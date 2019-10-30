The Freedom 100 ETF: Invest In The Most Free Countries In The Emerging World

The ETF's appeal is in both its social impact and its potential outperformance.

It screens out the economies of authoritarian, corrupt, and potentially capricious nations, focusing on equities in the most free countries in the emerging world.

Freer markets make smarter investments.

That's the theme of a new ETF constructed by Life + Liberty Indexes. The following will discuss what the fund is, how it's designed, how it performs against a benchmark index, and some of the evidence that supports its case for long-term alpha.

Image Source

Overview

The Freedom 100 Emerging Markets ETF (FRDM) is a newly minted (as of May 2019) exchange traded fund with a unique angle on emerging markets. It tracks a primarily freedom-weighted and secondarily market cap-weighted index that offers exposure to the largest private companies in the ten freest countries in the world.

"Freedom" here refers to political, economic, and social liberties. These include the rule of law, a meaningful balance of political power, women's rights, freedom of the press, freedom of religion, freedom of speech, due process, and (importantly) property rights.

While sporting a natural appeal to a certain type of ESG investor, there is also some evidence that a freedom-weighting will produce alpha over long periods of time. Moreover, there is a strong argument to be made that freer, more open, more peaceful economies will experience (to quote the fund's factsheet) "more sustainable growth and faster recovery by seeking to align the efficient use of capital and labor."

Selection Methodology

The fund's investable universe begins with 26 emerging market countries, including South Korea (which is included in the MSCI index but excluded from the FTSE index). The next filter screens out countries that do not amount to 0.15% or more of total world market capitalization. Very small countries, in other words, are not considered.

The next and most important screen is the freedom-weighting country selection, which picks the ten countries with the highest composite score for political, economic, and social freedoms. In other words, the methodology homes in on countries that do the best job at protecting life, liberty, and property in the classic Jeffersonian sense.

Source: Life + Liberty Index Website

(The data going into these metrics is compiled and organized by three independent think tanks: the Fraser Institute, the Cato Institute, and the Friedrich Naumann Foundation for Freedom.)

The fund then excludes companies with substantial (>20%) state ownership (i.e. state-owned enterprises), and finally the selection process is finished off by picking the ten largest public companies by market cap in each country.

Source: FRDM Factsheet

Holdings

One thing to note is that, characteristic of emerging markets, FRDM's holdings are largely cyclical in nature, with two semiconductor manufacturers, an electronics maker, and various banks populating the top ten.

Source: FRDM Factsheet

According to Todd Shriber writing for Benzinga, 51% of the fund's holdings are concentrated in technology and financial services, while consumer discretionary and materials together account for 22%. These sectoral weightings are very similar to the weightings of the MSCI Emerging Markets index, as represented by the iShares ETF based on that index (EEM).

Due to the fund's stock-picking methodology, there are some surprising names missing from the list of represented countries. Most emerging markets ETFs will include some exposure to Russia and China, unless specifically designed not to.

Source: FRDM Factsheet

FRDM does not specifically exclude these countries, and the same could be said of Brazil. However, the composite freedom index saw the Philippines overtake Brazil recently, and thus the pacific island country replaced the South American giant in the fund's ten countries.

Performance To Date

Interestingly, despite completely excluding China from the fund, FRDM has tracked the MSCI emerging markets (represented below by EEM) index quite closely:

Data by YCharts

This is largely due to the performance correlation between China and Taiwan / Hong Kong.

As of the first two distributions, the fund yields an annualized 1.5%, but the fourth quarter distribution for emerging markets funds tends to be higher. Thus, FRDM's full-year yield could end up being close to EEM's current 2.1%.

The Case For Outperformance

There is some evidence to suggest that a freedom-weighted index has the potential to outperform its benchmark over time, and it pertains to the correlation between the rule of law and the composite freedom index.

A 2002 symposium on emerging market valuation concluded (via Josh Brown of Ritholz Wealth Management),

The valuation of firms in any market also depends on the degree to which investors’ rights are protected. Because a firm’s share price reflects the cash flow per share that non-controlling shareholders expect to receive, this share price should fall if non-controlling shareholders expect expropriation by either corrupt officials or controlling shareholders. To the extent that official corruption and poor corporate governance distort the decision-making of the firm’s management, they also destroy shareholder value.

It follows that the greater the degree of economic freedom and rule of law, the higher the potential valuation multiples. Higher potential valuation multiples offer higher potential total return to investors, as multiple expansion can play a larger part in the return calculation.

A 2015 paper by three Romanian professors studied 45 countries between 2009 and 2014 and found "a positive and significant correlation between the rule of law and capital market development." The rule of law, in their paper, "refers to the laws, regulations, government policies and programmes, and basic infrastructure and services that support the full functioning of a market-based economy."

While not equivalent to the Life + Liberty Index, rule of law does make up a part of it.

Image Source

Another paper from 2011 found that countries with well-defined and -enforced systems of contract and tort law accrued greater benefits to investors.

As a last example, a 2016 paper published in Research in International Business and Finance studying the post-acquisition performance of cross-border firms found that "when developed market firms acquire emerging market firms, rule of law in the target country has a significant favorable impact on post-acquisition performance."

In an interview with ETF Trends, Life + Liberty Index founder Perth Tolle (herself a Chinese-born immigrant to the US) says,

Our research shows that freer countries experience more sustainable growth, faster recoveries from drawdowns, and more efficient use of human and economic capital. Over the long term, we would expect alpha from this naturally occurring growth trajectory in the freer markets, but of course that’s not guaranteed.

Image Source

Conclusion

"Freedom is on the decline," Tolle said in an interview with MarketWatch. The Chinese government is cracking down on Hong Kong citizens protesting for their freedom, and lots of other developing countries seem to be veering toward greater corruption or authoritarianism.

But that, she says, is a short-term trend that may not be permanent. In fact, Tolle is a long-term optimist, looking forward to the day when China will adopt Hong Kong's economic policy platform (rather than the other way around) so that her birth country can be included in the index.

Whether one shares Tolle's optimism about China and other authoritarian countries in the emerging world, it's clear that there are at least two potential reasons why one might choose FRDM for emerging markets exposure.

There's the moral reason — the knowledge that one's investment dollars are not going into countries upon which human rights or economic freedoms are routinely trampled. Likewise, an increase in inflows toward freer economies could act as encouragement for other countries to follow in their freer counterparts' footsteps.

And then there's the potential for alpha, based on the idea that greater levels of economic freedom, openness to trade, equal application of law, and civil liberty will fuel faster rebounds from downturns and increased innovation and dynamism over time.

Both of these reasons appeal to me, and thus I will be keeping my eye on this fund going forward, looking for the right entry point. However, given the sectoral allocations, FRDM will likely prove more volatile than its MSCI benchmark, which means that a near-future recession could temporarily make the fund perform worse than its benchmark. In exchange, investors can rest easier with the assurance that FRDM's holdings are far less likely than its peers' to suffer from overindebtedness, nationalization, politicization, corruption, or state capriciousness.

For the emerging world, that's saying something.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.