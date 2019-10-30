TC PipeLines: Still Looking Good Although Price Run-Up Has Made Yield Lower

Over the past couple of months, I have been seeing the rather underfollowed pipeline partnership TC PipeLines (TCP) begin to occupy a relatively large position in many MLP-focused closed-end funds. This is a company that I first recommended here nearly a year ago but otherwise it is not one that is often discussed. Since the time of my original recommendation, the company's units have been performing quite well and since it is apparently becoming a favorite among professional money managers, I thought it would be a good time to revisit the company and see if it would still be a good place to put new money. We will begin our discussion by reviewing the company's second quarter 2019 earnings results, which missed the expectations of analysts on both the top- and the bottom-lines but were otherwise not really that bad.

As my long-time readers are no doubt well aware, it is my usual practice to share the highlights from a company's earnings report before delving into an analysis of its results. This is because these highlights provide a background for the remainder of the article as well as serve as a framework for the resultant analysis. Therefore, here are the highlights from TC PipeLines' second quarter 2019 earnings results:

TC PipeLines reported total transmission revenues of $93 million in the second quarter of 2019. This represents a 16.22% decline over the $111 million that it had in the second quarter of 2018.

The company reported an EBITDA of $99 million in the most recent quarter. This compares rather unfavorably to the $124 million that the company had in the year-ago quarter.

TC PipeLines reduced its overall debt balance by $83 million during the quarter. This includes a $50 million payment that reduced the outstanding amount owed on its 2013 Term Loan Facility.

The company reported an operating cash flow of $228 million in the first six months of 2019. This represents a slight increase over the $223 million that the company had during the same period of last year.

TC PipeLines reported a net income of $55 million in the second quarter of 2019. This represents a 24.66% decline over the $73 million that the company reported in the second quarter of 2018.

It seems likely that the first thing that anyone reviewing these highlights is likely to notice is that TC PipeLines saw most of its financial figures decline when compared to the prior year quarter. As is often the case, the root cause for this lies in the decline that the company experienced in its revenues as ultimately it is the revenues that flow into things such as profits and cash flows. The two root causes of the revenue decline were the regulated mandatory rate decreases that came about due to the 2018 FERC resolution and the Bison contract payouts late last year.

We discussed the FERC resolution in the previous article on TC PipeLines and it was one of the things that was weighing on the company's unit price in the first half of last year. The decision here was one that revolved around how master limited partnerships like TC PipeLines can structure their interstate transportation contracts. In short, following this ruling the company was no longer allowed to include federal tax recovery allowance clauses to its contracts. In the FERC's view, including these clauses in the contracts was allowing master limited partnerships to overcharge their customers since they do not pay federal income taxes anyway. This forced the company to slash its distribution by 35% as this decision would mean less revenue for it. We see this reduction in revenues in the company's results.

The other significant factor that is contributing to the year-over-year revenue decline was lower revenues from the Bison pipeline. In the fourth quarter of 2018, two of the company's customers that were using the pipeline to ship products opted to stop doing so and they paid out the remaining obligations under the contracts and the associated termination fees. This resulted in a significant amount of revenue during the fourth quarter but those companies have not been paying any money to use this pipeline since then. As they were still paying during the year-ago quarter though, that revenue did contribute to that quarter's numbers but obviously could not contribute to this one. This naturally resulted in a significant year-over-year revenue decline.

One of the problems that accompanied the FERC decision early last year is that TC PipeLines' parent company, Canada's TC Energy Corp. (TRP), decided that TC PipeLines was no longer a viable vehicle for it to use for funding purposes. As a result, TC Energy will no longer sell assets to the partnership via dropdowns. This would greatly reduce the partnership's opportunities for growth. These two factors at the time greatly reduced its appeal among many Wall Street investors, although I still liked it as something of a cash cow. Despite this though, TC PipeLines does have some growth projects currently in development and it made some progress on them during the quarter.

The first of these projects is Portland XPress, which is an expansion to the Portland Natural Gas Transmission System that services New England. The intention is to add 180,000 dekatherms per day of capacity without constructing new external facilities. This will be done by optimization modifications to a compressor station in Westbrook, Maine, a horsepower addition to a compressor station in Eliot, Maine, and some metering upgrades at the Dracut, Massachusetts meter station. The project will be brought online in three phases, the final of which is expected to be in service by November 2020. The first phase went into service last November and the second phase is expected to go into service next month. Once completed, the Portland XPress project should increase the annual revenue of the Portland Natural Gas Transmission System by about $50 million a year and this revenue is backed by contracts extending out to 2032 so it is certainly a long-term thing. TC PipeLines owns 49.9% of the Portland Natural Gas Transmission System so we can expect this project to boost its revenue by about $25 million annually starting in 2021.

There is also a second capacity upgrade being done to the Portland Natural Gas Transmission System that is intended to increase the supply of natural gas to New England. This second project is called the Westbrook XPress Project and it is similar to Portland XPress in that the goal is to minimize the construction of new facilities while increasing the capacity of the system by 68.4% or 130 dekatherms per day. As was the case with Portland XPress, the capacity increase will be achieved primarily through compression facility upgrades and will be brought online in phases. The first three phases are expected to be brought online in November 2019, November 2020, and November 2021 respectively. Once fully in service, this project is expected to increase the system's revenue by $35 million annually, about half of which will accrue to TC PipeLines.

The final growth project is an expansion to the Iroquois natural gas pipeline system but this is something that is still very much in the planning stages. This project comes about from a desire of Consolidated Edison (ED) to develop incremental pipeline capacity into New York City. At present, the intent is for the pipeline's capacity to be increased to 125,000 dekatherms per day, which would be likewise done by upgrading the company's compression facilities. It would be brought online by November 2023 with the incremental capacity fully backed by twenty-year contracts. However, it is critical to keep in mind that at this time the project's feasibility is still being investigated and it is uncertain whether or not it will ever be worked on. Nonetheless, this is something that might be an avenue of growth for the company over the medium-term.

One of the most disappointing things that we saw in the company's second quarter results is that its distributable cash flow declined by 30.69% year-over-year from $101 million to $70 million. This decline was mostly due to the already discussed decline in revenues. It is disappointing due to the fact that this tells us that less money was available to pay the distributions to shareholders, which also explains why the distribution was cut once the FERC ruling was handed down. Fortunately though, my buy recommendation was made after the cut so we were not affected by this. Let us have a look at whether or not the lower distributable cash flow can cover the distribution at the current level.

During the second quarter of 2019, TC Partners had 71.3 million weighted average common units outstanding. This is a figure that has not changed for a year. With this outstanding unit count, the partnership's $0.65 per unit quarterly distribution costs the firm $46.345 million. It is therefore clearly generating more than enough distributable cash flow to cover the payout to investors and still have money left over for other purposes such as financing its growth projects or paying down debt. In fact, the company did pay down some of its debt during the quarter as noted in the highlights.

Overall then, we do see that the company's financial performance is currently worse than it was a year ago, but this was also expected following the FERC decision. Those investors that bought in the latter stages of last year are sitting pretty with some nice capital gains and distributions received. Unfortunately though, I am not so sure that the units are still a buy today as the improvement in the unit price has pushed the yield down to 6.65% and the company's growth prospects are not as great as some other firms have. Nonetheless, the units are definitely still a hold at the current level.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: This article was sent out to Energy Profits in Dividends subscribers on October 8 so they have had a few weeks to act upon it.