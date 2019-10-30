Growth, Yield, Sustainability And Value: Brixmor Property Group Has It All

Brixmor Property Group just reported earnings for the 3rd quarter and beat consensus; odds are it will beat consensus for the 4th quarter and full year too.

Brixmor Property Group hit my radar early this summer as I became interested in the Real Estate sector. I'm glad it did.

I became interested in Brixmor Property Group (BRX) late this past spring. I had just become interested in the Real Estate sector as a sector of focus and turned up this name as a deep-value, dividend-growth opportunity. Since then the REIT has returned more than 15% in total-returns and is on track to double those gains. See articles here and here.

Brixmor Beats The Consensus

Brixmor entered the earnings season with high expectations. The company was expected to see revenue fall in the 3rd quarter but the estimates had been moderating (100% of sell-side analysts covering BRX raised their EPS targets in the 3 months prior). Improvements in leasing volume, rent spreads, and occupancy rates drove EPS and revenue beats in the 2nd quarter and many like myself thought that could easily happen again.

And it did. Brixmor reported top and bottom line consensus-beats driven by accelerating NOI growth, leasing activity, rising rents, and occupancy levels. Revenue fell -4.4% but this is less than expected. FFO came in at $0.49 per unit which is $0.02 ahead of expectations.

Guidance Is Low, Consensus Is Low, Expect A Beat In Q4 Too

The company narrowed its guidance due to the Q3 strength. The new guidance is at the high end of its previous range and in a tight bracket around consensus. The consensus is $1.91.

At the current pace of 2019 earnings, BRX is on track to hit the high end of its stated range of $1.90 to $1.93.

Brixmor has reported $1.45 in YTD FFO; if the company reports in line with consensus for the 4th quarter, full-year FFO will hit $1.93. Since Brixmor has beaten consensus 10 out of the last 12 quarters, I think there is a high likelihood 4th quarter and full-year 2019 guidance and consensus are low.

from the Q3 press release

The Company has updated its previously provided NAREIT FFO per diluted share expectations for 2019 to $1.90 – 1.93 from $1.86 – 1.94 and its same property NOI growth expectations for 2019 to 3.00 – 3.25% from 2.75 – 3.25%.

Base Rates And Sound Investments Are Driving Results

This quarter's results are driven by a 4.4% increase in same-property NOI growth. This is a 260-bps improvement over the 2nd quarter and includes a -50 bps impact from Sears/Kmart. NOI growth is driven in part by 2.3 million square feet of new and renewal leases with a net rent-spread of +13.3%. The rent spread on new leases, about 0.9 million square feet, is running a bit above 30%.

Occupancy rates, the number that really matters in all this, also improved. The total-leased occupancy rate expanded 50 bps to 91.5% while the anchor leased occupancy rose to 94.7%.

Occupancy rates are aided by strategic shifts in portfolio holdings and capital investment in existing centers. These shifts and reinvestments are key to Brixmor's future growth and underpin revenue and EPS growth estimates.

Brixmor reports another 11 reinvestment projects have been stabilized and 12 were added to the pipeline. The reinvestment process pipeline is worth an estimated $414 million and expected to drive 9% to 11% NOI yield per property.

Yield, Distribution Health, And Distribution Growth

My original interest in Brixmor was founded on its yield, the distribution sustainability, and growth outlook as much as it was the company's earnings potential. At current share prices, Brixmor is yielding about 5.41% and provides a nice bit of income for its investors. That bit of my thesis is still intact.

The company issued another payment with the 3rd quarter release and with it a small distribution increase. The 1.8% increase was expected and increases the payout to $1.14 annually. Brixmor has increased its dividend for six years now, and is well-positioned to continue increasing in the future. The payout ratio is among the lowest in the Retail REIT industry at 58% of 2020 earnings, so payments and future increases are sustainable without revenue or FFO growth to support.

The Value Is Still There

Shares of Brixmor are surging in the post-earnings release environment and with its valuation. At roughly 11X 2020 FFO, BRX is, however, still very attractive relative to its peers and most other REIT industries. Spirit Realty Capital (SRC), Weingarten Realty Investors (WRI), SITE Centers Corp. (SITC), Simon Property Group (SPG) and Kimco (KIM) are all trading in the 12.50X to 15.5X forward FFO range which makes BRX a deal.

The Bottom Line

My interest in Brixmor was founded on its yield, the distribution safety, the outlook for future distribution growth, FFO and FFO growth, and the value. My original thesis has played out well, the proof is in the 3rd quarter results and share price. The way I read it, all the factors that put this REIT into play in June are still present. The yield is well above the broad market average, the distribution is safe, there is a positive outlook for future distribution growth, FFO results are good, FFO outlook is positive, and the value is still there. Brixmor is still a buy.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.