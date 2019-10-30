BlackBerry: Expectations For 2020

Regardless, I reiterate my net bearish stance until the stock provides a compelling competitive advantage to squash the need to worry about near-term volatility.

However, this will be more of a function of multiple expansion than earnings growth as BlackBerry will need to keep reinvesting to stay competitive.

Source: YouTube

2020 is going to be an exciting year for BlackBerry (BB), cybersecurity, and cyber safety companies. There's the U.S election which will fuel more Federal security spend, there will be the widespread adoption of 5G, which will drive the adoption of cloud IT solutions spurring the demand for cloud security solutions to protect them, and lastly, we will have the first full year in which no company can deny the need not to spare some budget for data security and privacy driven by GDPR.

All these trends are bullish for BlackBerry and its cybersecurity counterparts. However, for BlackBerry to enjoy most of these wins, it has to position itself as the go-to-vendor for best of breed solutions in the segments it plays in.

BlackBerry plays in the MDM, endpoint, EFS, IoT, and cloud security segments. In terms of its total addressable market, BlackBerry has tons of leeway. However, for BlackBerry to lock in its potential wins, it has to edge out competitors. The largest pure-play cybersecurity company by market cap is Palo Alto Networks (PANW). Every quarter, the company doesn't fail to remind its investors about its successful displacement of competitors during RFPs and refresh cycles. Yes, the competition is that serious. So, when I hear BlackBerry bulls seek solace in the fact that its product offerings address a wide TAM, I feel the need to show them that they are seeking comfort in the wrong shelter. What they need to focus on is a critical analysis of BlackBerry's ability to win in its key product segments.

The future of cybersecurity is going to be automated, cloud-based, intelligence-driven, and integrated.

Companies want to reduce the number of security appliances they buy. Also, they want these security appliances to communicate with each other for rapid threat intelligence and data analytics insights.

BlackBerry is swinging in that direction with BlackBerry Spark. It's trying to fuse its capabilities in crisis management, UEM, endpoint security, and embedded security into one platform. The interesting part is that BlackBerry Spark is a platform for endpoints at best. At the end of the day, what we will have is an endpoint platform with some use cases in crisis management. Every other offering is still about endpoint security. Most IoT devices are endpoint devices.

In summary, BlackBerry is entering 2020 as an endpoint security provider. In essence, BlackBerry will be competing against all the vendors in the chart below.

Source: Gartner

If you're wondering why Cylance isn't growing revenue in the high double-digit, the chart above provides some answers. Network security vendors like Palo Alto offer their endpoint solution as an attachment to their security platform. These attachments are mostly at a reduced price to cross-sell new customers while reducing their total cost of ownership. For Microsoft (MSFT), its endpoint solution is next to free. This competitive stack isn't the best for BlackBerry. If it doesn't hamper BlackBerry's ability to rapidly acquire more market share, it will affect its ability to improve operating margins.

On a brighter note, there will be consolidations. VMware (VMW) recently acquired Carbon Black, just like BlackBerry acquired Cylance. BlackBerry itself could be acquired by a bigger entity with capabilities in embedded security. This is one of the last straws bulls are hanging onto.

For endpoint solutions with automotive use cases, we have QNX. BlackBerry plans to integrate Cylance into QNX, which is excellent.

QNX isn't yet the big money business it's expected to be. While QNX is now present in over 120 million cars, this hasn't reflected in the revenue from the BTS division. BlackBerry continues to sign big wins; however, when it comes to revenue, 2020 won't be different. Yes, there will be incremental revenue as the royalties trickle in. However, 2020 won't be the breakout year.

Source: VMWare

I'm not bullish on the ESS division heading into 2020. I share an updated version of this chart yearly, and as always, BlackBerry is the one losing market share. I know Yasch22 won't agree with me on this one. The success of MobileIron (MOBL) might be an indicator that there is money to be made in that space. However, MobileIron is projected to grow at 10% in 2020. The company makes roughly $60 million per quarter. The company has a market cap of $719 million, and it doesn't make a profit.

Valuation

Sum of the parts

KIA Investment Research provides a concise sum-of-the-part analysis of BlackBerry. I think Cylance is worth $1.2 billion. Using an ARR of $300 billion, this amounts to a modest price-to-sales ratio of 4. Though, the possibility exists that BlackBerry could find a buyer who is willing to pay up to a sales multiple of 7. However, unlike other competitors, Cylance is a pure endpoint offering. And its AV solution is making me feel queasy about its true pricing power. Most AVs are now offered for free, and Symantec's (SYMC) recent price cuts to its consumer security offering point to the future of AVs and consumer security solutions as a whole.

$1 billion is a bullish estimate for BlackBerry's 40,000 patents. KIA Research is a patent expert, and he puts the lower ballpark of his estimates at $1.5 billion, which I think is a bit above the top as the $1 billion one time patent arbitration win is still a black swan event. Currently, BlackBerry makes $200-250 million in yearly revenue from its patents.

QNX is a $250-million yearly revenue business. Using a P/S ratio of 4, in line with the average of other IoT security companies, QNX is easily worth a billion.

Other bets, including ESS, Radar, SecuSUITE, and AtHoc, are worth $500 million. This is mostly driven by ESS.

Source: Author

Peer-based valuation

For my peer-based valuation, my peer comparisons are FireEye (FEYE) and Symantec. I picked these two as they are the most similar to BlackBerry in terms of the business phase of their lifecycle. I'm leaving out names with lofty valuations like CrowdStrike (CRWD) to avoid skewing the data. BlackBerry's peer average P/S is within the range of 2X to 4X. To accommodate volatility, I forecast the forward P/S trading range to expand to 2X-6X, with 2X being extremely bearish and 6X being extremely bullish. This gives a valuation range of $2-6 billion, assuming yearly revenue of $1 billion and an average market cap of $4 billion.

Most investors don't like a DCF on a name like BlackBerry; however, for old school investors with the cash flow estimate approach to valuation, I've included a DCF analysis below.

Source: Author

I won’t be sharing the full model; however, I will use the table above to explain my thesis. Firstly, I expect revenue growth to decline from a yearly growth of 19% in 2020 to 15% in 2021. This will be driven by the growing endpoint and IoT business, partly offset by the declining ESS segment. I project IP and licensing to be a strong revenue contributor. I’m projecting gross margin to improve by 100 basis points y/y. R&D will be more of a flattish to single-digit improvement due to the investment required to oil the Spark platform. SG&A % of revenue will improve to 39% as BlackBerry completes the design of the BlackBerry Spark platform.

I’m assuming interest expense and tax rate will remain at the historical rates. Therefore, I'm expecting improvements in EBITDA and net income, which will be accretive to cash flow from operations in addition to stock-based compensation, and D&A. Using a weighted average cost of capital of 10% in line with the software industry average, a growth till perpetuity of 3% in line with the global GDP growth, I arrived at an equity value of $2.4 billion. For a quick, back-of-the-envelope calculation, I’m modeling FCF % of revenue to improve to 11% by 2024, which is the exit year for the 5-year DCF.

To derive the market cap, I’ll be adding cash of $894 million and a debt of $627 billion. This gives a market cap of $2.74 billion. Using shares outstanding of 547 million, we get a share price of $5.00 /share.

Conclusion

2020 will be interesting for BlackBerry. It will be volatile as usual, and I won't be surprised if we retest $7/share. However, as stated in my earlier article, the $7 we will revisit will be $6. To recap my conclusion:

BlackBerry's current valuation is closer to its intrinsic value. Going forward, a $6/share price point will be the new anchoring point (the old anchoring point was $7/share) where bulls and bears agree on BlackBerry's valuation.

If you like my article and would like to stay up-to-date on the next one, you can click the "Follow" button next to my profile.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.