 2b study of Epadel in biopsied NASH showed that it significantly reduced triglyceride levels without significant effects on histological NASH resolution and regression of liver fibrosis relative to placebo. Based on this study, it is very unlikely that Vascepa would be therapeutically effective in NASH due to its pharmacological similarities with Epadel (Table 1).

My final question is why should Icosabutate by NorthSea Therapeutics be clinically effective in NASH over Vascepa and Epadel? A reminder that all three are EPA-only OM3 and lack DHA. Icosabutate is structurally and pharmacologically different from Epadel and Vascepa and currently in Phase 2b clinical trial for NASH.

Institutional Investors And Analyst Ratings

Realizing their similar therapeutic interests, Amarin and Mochida Pharmaceutical signed a collaborative agreement on future EPA based products in 2018. It is likely that we should see more EPA products in clinical development in the very near future.

At the end of Q2/2019, AMRN reported cash and equivalents of $221.8M and a total revenue of $100.8M. Analysts project an average target price of $31.71 with a strong buy recommendation. FDA Adcom review of sNDA for Vascepa in cardiovascular risk reduction is planned for November 14 with PDUFA date on December 28, 2019.

Although highly unlikely, the biggest risk is a negative vote from the FDA on the sNDA application. That could lead to a selloff.

Market Outlook

Amarin on its future clinical plans with Mochida Pharmaceutical:

We are excited to enter into a collaboration with Mochida given our common mission to create preventative healthcare solutions on a worldwide basis, and our mutual commitment to continued innovation in the EPA research and development area,” stated John F. Thero, president and chief executive officer of Amarin. “This collaboration seeks to leverage the decades of successful research and development experience at Amarin and Mochida towards expediting the development of new products and indications.” “Mochida is delighted to partner with Amarin,” stated Mr. Naoyuki Mochida, president of Mochida. “Both Mochida and Amarin have demonstrated strong capabilities in developing and commercializing EPA-based products and we believe that together we can achieve much more to improve patient care in the years to come.” Among other terms in the agreement, Amarin obtained an exclusive license to certain Mochida intellectual property to advance Amarin’s interests in the United States and certain other territories and the parties will collaborate to research and develop new products and indications based on EPA for Amarin’s commercialization in the United States and certain other territories. The potential new product and indication opportunities contemplated under this agreement are in relatively early stages of development.

